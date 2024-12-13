AI News and Updates

HeyGen Blog:
The Latest in AI Video Creation

The HeyGen Blog is your ultimate hub for mastering AI video creation. Discover how to leverage AI video generators to produce compelling content with ease. Dive into our articles and see how HeyGen is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach.

a computer screen is open to a page that says ai studio
Product Updates

Every Word. Every Gesture. Your Way.

Holly XiaoHolly Xiao
Holly Xiao
5 min read
a screenshot of a website that says background options
Product Updates

HeyGen July 2025 product release

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
a woman is holding a book in front of a screen that says product update
Product Updates

HeyGen June 2025 release: Empowering your enterprise with enhanced control and creative agility

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
an ad for heygen 's al studio shows a woman giving an ok sign
News

A deep dive into engineering HeyGen's AI Studio

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
holly xiao is the head of b2b marketing at heygen
Marketing

Take control of your videos with AI Studio

Holly XiaoHolly Xiao
Holly Xiao
6 min read
a woman is wearing safety gloves and a hard hat
Learning & Development

5 ways AI video is transforming L&D and training

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
hey gen has been voted # 1 in the top 100 fastest growing software .
News

HeyGen's Rapid Growth in AI Video Creation

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
a purple background with the words introducing heygen + hubspot
Marketing

HeyGen + HubSpot: Elevate your sales and marketing campaigns with personalized video

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read
an advertisement for sxsw programming in austin texas
News

SXSW 2025 recap: Building reliable and trustworthy AI

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
4 min read
Make your own deepfakes with 12 DIY tips
How-to

Deepfake Technology Tips for Realistic Face Swap Videos

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
How to Lip Sync a Video with AI
How-to

AI Lip Sync App for Global Video Localisation

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read

Latest Articles

The course creation tool HeyGen’s e-learning video templatesThe course creation tool HeyGen’s e-learning video templates
E-Learning

The 10 Best Online Course Creation Tools

Creating an online course in 2025 requires a modern toolbox to meet the advanced demands of today’s learning audiences. With the rapid evolution of technology and the increasing availability of online education, learners expect updated information and highly engaging, interactive, and accessible content.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
15 min read
Marketing

AI Avatar Use Cases Reshaping The Digital Experience

Discover practical AI avatar use cases transforming business, education, and customer service. Learn how this technology works and find real-world examples.

11 min read
Person using video editing software on computerPerson using video editing software on computer
Tools

Camtasia Alternatives for Easy Video Editing

Explore top Camtasia alternatives including HeyGen, InVideo, Filmora, and Movavi. Evaluate these tools for video editing and creation.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read
Smartphone showing Instagram video marketing elements with social media iconsSmartphone showing Instagram video marketing elements with social media icons
Marketing

Mastering Instagram Video Marketing Strategy

Explore advanced Instagram video marketing strategies for 2025. Learn about video formats, maximizing engagement, and effective advertising techniques.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read

HeyGen

Generate limitless looks

for your avatars

for any occasion.

altalt

Marketing Articles

Marketing

AI Avatar Use Cases Reshaping The Digital Experience

Discover practical AI avatar use cases transforming business, education, and customer service. Learn how this technology works and find real-world examples.

11 min read
Smartphone showing Instagram video marketing elements with social media iconsSmartphone showing Instagram video marketing elements with social media icons
Marketing

Mastering Instagram Video Marketing Strategy

Explore advanced Instagram video marketing strategies for 2025. Learn about video formats, maximizing engagement, and effective advertising techniques.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read
Professionals collaborating on video marketing strategies with AI technology.Professionals collaborating on video marketing strategies with AI technology.
Marketing

Video Marketing Strategies 2025

Explore the evolving world of video marketing in 2025 and how HeyGen's AI-powered solutions can transform your strategy.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
Team collaborating on content style guide in a modern officeTeam collaborating on content style guide in a modern office
Marketing

Creating a Content Style Guide

Learn how to create a content style guide for maintaining brand voice and consistency. This comprehensive guide covers content marketing strategies and effective communication.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read

Learning & Development Articles

Workspace showing software coding and tutorials on laptop screenWorkspace showing software coding and tutorials on laptop screen
Learning & Development

Mastering Software: Strategies & Tutorials

Explore the significance of a software strategy. Learn how to choose the right tools, leverage tutorials, and develop effective usage methods to excel in technology.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read
an advertisement for the modern ai video guide for every l & d teaman advertisement for the modern ai video guide for every l & d team
Learning & Development

Transform training with AI video: The modern guide for every L&D team

Discover how L&D leaders, instructional designers, HR, sales enablement, and customer education teams can use AI-powered video with HeyGen to scale training, cut costs, and improve learner outcomes.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
3 min read
a poster with a woman on it that says ' boosting training performance at scale : 2025 l & d survey report 'a poster with a woman on it that says ' boosting training performance at scale : 2025 l & d survey report '
Learning & Development

Boosting training performance at scale: Insights from the 2025 AI video L&D report

This blog shares key findings from the 2025 L&D industry report, revealing how AI video helps teams produce training faster, cut costs, improve engagement, and scale learning globally, transforming training performance for organizations of all sizes.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
2 min read
Diverse employees collaborating in a modern officeDiverse employees collaborating in a modern office
Learning & Development

Creative Employee Development with HeyGen

Explore how HeyGen's AI Video Solutions can boost creative employee development. Discover innovative learning techniques for engaging and retaining talent.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
8 min read

Training Articles

Diverse AI avatars collaborating in a modern office with holographic globeDiverse AI avatars collaborating in a modern office with holographic globe
Training

Using AI Video Makers for Diversity Training

Explore how AI video makers like HeyGen are transforming diversity training. Understand the role of video AI technologies in creating engaging, personalized content.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
Employees viewing AI-powered compliance training video in modern officeEmployees viewing AI-powered compliance training video in modern office
Training

AI-Powered Compliance Training Videos

Discover how AI enhances compliance training videos with HeyGen's tools, focusing on brevity, visual engagement, and personalization to optimize learning.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
Customer service team participating in AI video trainingCustomer service team participating in AI video training
Training

Enhance Customer Service with AI Video Training

Discover innovative AI video training solutions for boosting your customer service. Learn about interactive videos, role-playing scenarios, and more.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
Diverse employees in a corporate training room watching a workplace harassment training presentation.Diverse employees in a corporate training room watching a workplace harassment training presentation.
Training

Create Engaging Workplace Harassment Training Videos

Explore how AI video tools like HeyGen can revolutionize workplace harassment training videos, making them engaging and effective. Discover benefits, methods, and future trends.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read

Sales Articles

Professionals using AI video marketing tools in a modern officeProfessionals using AI video marketing tools in a modern office
Sales

The Role of AI in Transforming Sales and Marketing

Explore the transformative power of AI in sales and marketing. Learn about AI video generators, tackling linguistic diversity, and enhancing customer experience.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
Realistic digital human avatar with glowing effectsRealistic digital human avatar with glowing effects
Sales

Digital Humans and AI Video Generators

Explore how digital humans and AI video generators, like HeyGen, are transforming today's businesses and personal interactions.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
Business professional using AI interface for FAQ video creationBusiness professional using AI interface for FAQ video creation
Sales

Transforming Business with AI-Powered FAQ Videos

Learn how FAQ video creation using AI transforms business support and marketing with HeyGen. Enhance customer interaction and streamline processes.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
5 min read
Person creating branded videos using an AI video generator at a modern workspacePerson creating branded videos using an AI video generator at a modern workspace
Sales

Creating Branded Videos with AI

Explore the power of branded videos and learn how AI video generators like HeyGen enhance customer engagement and storytelling strategies.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read

Social Media Articles

Futuristic AI and social media marketing concept with digital platformsFuturistic AI and social media marketing concept with digital platforms
Social Media

The Impact of AI and Social Media Marketing Strategies in 2025

Explore the integration of AI and social media in marketing strategies for 2025. Discover how AI video generators and platform evolution are revolutionizing engagement.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
4 min read
Professionals collaborating in a workspace symbolizing LinkedIn networkingProfessionals collaborating in a workspace symbolizing LinkedIn networking
Social Media

Mastering LinkedIn: Strategies to Enhance Engagement

Explore strategies to enhance engagement and reach on LinkedIn, focusing on posting frequency, algorithm insights, and future trends.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
6 min read
Digital community with AI avatars engaging via video in a Facebook groupDigital community with AI avatars engaging via video in a Facebook group
Social Media

Boosting Facebook Group Engagement with AI Video Tools

Explore how AI video tools can boost Facebook group engagement, offering insights on building active communities with personalized, interactive content.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read
Instagram interface with Reels and carousel posts showing engagement metricsInstagram interface with Reels and carousel posts showing engagement metrics
Social Media

Transform Your Instagram Strategy with New Insights

Explore Instagram's latest insights update and learn how new metrics can transform your content strategy for better engagement and audience connection.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner
7 min read

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo