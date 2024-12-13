About HeyGen AI - Top Selling Points
Target Audience
We’re seeking affiliates whose audiences include creators, video editors, marketers, real estate agents, and L&D professionals—especially those active on YouTube, TikTok, or the film industry.
Talking Points
Help spread HeyGen’s mission: making visual storytelling accessible to everyone. As demand for video grows, we bridge the gap with easy-to-use AI tools.
Our Features
HeyGen empowers users to create high-quality videos with AI—no actors, cameras, or editing skills required. Key tools include text-to-video, speech, translation, and avatar tech.
Trusted by over
100,000+ customers
Become an Affiliate
How it Works
02
Distribute
Share your exclusive link to your audiences and monitor performance in real time via Rewardful.
03
Get Paid!
For every customer you bring to HeyGen that meets the terms of our program, you'll get commission!
Legal Guidelines for Affiliates
🚫 No Self-Referrals
You can't refer yourself or use your own link to get a discount.
🚫 No Branded Keyword Bidding
To ensure fair competition, we ask that you avoid bidding on branded keywords like "HeyGen," "HeyGen Pricing," "heygen.com," or "heygen.com Pricing" in paid search campaigns.
🚫 No Misrepresentation
Do not impersonate HeyGen or try and trick people into thinking your company is HeyGen.
How You Get Paid
- Payouts are made within the first five business days of each month.
- The commission is paid only based on the actual amounts received by HeyGen.
- Explanation of exceptional cases: When you refer a customer who purchased a subscription plan on January 5th, you'll be paid on February 6th (If Feb 6th is not a business day, then we will be paid out within the first five business days in March).
- The minimum balance for payouts is $30. Payouts are made through PayPal only.
FAQs
We currently have no cap! Use the calculator above to explore your earning potential!
We offer a 20% commission for the first 12 months of a new Creator or Team paid subscription. If a user upgrades or downgrades their plan within the first 12 months, the 20% commission will reflect the change as well.
No, your customers must sign up on their own devices via your referral link in order for you to earn referral credit.
60 days. If a user purchases a HeyGen Creator or Team paid subscription 60 days after the first referred visit, the conversion will no longer be tracked.
Visit the HeyGen Affiliate Partner Terms and Conditions. You can also email us at [email protected] for more information.