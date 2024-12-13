HeyGen FAQs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).
About HeyGen AI Video & Avatar Tools
Explore all you need about HeyGen’s AI video generator, AI avatar generator, and AI translation and localization tools. Dive deep to maximize the potential of HeyGen, the best AI video generator.
What is HeyGen?
HeyGen is a leading AI-powered video platform and the best AI video generator. It allows users to effortlessly create high-quality AI generated videos. From realistic AI avatars to versatile AI voice cloning, HeyGen enables businesses and creators to enhance their video production with remarkable ease. This platform can significantly enhance efficiency, creativity, and cost-effectiveness in video production.
How to Create an AI Avatar?
Transform into a lifelike talking AI avatar using HeyGen’s platform. This AI video maker allows you to create dynamic videos where your avatar not only speaks using AI voice over technology but also moves and acts to perfectly reflect your own natural expressions and gestures. With this feature, users can easily generate AI generated videos that are both engaging and realistic. Discover the versatility of AI avatars and their diverse applications.
How to Access HeyGen API?
HeyGen offers an API service that provides features and capabilities similar to those found in our web application. This allows users to integrate the best AI video generator tools and utilize them in their own workflows, enhancing productivity across various projects. You can integrate and automate workflows seamlessly using the HeyGen API.
About HeyGen
HeyGen is an online video tool with built-in talking AI-avatars that unleash people's creativity by removing the costly barriers of traditional video filming and editing.
Choose an avatar, type the script you want, and click 'submit' to create a perfect spokesperson video in minutes!
You will have a better experience with HeyGen on PC, but we made a special page for mobile user to make a video demo.
HeyGen has developed a HeyGen lite version for the Google Chrome browser which can be added by clicking on this link:
How to Make Videos on HeyGen?
There are three ways to create a video canvas on HeyGen
Option 1: From scratch. Hover the mouse over the '+Create Video' button in the upper right corner of the web application. You will see a selection of vertical and horizontal videos.
Option 2: From a template. Browse our library of video templates, find one that suits your needs, and click on the '+ Use this Template' button.
Option 3: From an avatar. Browse our list of avatars and select the AI avatar you like. The page will open a window prompting you to create a video.
Each scene allows for one character. You can add multiple avatars by having different ones in different scenes.
The transition effect will only appear at the junction of two scenes. Click the '...' button in the upper right corner of the scene, and you can adjust effects.
HeyGen will automatically save the video draft, and you can find it in the 'draft' section of 'video' tab.
Click the '☑️ Submit' button in the upper right corner, the video will be submitted for generation. You can check its progress in the 'Video' tab.
Once the video is generated, you can export the video by clicking the 'download' button on 'My Video' tab
If you haven't submitted your video yet, there is a re-do arrow tab at the top of the editing screen. Click on it to undo what your previous action. After your video has been successfully submitted, you will need to create a clone to edit. From the 'My Video' tab, choose the '...' button on the desired video, and then click'Duplicate'.
It depends on the number of videos being processed. When there are many users submitting videos at the same time, it may take a little longer than usual. Users on paid plans have priority processing time. If it takes an unusually long time or an error occurs, please contact us via the 'help' button.
About AI Avatar
Custom Avatars are automatically generated and take only a few minutes! A Studio Avatar, which is professionally curated by our team, can take up to 7 days from beginning to end.
Animating your Avatar to read your script will require AI to process and create your video. You can preview audio, but to see outputs such as Avatar lip sync and gestures, you will need to submit your video for processing first.
Currently, you are not able to control the gestures and movements. An alternative option is to choose an avatar with natural gestures that align with your script or use case.
Price, Terms & Privacy
The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year.
The actual monthly cost of the annual subscription is less than the monthly subscription.
Ownership and Copyright
If you are a paying subscriber to HeyGen, then you own the videos you generate, subject to your compliance with HeyGen's Terms of Service. If you are using a free version of HeyGen, we retain ownership of the videos you generate, but you are allowed to use those videos for non-commercial purposes, subject to your compliance with HeyGen's Terms of Service. See HeyGen's Terms of Service for a more detailed discussion about the ownership and usage rules for the content generated using HeyGen.
