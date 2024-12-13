There are three ways to create a video canvas on HeyGen

Option 1: From scratch. Hover the mouse over the '+Create Video' button in the upper right corner of the web application. You will see a selection of vertical and horizontal videos.

Option 2: From a template. Browse our library of video templates, find one that suits your needs, and click on the '+ Use this Template' button.

Option 3: From an avatar. Browse our list of avatars and select the AI avatar you like. The page will open a window prompting you to create a video.

