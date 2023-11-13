1 Promote Acceptable Use

We believe that certain types of content are harmful to others and have no place on HeyGen. We have developed a policy defining what kinds of content we do not allow users to upload or create using our services. This includes, but is not limited to, content that promotes violence, hate speech, or discrimination; content that is sexually explicit; content that is illegal or promotes illegal activity; content that depicts children; spam or fraudulent content; and content that infringes on intellectual property rights. We encourage users to let us know if they see unacceptable content on, or created using, our platform. We use tools to help us detect unacceptable content uploaded to our platform. More information about acceptable uses of our platform can be found in our Acceptable Use and Moderation Policy.



We also believe that Al generated avatars and videos depicting these avatars should only be created or shared with expressed permission from those individuals. Our Terms and Acceptable Use policy requires users to demonstrate the expressed consent of the depicted person to create a custom avatar and ensures that the user has the consent of the depicted person for content depicting the avatar. In cases where we find out an individual's image, likeness or voice is used without their permission, we will remove the relevant content and take appropriate action against the user that engaged in the unauthorized use.