HeyGen empowers over 85,000 businesses to create, scale, and collaborate on innovative video content without needing a camera or crew. Our platform was proudly recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, making video creation easier than ever for creators and marketers alike, aligning with The ultimate guide to video marketing in 2025.

Free

$0/mo

Start creating with our free plan on HeyGen at no cost. This is the ideal entry point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with our AI tools, including our AI video maker.

Video Generation:
  • 3 videos per month
  • Videos up to 3-mins
  • 720p video export
  • Standard video processing
  • Access to Avatar IV video generation
Features You’ll Love:
  • 1 Custom Video Avatar
  • 500+ Stock Video Avatars
  • 30+ languages
  • Share & download videos

Creator

$29/mo

Enjoy unlimited avatar videos designed specifically for creators. This plan provides access to our advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice over, ensuring your content stands out.

Video Generation:
  • Unlimited videos
  • Videos up to 30-mins
  • 1080p video export
  • Fast video processing
  • Extended video generation with Avatar IV
Everything in Free, plus:
  • 1 Custom Video Avatar
  • 1 Custom Interactive Avatar
  • 700+ Stock Video Avatars
  • Voice cloning
  • 175+ languages and dialects
  • Generate Looks
  • Look Packs
  • Watermark removal
  • Brand Kit
Most Popular

Team

$39/seat/mo

Supercharge video creation for teams (minimum of 2 seats). Collaborate efficiently using our AI video creator tools, an essential component in AI in your 2025 marketing strategy. Perfect for marketers seeking to enhance their outreach through effective video content.

Video Generation:
  • Unlimited videos
  • Videos up to 30-mins
  • 4k video export
  • Faster video processing
  • Extended video generation with Avatar IV
Everything in Creator, plus:
  • 2 seats included
  • 2 Custom Video Avatars
  • 2 Custom Interactive Avatars
  • Unlimited Photo Avatars
  • Edit & proofread translation script
  • Workspace collaboration
  • Video draft commenting & editing
  • Invites & team management
  • Pay as you grow
  • Scale your brand and centralize assets

Enterprise

Let’s Talk

Explore studio-quality custom video creation suited for large organizations. Our enterprise solutions come with dedicated support to help creators and marketers maximize their video potential.

Video Generation:
  • Unlimited videos
  • No video duration max
  • 4k video export
  • Fastest video processing
  • Extended video generation with Avatar IV
Everything in Team, plus:
  • Centrally manage roles and access
  • SAML SSO
  • Enterprise-grade security & privacy
  • Commercial terms
  • Priority customer support
  • Dedicated customer success manager
  • User provisioning (SCIM)
  • Audit Log

Free
$0/mo
Creator
$29/mo
Team
$39/seat/mo
Enterprise
Let’s Talk
Video Creation
AI studio editor
Full accessFull accessFull accessFull access
Max duration per video
3 minutes30 minutes30 minutesNo video duration max
Video processing speed
StandardFastFasterFastest
Export resolution
720PUp to 1080PUp to 4KUp to 4K
Video templates
50+50+50+50+
Screen recorder
PowerPoint & PDF Imports
Audio input
Save designs as templates
Watermark removal
AI Avatars & Voices
Stock Video Avatars
500+700+700+700+
Custom Video Avatars
11+1+/ seat3+
Custom Video Avatar Looks
500500500500+
AI Voice
1000+1000+1000+1000+
Voice Cloning
1 voice cloneUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Photo Avatars
Up to 3Up to 10UnlimitedUnlimited
Avatar IV Video Generation
Avatar IV max duration per video
15 seconds3 minutes3 minutes3 minutes
Motion / Gesture Control
Generate Looks
AI Model Training
Look Packs
Product Placement
Custom Voice Emotion
Additional Custom Avatars
Add-onAdd-onAdd-on
AI background removal
4K Custom Video Avatars
Custom Studio Avatar Shoot
Add-on
Video Translation & Languages
Max duration per video
3 minutes30 minutes30 minutesNo video duration max
Video processing speed
StandardFastFasterFastest
Global Language Suite
30+ languages175 languages and dialects175 languages and dialects175 languages and dialects
Brand voice (Brand glossary)
Upload transcription as source
Edit and proofread translation script
Switch voice
Upload voice
Proofread seats
Workspace & Collaboration
User seats
112+3+
Video comments
Brand kit
Video draft collaboration
Tag and assign tasks
Branded share page
Collaborative workspace
Team templates
Role controls
Content access controls
Granular content access controls
HeyGen Interactive Avatars
Stock Interactive Avatars
Knowledge base
Join Zoom meetings
Share /HTML embed
Streaming session duration limit
10 min / sessionUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Custom Interactive Avatars
11/ seat3+
Additional Custom Interactive Avatars
Add-onAdd-onAdd-on
Watermark removal
Privacy & Security
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
Password Protected URLs
SAML SSO
User provisioning (SCIM)
Audit Log
Support & Resources
Live chat support
Priority support
Customer Success Manager

Pricing FAQs

You can use HeyGen for free and generate up 3 videos a month, no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation.

For individuals creating short-form videos, HeyGen Creator plan costs $29 per month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high quality videos and collaborate, HeyGen Team plan costs $39/seat/month (or $30/seat/month if you pay annually), and starts at 2 seats.

When you cancel your subscription, you are canceling your billing cycle renewal. This means you will still have access to your subscription features until the end of the active billing cycle. However, you will not be charged for any more renewals.

The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year. The actual monthly cost of the annual subscription is less than the monthly subscription.

You can switch your plan in the web application. Upgrades to your plan will take effect immediately. Downgrades will be scheduled to occur at the end of your billing cycle.

Yes. We donʼt limit how you use or distribute the videos once you make them, as long as the materials and input you use are within acceptable guidelines (for example, no copyright violation of your uploads, no sensitive or bad words for character inputs).

You can pay via credit card, your bank account, or even your CashApp account.

You can directly go to your account page to find the pause or cancel option for your subscription.

