HeyGen empowers over 85,000 businesses to create, scale, and collaborate on innovative video content without needing a camera or crew. Our platform was proudly recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, making video creation easier than ever for creators and marketers alike, aligning with The ultimate guide to video marketing in 2025.
Free
$0/mo
Start creating with our free plan on HeyGen at no cost. This is the ideal entry point for creators and marketers looking to test the waters with our AI tools, including our AI video maker.
- 3 videos per month
- Videos up to 3-mins
- 720p video export
- Standard video processing
- Access to Avatar IV video generation
- 1 Custom Video Avatar
- 500+ Stock Video Avatars
- 30+ languages
- Share & download videos
Creator
$29/mo
Enjoy unlimited avatar videos designed specifically for creators. This plan provides access to our advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice over, ensuring your content stands out.
- Unlimited videos
- Videos up to 30-mins
- 1080p video export
- Fast video processing
- Extended video generation with Avatar IV
- 1 Custom Video Avatar
- 1 Custom Interactive Avatar
- 700+ Stock Video Avatars
- Voice cloning
- 175+ languages and dialects
- Generate Looks
- Look Packs
- Watermark removal
- Brand Kit
Team
$39/seat/mo
Supercharge video creation for teams (minimum of 2 seats). Collaborate efficiently using our AI video creator tools, an essential component in AI in your 2025 marketing strategy. Perfect for marketers seeking to enhance their outreach through effective video content.
- Unlimited videos
- Videos up to 30-mins
- 4k video export
- Faster video processing
- Extended video generation with Avatar IV
- 2 seats included
- 2 Custom Video Avatars
- 2 Custom Interactive Avatars
- Unlimited Photo Avatars
- Edit & proofread translation script
- Workspace collaboration
- Video draft commenting & editing
- Invites & team management
- Pay as you grow
- Scale your brand and centralize assets
Enterprise
Let’s Talk
Explore studio-quality custom video creation suited for large organizations. Our enterprise solutions come with dedicated support to help creators and marketers maximize their video potential.
- Unlimited videos
- No video duration max
- 4k video export
- Fastest video processing
- Extended video generation with Avatar IV
- Centrally manage roles and access
- SAML SSO
- Enterprise-grade security & privacy
- Commercial terms
- Priority customer support
- Dedicated customer success manager
- User provisioning (SCIM)
- Audit Log
Pricing FAQs
You can use HeyGen for free and generate up 3 videos a month, no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation.
For individuals creating short-form videos, HeyGen Creator plan costs $29 per month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high quality videos and collaborate, HeyGen Team plan costs $39/seat/month (or $30/seat/month if you pay annually), and starts at 2 seats.
When you cancel your subscription, you are canceling your billing cycle renewal. This means you will still have access to your subscription features until the end of the active billing cycle. However, you will not be charged for any more renewals.
The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year. The actual monthly cost of the annual subscription is less than the monthly subscription.
You can switch your plan in the web application. Upgrades to your plan will take effect immediately. Downgrades will be scheduled to occur at the end of your billing cycle.
Yes. We donʼt limit how you use or distribute the videos once you make them, as long as the materials and input you use are within acceptable guidelines (for example, no copyright violation of your uploads, no sensitive or bad words for character inputs).
You can pay via credit card, your bank account, or even your CashApp account.
You can directly go to your account page to find the pause or cancel option for your subscription.