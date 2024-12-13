You can use HeyGen for free and generate up 3 videos a month, no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation.

For individuals creating short-form videos, HeyGen Creator plan costs $29 per month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high quality videos and collaborate, HeyGen Team plan costs $39/seat/month (or $30/seat/month if you pay annually), and starts at 2 seats.