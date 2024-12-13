Learning & Development
Create, localize, manage, and measure training videos in minutes
Built for learning and development (L&D), our AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle into a fast, seamless, and scalable process. Create dynamic, personalized and interactive videos that capture attention and improve retention, and instantly localize into 175+ languages and dialects.
Benefits and value
The only AI video platform that innovates training at every step
In today’s fast-paced business environment, the old corporate learning model no longer works. HeyGen's AI video generator platform empowers employees to learn at their own pace with engaging, interactive AI videos tailored to any training goal, enhancing your AI training and development initiatives.
Interactive learning
Role play with interactive avatars to customize onboarding, corporate, safety, and compliance training videos for different roles, teams, locations, or learning levels. This approach enhances student engagement and increases completion rates and knowledge retention.
Localized instantly
Break language barriers using AI video translation to create trainings into over 175 languages and dialects, complete with lip-synced avatars. This capability enhances accessibility and engages all your learners in the language of their choice.
Refresh videos anytime
Change never stops. Products, policies, and processes evolve faster than traditional training can be updated. Update AI video scripts and regenerate existing AI generated videos without the need to reshoot or create new videos.
Use cases
Drive real learning impact for any onboarding or training
Our AI video platform streamlines the internal training lifecycle at every stage, from onboarding and compliance to global skills development. Our AI video platform allows for scalable AI video creation without sacrificing quality or speed, making your AI training and development more effective.
Learning Courses
Skip lengthy production cycles and generate high-quality AI training and development courses in minutes, whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or step-by-step guide using our video AI generator.
Skills-based Training
Easily create AI videos that make skills-based training more interactive, engaging, and effective, leading to better completion rates and outcomes in your AI training and development sessions.
Corporate Training
Turn any text-based courses into high-quality corporate training videos using our AI video generator that improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams.
Safety Training
Empower teams to create professional safety training videos quickly without needing expensive production resources, aiding your AI training and development strategy.
Onboarding Training
Generate consistent and professional onboarding training using our AI video tools, personalize for specific teams, and translate for any region to support your AI training and development goals.
“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”
Learning courses
Learn how to create structured, professional learning course AI video lessons using AI avatars, voiceovers, and visual aids tailored for AI training and development.
How-to AI Videos
Discover how easy it is to create clear, professional how-to videos with HeyGen—no camera or editing skills required. This is a significant aspect of AI video creation.
Skills-based Training
Whether you're teaching safety protocols or software skills, this tutorial walks you through how to create skills-based AI training videos with HeyGen for effective learning.
Clay
Automate AI video storytelling at scale. With HeyGen and Clay, create personalized sales and marketing AI videos that captivate your audience and support your AI training and development goals.
Tolstoy
With HeyGen and Tolstoy, you can use AI avatars to showcase products, guide viewers, and drive sales directly from your e-commerce site, aiding your AI training and development strategies.
Repurpose.io
With HeyGen and Repurpose.io, you can create and distribute engaging AI videos across all major social media platforms, keeping content optimized and consistent for AI training and development.
Mindstamp
With HeyGen and Mindstamp, you can add quizzes, forms, and more to your AI videos to engage your audience and boost participation in your AI training and development efforts.
Hubspot
With HeyGen and HubSpot, you can publish a blog post and instantly turn it into an influencer-style AI video summary, which is perfect for social media to support your AI training and development.
Zapier
With HeyGen and Zapier, create AI-powered videos in 175+ languages and automate your workflow by linking with thousands of apps, enhancing your AI training and development capabilities.
Canva
Turn static designs into AI-driven videos. With HeyGen and Canva, you can bring your visuals to life by converting Canva designs into dynamic AI video content for your training.
Adobe Express
Convert stunning images into video narratives. With HeyGen and Adobe Express, turn images into dynamic visual storytelling compatible with your AI training and development.
The highest Trust & Safety standards
HeyGen adheres to global standards and provides peace of mind for your organization’s compliance requirements. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and that our AI video generator is used ethically.
L&D FAQs
HeyGen offers user-friendly tools to help create engaging training videos quickly, making it easy for L&D professionals to produce content without prior editing experience. Start exploring HeyGen for free
HeyGen supports a wide range of L&D content, including onboarding, compliance, skill development, and leadership training, all customizable by audience. Discover the flexibility of HeyGen
Yes, HeyGen supports over 175 languages, facilitating global training with realistic, lip-synced avatars. Try HeyGen's language capabilities
Absolutely, videos can be updated or repurposed efficiently with HeyGen's tools, allowing content to evolve without starting from scratch. Update your content effortlessly
HeyGen allows easy export of videos for integration with any LMS, ensuring seamless learning experiences. See how HeyGen can integrate with your systems
HeyGen provides enterprise-grade security with features like SSO and data encryption, adhering to industry standards. Ensure your content's security with HeyGen
With HeyGen’s intuitive design and templates, users can start creating professional videos almost immediately with minimal setup. Begin creating with HeyGen today
Yes, with dynamic templates, HeyGen allows for content personalization by role, department, or language. Try personalizing your content with HeyGen