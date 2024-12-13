Learning & Development

Create, localize, manage, and measure training videos in minutes

Built for learning and development (L&D), our AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle into a fast, seamless, and scalable process. Create dynamic, personalized and interactive videos that capture attention and improve retention, and instantly localize into 175+ languages and dialects.

Benefits and value

The only AI video platform that innovates training at every step

In today’s fast-paced business environment, the old corporate learning model no longer works. HeyGen's AI video generator platform empowers employees to learn at their own pace with engaging, interactive AI videos tailored to any training goal, enhancing your AI training and development initiatives.

Interactive learning

Role play with interactive avatars to customize onboarding, corporate, safety, and compliance training videos for different roles, teams, locations, or learning levels. This approach enhances student engagement and increases completion rates and knowledge retention.

Localized instantly

Break language barriers using AI video translation to create trainings into over 175 languages and dialects, complete with lip-synced avatars. This capability enhances accessibility and engages all your learners in the language of their choice.

Refresh videos anytime

Change never stops. Products, policies, and processes evolve faster than traditional training can be updated. Update AI video scripts and regenerate existing AI generated videos without the need to reshoot or create new videos.

Use cases

Drive real learning impact for any onboarding or training

Our AI video platform streamlines the internal training lifecycle at every stage, from onboarding and compliance to global skills development. Our AI video platform allows for scalable AI video creation without sacrificing quality or speed, making your AI training and development more effective.

Learning Courses

Skip lengthy production cycles and generate high-quality AI training and development courses in minutes, whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or step-by-step guide using our video AI generator.

altalt

Skills-based Training

Easily create AI videos that make skills-based training more interactive, engaging, and effective, leading to better completion rates and outcomes in your AI training and development sessions.

altalt

Corporate Training

Turn any text-based courses into high-quality corporate training videos using our AI video generator that improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams.

altalt

Safety Training

Empower teams to create professional safety training videos quickly without needing expensive production resources, aiding your AI training and development strategy.

altalt

Onboarding Training

Generate consistent and professional onboarding training using our AI video tools, personalize for specific teams, and translate for any region to support your AI training and development goals.

altalt

Compliance Training

Eliminate production barriers to quickly produce high-quality compliance training AI videos at scale, cutting costs and boosting efficiency in AI training and development.

altalt

Customer stories

See how leading L&D teams scale video creation

video thumbnail

Equity Trust delivers professional videos 5x faster

altalt
Jean-MarieJean-Marie

“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”

Jean-Marie Petit, Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco,Sibelco

How it works

Build effective L&D courses with modern AI video tools

Creating high-quality AI training and development videos has never been easier. Choose a template, customize with HeyGen’s AI video platform, and generate stunning training in minutes utilizing our AI video generation tools.

Learning courses

Learn how to create structured, professional learning course AI video lessons using AI avatars, voiceovers, and visual aids tailored for AI training and development.

How-to AI Videos

Discover how easy it is to create clear, professional how-to videos with HeyGen—no camera or editing skills required. This is a significant aspect of AI video creation.

Skills-based Training

Whether you're teaching safety protocols or software skills, this tutorial walks you through how to create skills-based AI training videos with HeyGen for effective learning.

Corporate Training

Learn how to streamline your employee AI training and development, and create professional, on-brand corporate videos using HeyGen.

App integrations

Integrate HeyGen into your existing workflows

Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your AI training and development process. HeyGen connects effortlessly to top platforms so you can create, share, and scale AI videos without skipping a beat.

ChatGPT

Take text and turn it into production-ready visuals. With HeyGen and ChatGPT, you can transform AI text responses into high-quality AI videos for effective training.

The highest Trust & Safety standards

HeyGen adheres to global standards and provides peace of mind for your organization’s compliance requirements. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and that our AI video generator is used ethically.

an aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black backgroundan aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black background
a logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticitya logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticity
a sign that says committed to the general data protection regulationa sign that says committed to the general data protection regulation

Companies using HeyGen achieve:

Miro
5x
increase in video creation
Workday
10-15
languages per video
Würth Group
80%
reduction in translation costs
Sibelco
€1,000
saved per minute of video

L&D FAQs

HeyGen offers user-friendly tools to help create engaging training videos quickly, making it easy for L&D professionals to produce content without prior editing experience. Start exploring HeyGen for free

HeyGen supports a wide range of L&D content, including onboarding, compliance, skill development, and leadership training, all customizable by audience. Discover the flexibility of HeyGen

Yes, HeyGen supports over 175 languages, facilitating global training with realistic, lip-synced avatars. Try HeyGen's language capabilities

Absolutely, videos can be updated or repurposed efficiently with HeyGen's tools, allowing content to evolve without starting from scratch. Update your content effortlessly

HeyGen allows easy export of videos for integration with any LMS, ensuring seamless learning experiences. See how HeyGen can integrate with your systems

HeyGen provides enterprise-grade security with features like SSO and data encryption, adhering to industry standards. Ensure your content's security with HeyGen

With HeyGen’s intuitive design and templates, users can start creating professional videos almost immediately with minimal setup. Begin creating with HeyGen today

Yes, with dynamic templates, HeyGen allows for content personalization by role, department, or language. Try personalizing your content with HeyGen

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo