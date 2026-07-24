AI videos starring you, made in minutes

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G24.8 / 5 from 1,000+ reviews
G2 #1 Most realistic avatars
Forbes AI 50 Company
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Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

user iconAI Avatar Generator

The most lifelike avatars in AI video

Character consistency is what separates a useful avatar from a gimmick. Avatar V delivers it across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.

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Character consistency

Character consistency

Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence across a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artifacts. No uncanny valley.

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Trained on your behavior

Trained on your behavior

Avatar V learns how you talk, gesture, and move, then generates video that's convincingly you. The same micro-expressions, the same presence, all from a single prompt.

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Multiple angles

Multiple angles

Wide shots, medium frames, and close-ups, all consistent, all from one recording. The angles that make a single avatar work across every format.

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Accurate lip-sync

Accurate lip-sync

Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see are in perfect agreement at any speed, in 175+ languages and dialects.

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Voice-synced emotion

Voice-synced emotion

Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that performs.

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Rated #1 most realistic on G2

1,000+ reviews. Trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100

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HeyGen Research

Avatar V: Scaling video-reference avatar generation

Built on a five-stage AI training pipeline that captures not just how you look, but how you move, gesture, and express yourself.

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Original Footage
Avatar V Generated
User icon.Video Agent

From idea to finished video with just a prompt

Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video faster than you can think. No camera, editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, and share it instantly.

Fully editable

Every motion element stays fully editable after generation. Adjust text, color, timing, or layout instantly in AI Studio without rendering the video again from scratch.

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Visuals that connect

Generate motion graphics that work as part of a cohesive narrative. Visual overlays, explanatory animations, and B-roll footage all combine to tell your story.

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Lifelike A-roll

AI-generated presenter footage anchors every narrative. Talking heads deliver your message with natural performance, serving as the foundation of your video.

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Rated #1 most realistic on G2

1,000+ reviews. Trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100

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tools iconAI Studio

All your creative needs in one environment

The text-based editor makes AI video generation as easy as writing a document. Control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion in one seamless platform built for human-first storytelling.

A video creation app showing a script editor on the left and an AI avatar presenting "Mastering social media marketing" on the right.

Script-driven control

Direct every word, gesture, and emotion through a text-based editor that works like writing a document. Tone, delivery, and pacing all respond to your script.

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Studio-grade realism

Voice Director, Voice Mirroring, Gesture Control, and Realistic Previews work together to eliminate the gap between AI-generated and human-recorded video.

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Team-ready workflow

Comments, tagging, and multi-user editing keep collaboration in one platform. Brand Kit, auto captions, and B-roll deliver finished videos without switching tools.

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Rated #1 most realistic on G2

1,000+ reviews. Trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100

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Translation icon: Nested white speech bubbles on a blue background.Video Translation

Break language barriers in one click

AI video translation that preserves your tone, syncs your lips, and reaches global audiences across 175+ languages and dialects.

Effortless translation

Upload a file or paste a YouTube link to translate videos with one click. No reshoots, no manual dubbing. Just fast, affordable localization for any creators or business.

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Perfect lip-sync

Voice cloning preserves your unique tone and delivery in 175+ languages and dialects, while precise lip-sync aligns translated speech with facial movements.

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Built for global scale

Translate existing footage or generate multilingual avatar videos from a single script. Brand glossary and a multi-lingual player give you full control across markets.

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Rated #1 most realistic on G2

1,000+ reviews. Trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100

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Blue gift box icon.AI Tools

Powerful AI tools for any creator

HeyGen's AI video tools handle everything from avatar generation and voice cloning to captions, translation, and turning any input into polished video.

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Text to Video

Create complete videos from a script using Text to Video. Our generator handles end-to-end editing and produces videos with voiceovers, visuals, and avatars.

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A woman in a blue shirt next to an overlaid video of herself in a blazer speaking in an office, with a play button and 0:30 duration.

Image to Video

Transform any image into a dynamic AI video in seconds. Add a script for realistic lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices.

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Video of a smiling man with a microphone, a 50% volume slider, and a sound waveform on a green background.

Audio to Video

Turn podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio file into engaging video with AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required.

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Three stacked video call screens, with a red-haired woman in the foreground.

AI Video Generator

Type your idea and click generate to get a finished video in minutes. No camera, editing software, or production skills needed. Download, edit, or share it.

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AI Avatars

Create business presenters, talking avatars, or custom characters with studio-quality results. Type, upload, and generate to design, edit, and animate avatars.

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Smiling Black woman with compliance training materials.

PPT/PDF to Video

Import your PPT or PDF and turn each slide into a scene with lifelike AI avatars and natural voiceovers. Transform static decks into engaging videos for any audience.

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Fast, secure, and ethical by design

Built on verification, grounded in trust

AI video has a trust problem. We built HeyGen to solve it with verified identity at the core, enforced moderation, and security stress-tested against the highest standards.

Verified identity, every avatar

Every custom avatar requires on-camera identity verification from the person depicted. No verification, no avatar. Removal requests are always honored.

Moderation that holds up

ML scanning flags violations the moment content is generated. Trained human reviewers handle the edge cases. No violence, no political campaigning, no harm to minors. Enforced, not just promised.

Security, stress-tested

Annual penetration testing, continuous vulnerability management, and around-the-clock monitoring. We treat compliance as the floor, not the ceiling.

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SOC 2 TYPE IISOC 2 TYPE II
CCPACCPA
AI ACTAI ACT
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abstract iconUpdates

What's new at HeyGen

Stay up to date with the latest from HeyGen, from new product releases and integrations to awards and milestones.

Young man speaking in front of a blue background with large text "$200M ARR".
June 25, 2026

HeyGen doubles to $200M ARR in eight months

More than 30 million users, customers across 196 countries, and adoption across 85% of the Fortune 100 signal the rise of identity-first AI video.

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Abstract '100' design with green and blue glowing outlines on a dark background.
April 28, 2026

Meet HyperFrames, a new way of prompting

HyperFrames is an open-source video rendering framework from HeyGen that lets AI agents create videos using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

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Smiling man's face with a facial recognition overlay of a blue frame, circles, and dots.
April 15, 2026

Avatar V, the most realistic AI avatars ever

Introducing Avatar V, HeyGen’s most advanced AI avatar model. It delivers unmatched realism and identity consistency.

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HeyGen for Developers text with a green and teal play button logo on a black background.
April 13, 2026

Introducing HeyGen for Developers

HeyGen for Developers offers production-ready, scalable APIs, including Video Agent, Video Generation, Translation, and Lipsync models.

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HeyGen logo with colorful icon + Seedance 2.0 text.
April 2, 2026

Seedance 2.0 is now inside HeyGen

Seedance 2.0 is now fully integrated into HeyGen, bringing cinematic AI video generation, realistic digital twins, and complete video creation workflows into one platform.

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Abstract blurry pink and white icon.Events

HeyGen Community

Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!

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Community Meetup in Prague
Community Meetup in Prague
Meetup in Miami
Meetup in Miami
HeyGen × Seedance Demo in Barcelona
HeyGen × Seedance Demo in Barcelona
Meetup in Barcelona
Meetup in Barcelona
Hands on Lab in San Francisco
Hands on Lab in San Francisco
Meetup in Accra, Ghana
Meetup in Accra, Ghana
Green icon with a white Pac-Man shape and two blurred green shapes.Customer Stories

Powering ambitious teams worldwide

From solo creators to global enterprises, see the stories people are telling with HeyGen and the new possibilities AI video unlocks for every kind of creator.

40%increase in video watch time
25%boost in course completion rates

"This space moves quickly. If you’re not experimenting now, you’ll be behind later. HeyGen has become a critical part of our infrastructure."

Mustafa Furniturewala

CTO at Coursera

FAQs

How to create an AI video of yourself?

Upload a short clip or reference image, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform will generate a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can animate, adjust format, and make explainer videos or social clips with AI-powered editing tools.

Is HeyGen free? What You Actually Get on the Free Plan

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan that supports text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced AI-powered video creation, video editor options, and support for multiple formats, depending on the AI product and model you choose.

What types of input can I use to create videos in HeyGen?

You can generate AI videos using text and images, stock images, or audio. HeyGen can transform text into explainer or explainer videos with templates that make it easy to create and publish impactful content in multiple formats and styles.

Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?

Yes, you can convert audio to video with HeyGen.

Upload your audio and HeyGen’s AI-powered system will generate videos automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic AI avatars and video clips, ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content that need visual context.

Can I use text to video for business presentations on HeyGen?

Yes. With HeyGen’s text-to-video feature, you can create engaging explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. The AI image generator and video templates help you instantly create and publish videos in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.

Can AI videos replace traditional video production?

Yes. AI videos made with HeyGen can absolutely replace traditional production for most business, marketing, and training needs.

You can animate scenes, add motion, and generate a video that looks polished. It helps creators publish videos faster, keeping all edits within one video workflow, simple, scalable, and cost-effective.

How to make AI videos using HeyGen?

To make an AI video in HeyGen, pick an avatar, paste in what you want it to say (or upload a deck), and choose a voice and language. Then tweak the visuals and branding to match your style, hit generate, and export the finished video.

Can I create AI videos using a reference image with HeyGen?

Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and generate AI videos that look natural. You can use the AI to animate avatars or adjust expressions, creating personalized explainer videos or branded clips with realistic AI motion and audio sync.

What types of videos can I create with the HeyGe?

HeyGen’s AI Video Generator lets you create explainer videos, marketing and sales promos, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalized outreach videos, and social media clips, using realistic AI avatars, natural AI voices, and multilingual translation to produce videos quickly at scale.

How long does it take to generate an AI video?

HeyGen is really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still typically finishes in just a few minutes.

Is HeyGen secure and ethical?

Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, allowing you to publish content for marketing or training with confidence, knowing your materials are produced ethically and securely.

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