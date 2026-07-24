HeyGen doubles to $200M ARR in eight months
More than 30 million users, customers across 196 countries, and adoption across 85% of the Fortune 100 signal the rise of identity-first AI video.Learn more
AI videos starring you, made in minutes
Be everywhere without being everywhere.
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
The most lifelike avatars in AI video
Character consistency is what separates a useful avatar from a gimmick. Avatar V delivers it across every angle, every expression, and every video you create.
Avatar V maintains a single, coherent identity across every video you create. The same face, the same micro-expressions, the same presence across a 30-second clip or a 10-minute course module. No drift. No artifacts. No uncanny valley.Explore Avatar V
Avatar V learns how you talk, gesture, and move, then generates video that's convincingly you. The same micro-expressions, the same presence, all from a single prompt.Explore Avatar V
Wide shots, medium frames, and close-ups, all consistent, all from one recording. The angles that make a single avatar work across every format.Explore Avatar V
Phoneme-level accuracy across every supported language. What you hear and what you see are in perfect agreement at any speed, in 175+ languages and dialects.Explore Avatar V
Fluid upper-body motion, responsive gestures, and consistent movement across scene changes. The difference between an avatar that presents and one that performs.Explore Avatar V
Avatar V: Scaling video-reference avatar generation
Built on a five-stage AI training pipeline that captures not just how you look, but how you move, gesture, and express yourself.
From idea to finished video with just a prompt
Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video faster than you can think. No camera, editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, and share it instantly.
Every motion element stays fully editable after generation. Adjust text, color, timing, or layout instantly in AI Studio without rendering the video again from scratch.Explore Video Agent
Generate motion graphics that work as part of a cohesive narrative. Visual overlays, explanatory animations, and B-roll footage all combine to tell your story.Explore Video Agent
AI-generated presenter footage anchors every narrative. Talking heads deliver your message with natural performance, serving as the foundation of your video.Explore Video Agent
All your creative needs in one environment
The text-based editor makes AI video generation as easy as writing a document. Control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion in one seamless platform built for human-first storytelling.
Direct every word, gesture, and emotion through a text-based editor that works like writing a document. Tone, delivery, and pacing all respond to your script.Explore AI Studio
Voice Director, Voice Mirroring, Gesture Control, and Realistic Previews work together to eliminate the gap between AI-generated and human-recorded video.Explore AI Studio
Comments, tagging, and multi-user editing keep collaboration in one platform. Brand Kit, auto captions, and B-roll deliver finished videos without switching tools.Explore AI Studio
Break language barriers in one click
AI video translation that preserves your tone, syncs your lips, and reaches global audiences across 175+ languages and dialects.
Upload a file or paste a YouTube link to translate videos with one click. No reshoots, no manual dubbing. Just fast, affordable localization for any creators or business.Explore Video Translation
Voice cloning preserves your unique tone and delivery in 175+ languages and dialects, while precise lip-sync aligns translated speech with facial movements.Explore Video Translation
Translate existing footage or generate multilingual avatar videos from a single script. Brand glossary and a multi-lingual player give you full control across markets.Explore Video Translation
HeyGen's AI video tools handle everything from avatar generation and voice cloning to captions, translation, and turning any input into polished video.
Create complete videos from a script using Text to Video. Our generator handles end-to-end editing and produces videos with voiceovers, visuals, and avatars.Explore Tool
Transform any image into a dynamic AI video in seconds. Add a script for realistic lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices.Explore Tool
Turn podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio file into engaging video with AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required.Explore Tool
Type your idea and click generate to get a finished video in minutes. No camera, editing software, or production skills needed. Download, edit, or share it.Explore Tool
Create business presenters, talking avatars, or custom characters with studio-quality results. Type, upload, and generate to design, edit, and animate avatars.Explore Tool
Import your PPT or PDF and turn each slide into a scene with lifelike AI avatars and natural voiceovers. Transform static decks into engaging videos for any audience.Explore Tool
Every custom avatar requires on-camera identity verification from the person depicted. No verification, no avatar. Removal requests are always honored.
ML scanning flags violations the moment content is generated. Trained human reviewers handle the edge cases. No violence, no political campaigning, no harm to minors. Enforced, not just promised.
Annual penetration testing, continuous vulnerability management, and around-the-clock monitoring. We treat compliance as the floor, not the ceiling.
More than 30 million users, customers across 196 countries, and adoption across 85% of the Fortune 100 signal the rise of identity-first AI video.Learn more
HyperFrames is an open-source video rendering framework from HeyGen that lets AI agents create videos using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.Learn more
Introducing Avatar V, HeyGen’s most advanced AI avatar model. It delivers unmatched realism and identity consistency.Learn more
HeyGen for Developers offers production-ready, scalable APIs, including Video Agent, Video Generation, Translation, and Lipsync models.Learn more
HeyGen Community
Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!
Powering ambitious teams worldwide
From solo creators to global enterprises, see the stories people are telling with HeyGen and the new possibilities AI video unlocks for every kind of creator.
"This space moves quickly. If you’re not experimenting now, you’ll be behind later. HeyGen has become a critical part of our infrastructure."
Mustafa Furniturewala
CTO at Coursera
Upload a short clip or reference image, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform will generate a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can animate, adjust format, and make explainer videos or social clips with AI-powered editing tools.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan that supports text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced AI-powered video creation, video editor options, and support for multiple formats, depending on the AI product and model you choose.
You can generate AI videos using text and images, stock images, or audio. HeyGen can transform text into explainer or explainer videos with templates that make it easy to create and publish impactful content in multiple formats and styles.
Yes, you can convert audio to video with HeyGen.
Upload your audio and HeyGen’s AI-powered system will generate videos automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic AI avatars and video clips, ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content that need visual context.
Yes. With HeyGen’s text-to-video feature, you can create engaging explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. The AI image generator and video templates help you instantly create and publish videos in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.
Yes. AI videos made with HeyGen can absolutely replace traditional production for most business, marketing, and training needs.
You can animate scenes, add motion, and generate a video that looks polished. It helps creators publish videos faster, keeping all edits within one video workflow, simple, scalable, and cost-effective.
To make an AI video in HeyGen, pick an avatar, paste in what you want it to say (or upload a deck), and choose a voice and language. Then tweak the visuals and branding to match your style, hit generate, and export the finished video.
Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and generate AI videos that look natural. You can use the AI to animate avatars or adjust expressions, creating personalized explainer videos or branded clips with realistic AI motion and audio sync.
HeyGen’s AI Video Generator lets you create explainer videos, marketing and sales promos, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalized outreach videos, and social media clips, using realistic AI avatars, natural AI voices, and multilingual translation to produce videos quickly at scale.
HeyGen is really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still typically finishes in just a few minutes.
Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, allowing you to publish content for marketing or training with confidence, knowing your materials are produced ethically and securely.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.