HeyGen Video Translate 101 - Join our webinar and earn free credits!
icon-cancel

No Camera? No Crew?
No problem!

Create videos from text in minutes with AI-generated avatars and voices.

Try HeyGen for FreeTry Demo
volumevolume-mute

Powering the world’s best teams, from next-generation startups to established enterprises.

pwcsalesforcewixvolvo
pwcsalesforcewixvolvo
pwcsalesforcewixvolvo
pwcsalesforcewixvolvo

Your video production cost too much

Say goodbye to expensive equipment, inconsistent actors, complex editing tools and 3rd party teams.

Without HeyGen
Require hours
Starting from $3,000
1 video / month
Cameras, studio and actors needed
Complex editing
With HeyGen
Done in minutes
Starting from $30
100 videos / month
None
Easy to use

How It Works

1
Choose your avatar
2
Type your scripts
3
Generate videos
Pick from 100+ AI avatars or create your own
Choose from 300+ voices available in 40+ languages
Grab a coffee while your video is generated in minutes.

Use Cases

Product Marketing
Content Marketing
Sales Outreach
Learning & Development

Produce engaging & concise product videos

Craft captivating product releases, updates, and explainer videos that captivate your audience from start to finish.

corporate-training-video-templates
Try HeyGen for Free

Supercharge your content calendar with videos

Craft compelling content through videos, articles, and social media to communicate your brand's value, connect with your audience, and drive traffic.

corporate-training-video-templates
Try HeyGen for Free

Create personalized outreach videos at scale

Elevate your outreach game with compelling and tailored video content that sets your SDRs up for success in their efforts to drive growth and revenue.

corporate-training-video-templates
Try HeyGen for Free

Create training videos your team will actually watch

Create professional videos without mics, cameras, or actors. Use AI avatars for high-quality content in 40+ languages.

corporate-training-video-templates
Try HeyGen for Free

Features

Avatars

Choose your ideal avatar from a diverse collection of over 100+ avatars representing various ethnicities, ages, poses, and attire.

Create Your Own Avatar

Avatar Lite

A lifestyle avatar in a natural setting.

Avatar Pro

A professional-grade avatar for diverse applications.

Talking Photo

A dynamically animated photograph.

Voices

Choose from a collection of high-quality voices or get a custom voice that matches your avatar.

300+
Voices
40+
Languages
Need A Custom Voice?
Try avatar voices now
Try avatar voices now
Try avatar voices now
Try avatar voices now
🇬🇧 English
🇪🇸 Spanish
🇫🇷 French
🇩🇪 Germany

Integrations

Using HeyGen couldn’t be easier, streamline your video creation process from your favorite platform.

Try HeyGen For Free

300+ templates to get started

Templates for every use case.
Explore More Templates

AI Safety

At HeyGen, security isn't just a consideration — it's a commitment. That's why we're proud to be SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that we meet the highest standards of security. Our AI video platform is built with your privacy and protection in mind, so you can trust us with your valuable data.

outline-check
SOC 2 Compliant

We're certified! Independent audits have validated our trustworthy data handling systems and processes.

outline-check
Your Data, Protected

Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.

outline-check
Safe Content, Our Priority

We employ a mix of human and AI oversight to keep our community safe from harmful content.

outline-check
Championing Responsible AI

We work hand-in-hand with regulators to help shape robust and effective AI policies.

Teams love us

Don’t just take our word for it.
icon-g2
HeyGen does the entire task of creating avatars, converting text to speech and syncing the audio with lip-movement perfectly all at one place.
Tanishq A.
Web Developer
icon-g2
With HeyGen, users can generate professional-looking videos using pre-built templates and customizable elements, without needing any prior design or editing experience.
Jafar Ekrami
IT Manager
I really liked the smooth flowing, more natural looking animations of ai generated images! Great tool!
Anu
icon-g2
As a small company with a very limited marketing budget, this tool gives me the ability to create content for any audience that looks clean and professional.
David V.
Singer / Songwriter
icon-g2
I was able to create a newsreel-style 1:20 video with AI-generated voice-over and newscaster in about 90 minutes. The results are astounding!
Lovis K.
Tokenomics Educator
icon-g2
Fantastic, I was really surprised. Realistic scene and human emotions. I think I will recommend for everyone and probably I will use it in my Job.
Jasur Musaev
Product Manager
Amazing App! Easy to use and so cool for marketing needs!
Mikhail Guba
icon-g2
HeyGen does the entire task of creating avatars, converting text to speech and syncing the audio with lip-movement perfectly all at one place.
Tanishq A.
Web Developer
icon-g2
With HeyGen, users can generate professional-looking videos using pre-built templates and customizable elements, without needing any prior design or editing experience.
Jafar Ekrami
IT Manager
I really liked the smooth flowing, more natural looking animations of ai generated images! Great tool!
Anu
icon-g2
As a small company with a very limited marketing budget, this tool gives me the ability to create content for any audience that looks clean and professional.
David V.
Singer / Songwriter
icon-g2
I was able to create a newsreel-style 1:20 video with AI-generated voice-over and newscaster in about 90 minutes. The results are astounding!
Lovis K.
Tokenomics Educator
icon-g2
Fantastic, I was really surprised. Realistic scene and human emotions. I think I will recommend for everyone and probably I will use it in my Job.
Jasur Musaev
Product Manager
Amazing App! Easy to use and so cool for marketing needs!
Mikhail Guba
icon-g2
HeyGen does the entire task of creating avatars, converting text to speech and syncing the audio with lip-movement perfectly all at one place.
Tanishq A.
Web Developer
icon-g2
With HeyGen, users can generate professional-looking videos using pre-built templates and customizable elements, without needing any prior design or editing experience.
Jafar Ekrami
IT Manager
I really liked the smooth flowing, more natural looking animations of ai generated images! Great tool!
Anu
icon-g2
As a small company with a very limited marketing budget, this tool gives me the ability to create content for any audience that looks clean and professional.
David V.
Singer / Songwriter
icon-g2
I was able to create a newsreel-style 1:20 video with AI-generated voice-over and newscaster in about 90 minutes. The results are astounding!
Lovis K.
Tokenomics Educator
icon-g2
Fantastic, I was really surprised. Realistic scene and human emotions. I think I will recommend for everyone and probably I will use it in my Job.
Jasur Musaev
Product Manager
Amazing App! Easy to use and so cool for marketing needs!
Mikhail Guba
icon-g2
The versatality with which you can create content is unbelievable, the ease of creation and the variety of features available. Simply Great.
Aakash Wangnoo
Founder Director
icon-g2
Creating good quality videos with just an image. Much easier and faster to create the content now using Heygen.
Jainy Shah
Founder
If you're looking for an easy way to create professional-looking videos, HeyGen is definitely worth checking out.
Amirali Nurmagomedov
icon-g2
HeyGen is really powerful, much more powerful than D-ID, to the point where it's more than 10 times stronger! I think, I have fallen in love with this software.
Li Ying
Founder
Great product and team. While those following herd mentality (2.7-4 sec animation), you can bring life to your creation by working with HeyGen!
Dave W Baldwin
icon-g2
Create realistic videos for marketing and training purposes without needing cameras and lighting.
Robert Steven K.
Managing Partner
Creating contents are always time-consuming. This is the first time I see a product that can generate video content. Good job team!
Sherrie Whitaker
icon-g2
The versatality with which you can create content is unbelievable, the ease of creation and the variety of features available. Simply Great.
Aakash Wangnoo
Founder Director
icon-g2
Creating good quality videos with just an image. Much easier and faster to create the content now using Heygen.
Jainy Shah
Founder
If you're looking for an easy way to create professional-looking videos, HeyGen is definitely worth checking out.
Amirali Nurmagomedov
icon-g2
HeyGen is really powerful, much more powerful than D-ID, to the point where it's more than 10 times stronger! I think, I have fallen in love with this software.
Li Ying
Founder
Great product and team. While those following herd mentality (2.7-4 sec animation), you can bring life to your creation by working with HeyGen!
Dave W Baldwin
icon-g2
Create realistic videos for marketing and training purposes without needing cameras and lighting.
Robert Steven K.
Managing Partner
Creating contents are always time-consuming. This is the first time I see a product that can generate video content. Good job team!
Sherrie Whitaker
icon-g2
The versatality with which you can create content is unbelievable, the ease of creation and the variety of features available. Simply Great.
Aakash Wangnoo
Founder Director
icon-g2
Creating good quality videos with just an image. Much easier and faster to create the content now using Heygen.
Jainy Shah
Founder
If you're looking for an easy way to create professional-looking videos, HeyGen is definitely worth checking out.
Amirali Nurmagomedov
icon-g2
HeyGen is really powerful, much more powerful than D-ID, to the point where it's more than 10 times stronger! I think, I have fallen in love with this software.
Li Ying
Founder
Great product and team. While those following herd mentality (2.7-4 sec animation), you can bring life to your creation by working with HeyGen!
Dave W Baldwin
icon-g2
Create realistic videos for marketing and training purposes without needing cameras and lighting.
Robert Steven K.
Managing Partner
Creating contents are always time-consuming. This is the first time I see a product that can generate video content. Good job team!
Sherrie Whitaker
g2

Try HeyGen for free

Get started for free
HeyGen for Enterprise? Contact sales.
logo-horizonal-light
12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
©Copyright 2023 HeyGen