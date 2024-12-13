AI Interactive Avatars

Interactive AI Avatars That Talk Back

Interactive AI Avatars answer questions and guide users through lifelike, unscripted conversations. These avatars, powered by innovative technology, are available in over 175 languages, enhancing user engagement around the clock.

What is an Interactive Avatar?

Avatars Built for the Future
of Conversation.

Interactive AI avatars serve as your digital personalities, influential in creating engaging, personalized conversations. They are designed to understand, adapt, and respond with a level of human-like AI personalization that truly connects with users.

Customer Support

Customer Support - That Feels Human

Deliver AI-powered customer support using realistic avatars that speak multiple languages. HeyGen creates natural-looking support videos that improve response times, reduce costs, and enhance satisfaction through human-like automation with interactive avatars.

Sales Calls

Scale Your Sales With Interactive AI Avatars

Boost sales with AI avatars in product demos, lead outreach, and follow-ups. HeyGen helps sales teams personalize their videos at scale, increasing engagement and speeding up deal closures across global markets with our AI video generator.

Education

Offer Personalized Training & Demos

Create AI training videos and onboarding demos that are localized and engaging. HeyGen simplifies producing professional content suitable for employee training, customer education, and internal communications with a realistic avatar creator.

Human-like Avatar

Ditch the Chatbots.

It’s a Conversation.

Turn a static image into a fully animated AI avatar with fluid, realistic gestures and expressions. Watch your digital persona come alive in ways that engage your audience.

Upload Knowledge

Effortlessly upload documents, FAQs, product information, or custom scripts—your avatar learns it all. From company policies to brand storytelling, it consistently responds with accurate, brand-aligned answers, strengthening communication.

Tailored Personalities

From professional and polished to fun and quirky, you can control your avatar’s aesthetic, tone, and style to align perfectly with your brand or creative vision. Choose our AI avatar creator for bespoke virtual identities.

Always On, Always Scalable

Available 24/7, interactive avatars can handle thousands of conversations simultaneously, scaling as your audience grows without effort, thanks to our deepfake maker technology.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

FAQs

A HeyGen Interactive AI Avatar is a lifelike digital character that engages in real-time conversations. It goes beyond chatbots with AI-driven speech, gestures, and facial expressions for human-like interactions. To start building your own avatar, visit the HeyGen platform.

HeyGen lets you create and customize AI avatars from photos, text prompts, or its library of 500+ characters. These avatars can speak, move, and adapt using advanced AI, making them ideal for videos, customer service, and content creation. Start exploring for free on the HeyGen platform.

Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD rendering, customization, and commercial use. Try it for free at HeyGen.

HeyGen avatars use AI to understand tone, adapt responses, and display natural movements. They are animated, multilingual, and more engaging than traditional text-based chatbots. Experience the difference on HeyGen.

Yes, HeyGen avatars are designed for video production. They can be used in marketing, e-learning, corporate training, and customer support, delivering high-quality, AI-generated content. Create your avatar today on HeyGen.

You can adjust an avatar’s look, voice, language, and gestures. Use Look Packs for quick styling or upload your own photo for a unique, AI-driven digital personality. Start creating at HeyGen.

Yes, HeyGen avatars speak over 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement. Check them out on HeyGen.

Businesses, educators, and content creators use HeyGen avatars for marketing, training, social media, virtual events, and automated customer service. Join them on HeyGen.

HeyGen’s AI Avatar Video Generator syncs speech with realistic facial expressions and movements, creating dynamic, engaging content without the need for cameras or actors. Try it at HeyGen.

HeyGen’s Look Packs offer ready-made avatars for business, entertainment, gaming, and global industries, helping you find the right avatar in seconds. Discover more at HeyGen.

Interactive AI avatars engage in customer service, e-learning, virtual events, and marketing, providing real-time interactive experiences and increasing engagement. Get started at HeyGen.

They offer personalized interactions and adaptable responses, improving customer experience and brand engagement during events. Learn more at HeyGen.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

