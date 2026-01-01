無料オンラインB2B動画メーカーでビジネス動画を作成

Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes. A B2B video maker built for marketing, sales, training, and internal comms, with no cameras, no crews, and no editing software required.

B2B video maker creating a polished business video from a script.
141,999,561生成された動画
116,756,600生成されたアバター
19,584,524翻訳された動画
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世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。
主な機能

Features of a B2B video maker

ビジネス動画を作成できるAIオンラインビデオメーカー

Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.

無料で始める →
AI online video maker turning a business script into a video.

Free video templates and brand kit

白紙の状態からではなく、あらかじめ用意された動画テンプレートから始めましょう。ブランドキットを適用してフォント・カラー・ロゴを固定すれば、どの動画にもすぐに自社ブランドを反映できます。プリセットシーンをドラッグ＆ドロップし、テキストを差し替えるだけで、ブランドやビジネス向けの洗練された動画を数分で作成できます。

無料で始める →
Free business video templates and a brand kit for consistent branding.

オールインワンのオンライン動画編集ツール

シンプルな動画編集ツールで、すべてをひとつのダッシュボード上で編集できます。テキストの追加、グラフィックのアニメーション、背景の差し替え、シーンの並べ替えもドラッグ＆ドロップで直感的に操作可能です。AI動画エディターが自動で字幕やビジュアル要素を追加し、ワンクリックで背景の不要な部分を取り除くことで、高品質でプロフェッショナルな仕上がりを実現します。

Get Started For Free →
All-in-one online video editor workspace for business videos.

高品質なストックメディアライブラリ

ロイヤリティフリーのストック動画・ストックフッテージ・ストック音源を備えた内蔵ライブラリから素材を選ぶか、自分で撮影した映像をアップロードして厳選クリップと組み合わせることができます。音楽や効果音を追加し、AIナレーターによるボイスオーバーを重ねて、複数の動画クリップをひとつの完成したストックメディア動画に仕上げましょう。

無料で始める →
High-quality stock media library of royalty-free video and music.

オンラインで動画を作成し、その場で翻訳

撮り直しなしで、あらゆる市場にリーチ。内蔵の動画翻訳機能が、どんな動画も正確なリップシンク付きで175以上の言語に変換し、編集可能な字幕トラックを自動生成します。字幕を追加し、各カットのサイズを調整して、ソーシャルメディアなどオンライン向け動画コンテンツの再利用を大幅に効率化できます。

無料で始める →
Making videos online and translating them instantly into 175+ languages.

B2B向け動画のアイデアと活用事例

大規模に展開できるパーソナライズド営業アプローチ

大規模に展開できるパーソナライズド営業アプローチ

Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.

Employee training and onboarding

Employee training and onboarding

Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.

Product demos and feature explainers

Product demos and feature explainers

Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.

ソーシャルプラットフォーム向けマーケティング動画

ソーシャルプラットフォーム向けマーケティング動画

Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.

社内コミュニケーションとお知らせ

社内コミュニケーションとお知らせ

Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.

カスタマーサポートとヘルプコンテンツ

カスタマーサポートとヘルプコンテンツ

Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.

ご利用の流れ

B2B向け動画メーカーの仕組み

白紙のスクリプトから、共有可能な完成ファイルまで、4つのステップでビジネス動画を作成できます。

ステップ 1

スタイルを選択

テンプレート、フォーマット、アスペクト比を選び、ビジネス動画の見た目とトーンを設定します。

ステップ 2

スクリプトを追加

スクリプトを貼り付けるか入力し、文章表現や話す速さ、強調したい部分を調整して、メッセージがわかりやすく伝わるようにしましょう。

ステップ3

動画をカスタマイズする

字幕やブランディング、背景、音楽を追加し、視聴者に合わせてレイアウトやタイミングを調整しましょう。

ステップ4

生成して共有

最終動画をレンダリングしたら、HD または 4K でダウンロードし、公開するか、各チャンネルへ配信しましょう。

Picking a style and template for a business video.
Adding a script to a business video and refining the wording.
Customizing a business video with captions, branding, and music.
Generating a finished business video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

よくある質問（FAQ）

B2B動画メーカーとは何ですか？また、どのようなビジネス動画を作成できますか？

B2B向け動画メーカーとは、撮影や編集を一切行わずに、スクリプトから完成したビジネス動画を作成できるツールです。1つのAI動画ジェネレーターから、営業、トレーニング、デモ、マーケティング、社内コミュニケーション向けの動画を制作できます。

AIで生成したB2B動画は、当社のブランドにふさわしい十分プロフェッショナルな仕上がりになりますか？

はい。アバターは自然なジェスチャーやマイクロ表情を用い、発話の一語一句に同期するAIリップシンクによって、ロボットのようではなくスタジオ品質の動画を実現します。ブランディング、レイアウト、トーンはすべてコントロールでき、Shopify や HubSpot のようなブランドも、顧客向けコンテンツに HeyGen を採用しています。

Can I upload my own footage and edit it online with this video maker?

はい。動画をアップロードすれば、あとはエディターにお任せください。動画エディターでは、クリップのトリミングやロゴ、字幕、音楽の追加ができ、さらに追加のソフトウェアをインストールすることなく、ワンクリックで書き出せます。

録画中につっかえたり、えーっとなどのフィラーを使ってしまったらどうなりますか？

Speech Cleanup は、あなたのテイクを自動的に編集します。えー、あのーといったフィラーや長い無音、言い直しや撮り直し部分を取り除き、ベストなクリップ同士を自然なトランジションでつなぎ合わせます。その結果、まるで一発撮りに成功したかのような完璧な動画になり、同じ動画を何度も撮り直す必要がなくなります。

なぜ代理店やAdobeではなく、B2B向け動画メーカーを使うべきなのですか？

Agencies cost thousands per video, and tools like Adobe need real video editing software skills. A script to video workflow gives you a business video maker that creates videos for your business in minutes, at up to 70% lower cost with full control.

無料で使えるB2B向け動画メーカーはありますか？また、チームで利用する場合の料金はいくらですか？

はい。HeyGen には、クレジットカード不要で動画を作成し、主要機能を試せる無料プランがあります。有料プランは月額 $24 から利用でき、Business プランでは無制限の動画作成、4K 書き出し、チーム用ワークスペース、部門横断で動画を拡大するチーム向けの SSO などが追加されます。

さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール

Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。

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HeyGenで作成を始めましょう

Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.

無料で始める →
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