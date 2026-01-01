Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes. A B2B video maker built for marketing, sales, training, and internal comms, with no cameras, no crews, and no editing software required.
Features of a B2B video maker
ビジネス動画を作成できるAIオンラインビデオメーカー
Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.
Free video templates and brand kit
白紙の状態からではなく、あらかじめ用意された動画テンプレートから始めましょう。ブランドキットを適用してフォント・カラー・ロゴを固定すれば、どの動画にもすぐに自社ブランドを反映できます。プリセットシーンをドラッグ＆ドロップし、テキストを差し替えるだけで、ブランドやビジネス向けの洗練された動画を数分で作成できます。
オールインワンのオンライン動画編集ツール
シンプルな動画編集ツールで、すべてをひとつのダッシュボード上で編集できます。テキストの追加、グラフィックのアニメーション、背景の差し替え、シーンの並べ替えもドラッグ＆ドロップで直感的に操作可能です。AI動画エディターが自動で字幕やビジュアル要素を追加し、ワンクリックで背景の不要な部分を取り除くことで、高品質でプロフェッショナルな仕上がりを実現します。
高品質なストックメディアライブラリ
ロイヤリティフリーのストック動画・ストックフッテージ・ストック音源を備えた内蔵ライブラリから素材を選ぶか、自分で撮影した映像をアップロードして厳選クリップと組み合わせることができます。音楽や効果音を追加し、AIナレーターによるボイスオーバーを重ねて、複数の動画クリップをひとつの完成したストックメディア動画に仕上げましょう。
オンラインで動画を作成し、その場で翻訳
撮り直しなしで、あらゆる市場にリーチ。内蔵の動画翻訳機能が、どんな動画も正確なリップシンク付きで175以上の言語に変換し、編集可能な字幕トラックを自動生成します。字幕を追加し、各カットのサイズを調整して、ソーシャルメディアなどオンライン向け動画コンテンツの再利用を大幅に効率化できます。
B2B向け動画のアイデアと活用事例
Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.
Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.
Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.
Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.
Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.
Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.
B2B向け動画メーカーの仕組み
白紙のスクリプトから、共有可能な完成ファイルまで、4つのステップでビジネス動画を作成できます。
テンプレート、フォーマット、アスペクト比を選び、ビジネス動画の見た目とトーンを設定します。
スクリプトを貼り付けるか入力し、文章表現や話す速さ、強調したい部分を調整して、メッセージがわかりやすく伝わるようにしましょう。
字幕やブランディング、背景、音楽を追加し、視聴者に合わせてレイアウトやタイミングを調整しましょう。
最終動画をレンダリングしたら、HD または 4K でダウンロードし、公開するか、各チャンネルへ配信しましょう。
B2B向け動画メーカーとは、撮影や編集を一切行わずに、スクリプトから完成したビジネス動画を作成できるツールです。1つのAI動画ジェネレーターから、営業、トレーニング、デモ、マーケティング、社内コミュニケーション向けの動画を制作できます。
はい。アバターは自然なジェスチャーやマイクロ表情を用い、発話の一語一句に同期するAIリップシンクによって、ロボットのようではなくスタジオ品質の動画を実現します。ブランディング、レイアウト、トーンはすべてコントロールでき、Shopify や HubSpot のようなブランドも、顧客向けコンテンツに HeyGen を採用しています。
はい。動画をアップロードすれば、あとはエディターにお任せください。動画エディターでは、クリップのトリミングやロゴ、字幕、音楽の追加ができ、さらに追加のソフトウェアをインストールすることなく、ワンクリックで書き出せます。
Speech Cleanup は、あなたのテイクを自動的に編集します。えー、あのーといったフィラーや長い無音、言い直しや撮り直し部分を取り除き、ベストなクリップ同士を自然なトランジションでつなぎ合わせます。その結果、まるで一発撮りに成功したかのような完璧な動画になり、同じ動画を何度も撮り直す必要がなくなります。
Agencies cost thousands per video, and tools like Adobe need real video editing software skills. A script to video workflow gives you a business video maker that creates videos for your business in minutes, at up to 70% lower cost with full control.
はい。HeyGen には、クレジットカード不要で動画を作成し、主要機能を試せる無料プランがあります。有料プランは月額 $24 から利用でき、Business プランでは無制限の動画作成、4K 書き出し、チーム用ワークスペース、部門横断で動画を拡大するチーム向けの SSO などが追加されます。
さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール
Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。
Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.