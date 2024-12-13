Trust & Safety
HeyGen's mission is to foster a secure and respectful environment to ensure that HeyGen’s technologies are used ethically and responsibly. We are committed to protecting our users, and their privacy, promoting transparency while mitigating risks associated with evolving AI technologies through proactive and meaningful policies, continuous monitoring, effective enforcement, and user education.
Safety is at the core of our technology and we believe in building responsible and ethical AI products.
1
Compliance
We are GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, AI Act compliant and we place user data privacy and access to their data at the core of everything we do.
2
Privacy and security
We believe in providing full Transparency and Control of User data to the users themselves.
3
Enforcing policies
We use both humans and technology to enforce our policies.
Our values
Our core values establish a foundation of trust, responsibility, and continuous improvement for the Trust and Safety team.
Our policies
HeyGen’s moderation policies, terms of service, privacy policy, are written with an objective to ensure Ethical AI Use, build trust with users, protect the community and foster innovation safely.
Our enforcement
We employ a mix of human and AI oversight to keep our community safe from harmful content.