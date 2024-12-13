Background

Trust & Safety



HeyGen's mission is to foster a secure and respectful environment to ensure that HeyGen’s technologies are used ethically and responsibly. We are committed to protecting our users, and their privacy, promoting transparency while mitigating risks associated with evolving AI technologies through proactive and meaningful policies, continuous monitoring, effective enforcement, and user education.


Safety is at the core of our technology and we believe in building responsible and ethical AI products.

Graphics

1

Compliance

We are GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, AI Act compliant and we place user data privacy and access to their data at the core of everything we do.

Why Trust Us?

2

Privacy and security

We believe in providing full Transparency and Control of User data to the users themselves.

Our Privacy Policy

3

Enforcing policies

We use both humans and technology to enforce our policies.

Get the Facts
image for section Our values

Our values

Our core values establish a foundation of trust, responsibility, and continuous improvement for the Trust and Safety team.

image for section Our policies

Our policies

HeyGen’s moderation policies, terms of service, privacy policy, are written with an objective to ensure Ethical AI Use, build trust with users, protect the community and foster innovation safely.

image for section Our enforcement

Our enforcement

We employ a mix of human and AI oversight to keep our community safe from harmful content.

Recent updates

image for article AI For Good

AI For Good

image for article Meet Lavanya, Head of Trust and Safety

Meet Lavanya, Head of Trust and Safety

image for article Announcement of GDPR compliance

Announcement of GDPR compliance

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo