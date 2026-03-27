Help everyone bring their story to life
Why join HeyGen
Karina Jhangiani
Head of Enterprise Product
Bin Liu
Engineering Lead
Nick Warner
Head of Growth
Holly Xiao
Head of Content and Product Marketing
Perks that power your work and wellbeing
Equity
Generous equity grant
Meals
Daily lunches to fuel your day (dinners optional)
Performance bonus
Cash and equity rewards for your impact
Parental leave
Paid leave for birthing and non-birthing parent
Flexible time off
Unlimited paid vacation and sick days, including a company shut down at the end of the year
401K
4% company match to save for retirement
Commuter benefit
$200 monthly stipend for transit or parking
Relocation bonus
Financial assistance if moving to the Bay Area
Medical, dental, & vision
Coverage for employees and dependents
Continuous education
Learning opportunities to grow professionally
Life insurance
Basic and supplemental life and AD&D
Annual company retreats
Every year, we bring the whole team together for a company-wide retreat to recharge and celebrate what we've built together.
- 2024 San Diego
- 2025 Las Vegas
- 2026 Coming soon!
Join our team
We're looking for passionate people to join us on our mission. Check out our open roles.