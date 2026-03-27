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Help everyone bring their story to life

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Employee stories

Why join HeyGen

Karina Jhangiani

Karina Jhangiani

Head of Enterprise Product

Bin Liu

Bin Liu

Engineering Lead

Nick Warner

Nick Warner

Head of Growth

Holly Xiao

Holly Xiao

Head of Content and Product Marketing

150+Global employees
30M+Users
$150M+ARR
Benefits

Perks that power your work and wellbeing

Equity

Equity

Generous equity grant

Meals

Meals

Daily lunches to fuel your day (dinners optional)

Performance bonus

Performance bonus

Cash and equity rewards for your impact

Parental leave

Parental leave

Paid leave for birthing and non-birthing parent

Flexible time off

Flexible time off

Unlimited paid vacation and sick days, including a company shut down at the end of the year

401K

401K

4% company match to save for retirement

Commuter benefit

Commuter benefit

$200 monthly stipend for transit or parking

Relocation bonus

Relocation bonus

Financial assistance if moving to the Bay Area

Medical, dental, & vision

Medical, dental, & vision

Coverage for employees and dependents

Continuous education

Continuous education

Learning opportunities to grow professionally

Life insurance

Life insurance

Basic and supplemental life and AD&D

Annual company retreats

Every year, we bring the whole team together for a company-wide retreat to recharge and celebrate what we've built together.

  • 2024 San Diego
  • 2025 Las Vegas
  • 2026 Coming soon!
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Join our team

We're looking for passionate people to join us on our mission. Check out our open roles.

Ready to build with us?

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