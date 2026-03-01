Technical reports Mar 3, 2026

TAVR: Generate Your Talking Avatar from Video Reference

TAVR replaces single-image avatar references with short video clips, enabling cross-scene generation with significantly better identity preservation. A three-stage training strategy bridges the domain gap between reference and target scenes. On a new cross-scene benchmark, TAVR yields the best identity similarity and achieves an overall quality score of 16.42 vs 14.13 for the next best method.