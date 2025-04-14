Social Media Video Maker for Scroll-Stopping Videos

HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.

Man using a laptop, with an overlay displaying "www.heygen.com" and a pink cursor.
147,831,861生成された動画
122,971,472生成されたアバター
20,452,069翻訳された動画
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世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker

Social Media Videos From One Script

Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of losing an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.

Get Started for Free →
A short script on the left turning into a vertical social video with scenes, narration, and pacing on the right.

Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform

Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.

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The same clip shown in 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 frames side by side with the subject centered and captions readable in each.

Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing

Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.

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A vertical video with bold styled auto-captions burned in, next to a toggle showing sound off and caption styling controls.

A Consistent Presenter, No Camera

Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don't feel like it.

Get Started for Free →
A 15-second source clip on one side and a lifelike digital-twin presenter delivering a social post on the other.

Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent

Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.

Get Started for Free →
A Video Agent panel taking a topic prompt and showing a creative blueprint of scenes and AI B-roll before rendering a finished post.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the social media video maker

An Instagram Reel being built from a typed hook into vertical scenes using customizable video templates.

Instagram Reels and Story Videos

Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.

Explore Tool
A row of short vertical TikTok clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts scheduled across a week, no camera in sight.

TikTok Videos Without Daily Filming

Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.

A long blog post on one side splitting into several YouTube Shorts with tight pacing and bold captions on the other.

YouTube Shorts From Long-Form Ideas

Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into youtube shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.

Explore Tool
A presenter-led LinkedIn video with the speaker's name and title on a lower-third overlay on a professional feed.

LinkedIn Videos That Build Authority

Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.

One promo script generating a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut lined up as launch-day ad variants.

Video Ads and Promo Posts

Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.

A finished social post duplicated into multiple language versions with matched lip movement, flags marking 175+ languages.

One Post, 175+ Language Versions

Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.

Explore Tool
Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How social media video maker works

Make a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people create videos and publish within fifteen minutes.

Start Creating →
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Step 1: Pick your template

Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.

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Step 2: Paste your script

Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.

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Step 3: Style your video

Add captions, music, brand colors, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.

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Step 4: Export and post

Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.

ソーシャルメディア動画メーカーに関するよくある質問（FAQ）

AIソーシャルメディア動画メーカーとは何ですか？どのように機能しますか？

AIソーシャルメディア動画メーカーとは、テキストを入力するだけで、ソーシャルメディア用の完成した動画を自動生成してくれる動画作成ツールです。スクリプトを入力すると、オンライン動画メーカーがシーン構成、ナレーション、字幕まで自動で作成し、Reels、Shorts、LinkedIn向けのプラットフォーム対応クリップに加えて、解説動画や教育動画も書き出せます。動画編集ツールを習得する必要はありません。

Will AI-generated videos look too generic on my feed?

あなたのアイデンティティを持っている場合は違います。HeyGenのAvatar Vモデルは、15秒のクリップからあなたのデジタルツインを作成し、すべての投稿で顔・声・話し方を一貫させます。G2では市場で最もリアルだと評価されており、あなたそっくりに見えるインパクトのあるソーシャルメディア動画を配信できます。

1つの台本からTikTok、リール、ショート向けの動画を作るにはどうすればいいですか？

一度動画を生成したら、あとはエディター内でサイズを変更するだけ。HeyGen が同じクリップを 9:16、1:1、16:9 に自動でリフレームし、キャプションの位置を調整しつつ、各プラットフォームに最適なソーシャルメディア動画フォーマットを適用します。これにより、1 本のスクリプトから、投稿先ごとにネイティブな動画投稿を一括で作成できます。

Is there a free online social media video maker without a watermark?

HeyGen の無料ソーシャルメディア動画メーカー・プランでは、月に 3 本までウォーターマーク付きで動画を書き出せます。実際の投稿でクオリティを試すには十分な本数です。無料プランでもエディター機能はすべて使えるため、評価期間中の無料動画編集ツールとしても活用できます。有料プランにアップグレードすると、この制限の原因となっているウォーターマークが外れ、オンラインコミュニティのあらゆるスレッドでクリエイターたちが指摘している悩みを解消し、HD または 4K のクリーンな MP4 を書き出せるようになります。

各ソーシャルメディアプラットフォームで最適な動画のサイズと長さはどれくらいですか？

TikTok、リール、ショートには 9:16 の縦長サイズを使いましょう。Facebook や LinkedIn のフィード向け動画には 1:1 の正方形サイズが効果的です。動画は 60 秒以内に収め、最初の 3 秒で視聴者を引き込むフックを入れてください。視聴者がスクロールして通り過ぎてしまうまでの時間は、おおよそそれくらいしかありません。HeyGen なら、1 つのプロジェクトからあらゆるアスペクト比で書き出せるので、動画コンテンツを一度作るだけで、あらゆるプラットフォームに配信できます。

How do I create engaging social media videos consistently without filming?

動画制作をまとめて行いましょう。1回の作業で5本分のスクリプトを書き、同じデジタルプレゼンターとブランド動画テンプレートを使ってSNS用動画を作成し、各ソーシャルメディアチャネルへの書き出しを予約設定します。撮影に依存しないので、ソーシャルメディアの投稿カレンダーを「カメラが必要な日」と切り離して計画できます。

ソーシャルメディア向けのコンテンツを作るのに最適な動画作成ツールはどれですか？

毎日撮影なしで動画を公開したいチームには、HeyGen が最適です。従来のソーシャルメディア向け動画編集ツールは、あなたが撮影した映像や、いかにも素材感のあるストック動画クリップに依存しています。HeyGen はテキストから直接動画そのものを生成し、リアルなデジタルツインがそれを伝えます。さらに、175以上の言語にローカライズでき、専用の動画編集ソフトを使わなくても、シーンごとに動画を編集することができます。

AI動画は、実際のソーシャル投稿スケジュールに対応できますか？

Yes, and at volume most teams never reach manually. Agency Vision Creative Labs used HeyGen as their social media video creator and took clients from one or two videos a year to 50-60 brilliant videos per day, filling channels that previously sat empty. Read the Vision Creative Labs story for the exact workflow they run.

ソーシャルメディアクリエイター向けのHeyGenの料金はいくらですか？

プランは無料から始められるので、支払い前に出力品質をお試しいただけます。有料のクリエイタープランは月額24ドルからで、ウォーターマークが削除されます。これはプロのビデオ制作者を1時間雇うよりも安く、あらゆるフォーマットと、あなたが投稿するすべてのソーシャルメディアネットワークをカバーします。

Can I publish the same social video in multiple languages?

はい。完成した投稿を「AIビデオ翻訳ツール」にかけるだけで、175以上の言語にローカライズされたバージョンを生成できます。口の動きは音声に同期し、あなた自身のクローンボイスも使えるため、グローバルアカウントでも、撮り直しをせずに1本のマスタービデオから各国向けのネイティブなSNS動画コンテンツを配信できます。

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