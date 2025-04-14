HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.
Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker
Social Media Videos From One Script
Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of losing an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.
Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform
Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.
Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing
Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.
A Consistent Presenter, No Camera
Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don't feel like it.
Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent
Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.
Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.Explore Tool
Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.
Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into youtube shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.Explore Tool
Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.
Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.
Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.Explore Tool
How social media video maker works
Make a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people create videos and publish within fifteen minutes.
Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.
Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.
Add captions, music, brand colors, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.
Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.
AIソーシャルメディア動画メーカーとは、テキストを入力するだけで、ソーシャルメディア用の完成した動画を自動生成してくれる動画作成ツールです。スクリプトを入力すると、オンライン動画メーカーがシーン構成、ナレーション、字幕まで自動で作成し、Reels、Shorts、LinkedIn向けのプラットフォーム対応クリップに加えて、解説動画や教育動画も書き出せます。動画編集ツールを習得する必要はありません。
あなたのアイデンティティを持っている場合は違います。HeyGenのAvatar Vモデルは、15秒のクリップからあなたのデジタルツインを作成し、すべての投稿で顔・声・話し方を一貫させます。G2では市場で最もリアルだと評価されており、あなたそっくりに見えるインパクトのあるソーシャルメディア動画を配信できます。
一度動画を生成したら、あとはエディター内でサイズを変更するだけ。HeyGen が同じクリップを 9:16、1:1、16:9 に自動でリフレームし、キャプションの位置を調整しつつ、各プラットフォームに最適なソーシャルメディア動画フォーマットを適用します。これにより、1 本のスクリプトから、投稿先ごとにネイティブな動画投稿を一括で作成できます。
HeyGen の無料ソーシャルメディア動画メーカー・プランでは、月に 3 本までウォーターマーク付きで動画を書き出せます。実際の投稿でクオリティを試すには十分な本数です。無料プランでもエディター機能はすべて使えるため、評価期間中の無料動画編集ツールとしても活用できます。有料プランにアップグレードすると、この制限の原因となっているウォーターマークが外れ、オンラインコミュニティのあらゆるスレッドでクリエイターたちが指摘している悩みを解消し、HD または 4K のクリーンな MP4 を書き出せるようになります。
TikTok、リール、ショートには 9:16 の縦長サイズを使いましょう。Facebook や LinkedIn のフィード向け動画には 1:1 の正方形サイズが効果的です。動画は 60 秒以内に収め、最初の 3 秒で視聴者を引き込むフックを入れてください。視聴者がスクロールして通り過ぎてしまうまでの時間は、おおよそそれくらいしかありません。HeyGen なら、1 つのプロジェクトからあらゆるアスペクト比で書き出せるので、動画コンテンツを一度作るだけで、あらゆるプラットフォームに配信できます。
動画制作をまとめて行いましょう。1回の作業で5本分のスクリプトを書き、同じデジタルプレゼンターとブランド動画テンプレートを使ってSNS用動画を作成し、各ソーシャルメディアチャネルへの書き出しを予約設定します。撮影に依存しないので、ソーシャルメディアの投稿カレンダーを「カメラが必要な日」と切り離して計画できます。
毎日撮影なしで動画を公開したいチームには、HeyGen が最適です。従来のソーシャルメディア向け動画編集ツールは、あなたが撮影した映像や、いかにも素材感のあるストック動画クリップに依存しています。HeyGen はテキストから直接動画そのものを生成し、リアルなデジタルツインがそれを伝えます。さらに、175以上の言語にローカライズでき、専用の動画編集ソフトを使わなくても、シーンごとに動画を編集することができます。
Yes, and at volume most teams never reach manually. Agency Vision Creative Labs used HeyGen as their social media video creator and took clients from one or two videos a year to 50-60 brilliant videos per day, filling channels that previously sat empty. Read the Vision Creative Labs story for the exact workflow they run.
プランは無料から始められるので、支払い前に出力品質をお試しいただけます。有料のクリエイタープランは月額24ドルからで、ウォーターマークが削除されます。これはプロのビデオ制作者を1時間雇うよりも安く、あらゆるフォーマットと、あなたが投稿するすべてのソーシャルメディアネットワークをカバーします。
はい。完成した投稿を「AIビデオ翻訳ツール」にかけるだけで、175以上の言語にローカライズされたバージョンを生成できます。口の動きは音声に同期し、あなた自身のクローンボイスも使えるため、グローバルアカウントでも、撮り直しをせずに1本のマスタービデオから各国向けのネイティブなSNS動画コンテンツを配信できます。
さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール
Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。
あなたのアイデアを、AIでスクロールを止めるSNS動画に変えましょう。