Create professional election campaign videos from a written script in minutes. Whether you're running for local office or coordinating a national campaign, the election video maker lets you produce polished, on-message videos without cameras, crews, or editing experience. Write your message, choose your style, and get a broadcast-ready video automatically.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen for Election Video Maker
Rapid Script-to-Video for Campaign Promo Videos
Turn your campaign script into a finished promo video in minutes. Paste your talking points, policy positions, or call-to-action text, and the AI video generator builds a professional political ad video around your words automatically. No storyboarding, no production delays. Your message reaches your target audience the same day you write it, not weeks later after a shoot.
Multilingual Voter Outreach Across Every Channel
Reach every voter in your district, no matter what language they speak at home. The built-in AI video translator converts your original video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and natural voice output. Record once, localize instantly across every channel you need to reach — from Facebook and Instagram to broadcast and digital out-of-home. Campaign teams that once spent months on multilingual production can now cover every language community in an afternoon.
Professional Presenter Without On-Camera Filming
Deliver a polished, credible on-screen presence without booking a camera crew. Choose from 500+ AI human generator stock presenters or build a custom presenter from a single photo using AI photo avatar technology. No green screens, no lighting rigs, no scheduling. Your candidate's message appears on screen with broadcast-grade quality every time, eliminating the need for hiring expensive production talent.
Template-Based Branding for Every Campaign Format
Every campaign channel has different format requirements: television spots, social media clips, town hall recaps, fundraising appeals. Start from a template sized for every placement, from full-length YouTube ads to 15-second mobile reels. Apply your campaign colors, logo, and font once using the drag-and-drop interface, and every video you produce stays on-brand automatically. The script to video tool makes it easy to resize and refine each format without rebuilding from scratch.
Scalable Video Creation Across the Entire Campaign Cycle
A single campaign needs dozens of videos: announcement videos, policy explainers, volunteer recruitment clips, get-out-the-vote messages, and rapid-response content. The text to video engine lets any team member produce broadcast-quality political campaign videos from a script without production expertise. Go from one video a week to one video a day without adding staff or budget.
Use Cases of Election Video Maker
Recording a formal launch video traditionally means booking a professional crew, finding a suitable location, and spending days in post-production. With an election video maker, write your announcement script, choose a professional visual style, and generate a polished launch video in minutes. Campaigns that used to wait two weeks for a finished announcement video now release them the same afternoon the decision is made.
Voters engage more with video than written position papers, but producing policy explainers used to require narrators, motion graphics teams, and expensive editing. Use the AI video explainer to convert dense policy text into clear, watchable video content. Break down housing policy, tax positions, or education platforms in a format that connects with your audience and is easy to share.
Districts with diverse language communities require separate outreach materials for each group. Producing the same message in five languages once meant five separate production budgets. With AI dubbing, a single election video converts into every target language with natural-sounding audio and accurate lip-sync, letting your get-out-the-vote campaign reach every household without rebuilding content from scratch.
After a town hall or debate, campaigns need rapid-turnaround recap content before the news cycle moves on. Use the AI video editor to produce clean, branded video ads from post-event talking points within hours of the event. Add a subtitle generator and engaging graphics to make every recap accessible and scroll-friendly across social media platforms.
Fundraising videos that showcase a real candidate with a compelling, emotional message consistently outperform text-based emails. Use the AI spokesperson to produce persuasive, personalized fundraising appeals at scale without filming each one. Swap messaging for different donor segments, test different calls to action, and publish new fundraising videos as often as your campaign needs them.
Building a ground game means onboarding hundreds of volunteers quickly, often across multiple locations. Use the training video tool to produce consistent canvassing guides, phone banking scripts, and organizer briefings that every volunteer watches before their first shift. Update the content as campaign priorities shift and redistribute the new version the same day, without reshooting anything.
How a Election Video Maker Works
Go from script to campaign-ready election video in four steps, with no filming, no editing software, and no production experience required.
Open the editor and type or paste your campaign message. Add your key policy points, voter call to action, or announcement text. The platform reads your script and prepares the scene structure, timing, and narration automatically.
Pick a presenter, template, and visual format that fits your campaign tone. Select aspect ratio and branding colors to match your campaign identity across every video you produce.
Add your campaign logo, adjust subtitle style, fine-tune the narration voice, and review the scene breakdown. Make changes through the text editor without touching a timeline or export settings.
Render the finished election video and download it for broadcast, social, or email. Localize into additional languages in one click to reach every voter community in your district.
An election video maker is a tool that converts written campaign scripts into finished, broadcast-quality videos without filming or editing. You type your message, choose a visual format and presenter, and the platform builds the video automatically, including narration, scene structure, on-screen text, and branding. The result is a polished video ready for TV, social media, email, or digital ads in minutes rather than days.
Yes. You can create a professional presenter from a single photo using photo avatar technology, which produces a lifelike on-screen speaker that delivers your script without any filming. Alternatively, choose from 500+ stock presenters in the AI avatar library.
대부분의 영상은 스크립트를 제출한 지 몇 분 안에 완성됩니다. 토론, 뉴스 보도, 상대 후보의 광고 이후에 신속하게 대응해야 하는 콘텐츠의 경우, 작성된 메시지를 기준으로 10분 이내에 완성된 영상까지 제작할 수 있습니다. 예전에는 대응 영상을 제작하는 데 이틀에서 사흘이 걸리던 캠페인도 이제는 같은 날 바로 공개할 수 있습니다.
네. 이 플랫폼은 TV 광고, 프리롤 광고, YouTube 캠페인, 소셜 미디어 집행에 적합한 스튜디오급 영상 품질을 제공합니다. 브랜드 요소, 포맷, 전환 효과, 내레이션 품질까지 모두 제어할 수 있습니다. 결과물은 추가 후반 작업 없이도 주요 광고 플랫폼과 방송 채널에서 요구하는 기술 사양을 충족합니다.
하나의 선거 캠페인 영상은 비디오 번역기를 통해 175개 이상의 언어로 현지화할 수 있으며, 원래 발표자의 말투와 전달 방식은 그대로 유지하면서 각 대상 언어에 맞는 정확한 내레이션과 립싱크를 제공합니다. 단 한 편의 투표 독려 영상만으로도 스페인어, 베트남어, 중국어(만다린), 아랍어를 비롯해 수십 개 언어를 하나의 소스 파일에서 제작할 수 있으며, 각 언어 버전마다 별도의 제작 과정이 전혀 필요하지 않습니다.
제작할 수 있는 영상의 개수에는 제한이 없습니다. 선거 기간 내내 캠페인 메시지는 끊임없이 바뀌며, 스크립트를 수정해도 몇 분이면 다시 생성할 수 있습니다. 텍스트만 수정하고, 다시 렌더링한 뒤, 업데이트된 버전을 배포하면 됩니다. 재촬영도, 스태프 재섭외도, 편집자를 기다릴 필요도 없습니다. 캠페인은 제작 리소스를 과도하게 소모하지 않고도 매일 새로운 영상 콘텐츠를 발행할 수 있습니다.
전통적인 정치 영상 제작은 완성된 한 편당 보통 5,000달러에서 25,000달러가 들고, 영상 하나를 만드는 데 1~3주가 소요됩니다. 선거 영상 메이커를 사용하면 이와 동일한 방송급 품질의 결과물을 훨씬 적은 비용으로, 몇 분 만에 제작할 수 있습니다. HeyGen 사용자들은 제작 비용을 최대 70%까지 절감했다고 보고합니다. 예산이 제한된 하위 선거구 캠페인의 경우, 이는 이전에는 자금이 풍부한 조직만 누릴 수 있었던 규모로 전문 정치 광고를 집행할 수 있게 해 줍니다.
네. AI 음성 클로닝 기능을 사용하면 짧은 오디오 샘플만으로 자신의 목소리를 복제할 수 있어, 추가 녹음 없이도 모든 영상 내레이션이 실제 당신의 목소리처럼 들리게 할 수 있습니다. 복제된 목소리는 당신이 제작하는 모든 영상에 적용되며, 스크립트를 수정해도 동일한 클론 음성이 자동으로 사용되어 캠페인 전체에서 메시지의 일관성을 유지할 수 있습니다.
네. PDF를 동영상으로 도구를 사용하면 정책 문서, 브리핑 자료, 인쇄물 등을 자동으로 나레이션이 포함된 동영상 콘텐츠로 변환할 수 있습니다. PPT를 동영상으로 도구는 PowerPoint 파일에 대해 동일한 작업을 수행합니다. 두 도구 모두 콘텐츠를 추출하고, 장면 구조를 구성한 뒤, 수동 편집 없이 완성된 나레이션 동영상을 제작합니다.
네. 신용카드 없이 이용 가능한 무료 플랜이 있으며, 비용 부담 없이 동영상을 생성하고 핵심 기능을 체험할 수 있습니다. 월 $24부터 시작하는 유료 플랜을 이용하면 보이스 클로닝, 더 긴 영상 길이, 전체 프레젠터 라이브러리 및 다국어 출력 기능을 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. 하위 선거 및 풀뿌리 캠페인도 가입한 당일 바로 선거용 전문 영상 콘텐츠를 제작할 수 있으며, 선결제나 장기 약정 없이 시작할 수 있습니다.
네. 직접 촬영한 영상, 이미지, 오디오를 에디터에 바로 업로드해 실제 캠페인 자료와 AI로 생성된 요소를 함께 활용하는 정치 광고 영상을 만들 수 있습니다. 텍스트 배너를 추가하고, 필터를 적용하며, 업로드한 시각 자료를 AI 내레이션과 연결해 고품질의 완성 영상을 제작하세요. 이는 특히 행사나 유세 현장의 실제 영상을 생성 콘텐츠와 함께, 도구나 플랫폼을 바꾸지 않고 활용하고 싶은 캠페인에 매우 유용합니다.
정치 캠페인 영상을 Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube는 물론, 표준 동영상 파일을 지원하는 모든 웹사이트나 이메일 플랫폼에 직접 게시할 수 있습니다. 에디터에는 각 플랫폼에 맞는 올바른 형식과 화면 비율로 자동 내보내기할 수 있도록 리사이즈 도구가 포함되어 있습니다. 완성된 파일을 다운로드하고 계정을 연결한 뒤, 콘텐츠를 일일이 다시 포맷할 필요 없이 하나의 워크플로우로 모든 채널에 배포하세요.
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