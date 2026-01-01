AI Onboarding Video Maker to Create Onboarding Videos

シンプルなスクリプトから、数分で洗練されたオンボーディング動画を作成できます。カメラも編集ソフトも不要。テキストを貼り付けてスタイルを選ぶだけで、新入社員や顧客を自社ブランドに合った、分かりやすい動画で出迎えましょう。

AI onboarding video maker creating an engaging onboarding video from a script.
141,999,561生成された動画
116,756,600生成されたアバター
19,584,524翻訳された動画
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世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。
Key Features

オンボーディング動画作成ツールの主な機能

Speech Cleanup for slick, flawless takes

一度録音するだけで、洗練された音声に仕上がります。Speech Cleanup は、AI ビデオエディター内で「えー」「あのー」などのフィラーや気まずい間、言い直しや撮り直し部分を自動で取り除き、すべてのつなぎ目を自然になめらかに整えます。オンボーディング動画が、まるで一発撮りしたかのような完璧な仕上がりに。再撮影も編集スキルも必要ありません。

無料で始める →
Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded onboarding video into a flawless take.

テキストからオンボーディング動画を作成

Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.

無料で始める →
Creating onboarding videos from text with an AI-powered video platform.

AI voiceovers in diverse languages

Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.

Get Started For Free →
AI voiceovers generating onboarding narration in diverse languages.

キャプションや画面上のテキストを自由にカスタマイズ

どこでもわかりやすいオンボーディングコンテンツを提供できます。キャプションは自動生成され、ナレーションに合わせてタイミングが調整されるため、視聴者はミュートの状態でも、騒がしいオフィスでも問題なく視聴できます。字幕ジェネレーターは、デバイスを問わずシームレスに表示される、きれいでカスタマイズ可能なテキストを生成し、幅広い言語をサポートします。

Get Started For Free →
Customizing captions and on-screen text on an onboarding video.

スライドやテンプレートを動画に変換

Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.

無料で始める →
Turning slides and templates into a narrated onboarding video.

オンボーディング動画のアイデアと活用事例

Employee onboarding for new hires

Employee onboarding for new hires

Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.

Customer onboarding and walkthroughs

Customer onboarding and walkthroughs

Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.

Compliance training across departments

Compliance training across departments

Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.

グローバルチーム向け多言語オンボーディング

グローバルチーム向け多言語オンボーディング

Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.

セルフサービスのヘルプとマーケティングコンテンツ

セルフサービスのヘルプとマーケティングコンテンツ

Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.

ご利用の流れ

オンボーディング動画作成ツールの仕組み

初稿作成から完成度の高い共有用動画まで、4つの簡単なステップでオンボーディング動画を作成し、今日からチームで視聴できます。

ステップ 1

Pick a template

Choose a style and layout built for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colors.

ステップ 2

スクリプトを追加

歓迎メッセージや手順、ポリシー文を貼り付けてから、わかりやすくなるように表現や話すペースを整えましょう。

Step 3

カスタマイズして整理する

ナレーション、字幕、ブランディングを追加し、「Speech Cleanup」で不要な言葉や無駄な間を自動的に取り除きましょう。

Step 4

エクスポートして共有

完成したオンボーディング動画をレンダリングし、新入社員や顧客向けにダウンロードまたは共有しましょう。

Picking an onboarding video template with a style and layout.
Adding a script to an onboarding video and refining the pacing.
Customizing narration and captions, then cleaning up an onboarding video.
Exporting a finished onboarding video to share with new hires.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

AIオンボーディング動画メーカーとは何ですか？どのように機能しますか？

これは、撮影や編集を一切行わずに、テキスト原稿からオンボーディング動画を作成できるツールです。テキストを貼り付けてスタイルを選ぶだけで、HeyGen がナレーションやタイミングを自動で調整します。AI 動画ジェネレーターにより、動画制作は数回のクリックで完了します。

効果的なオンボーディング動画を作るにはどうすればよいですか？

短く、わかりやすくまとめましょう。プロのコツ：1つのシーンには1つのアイデアだけを盛り込みます。整理されたスクリプト、自然なナレーション、そしてキャプションが、視聴者の注意を引きつける効果的なオンボーディング動画を生み出します。スクリプトから動画を生成するワークフローを土台にすることで、撮り直しなしでエンゲージメントを高めるオンボーディングが実現できます。

Can I create engaging onboarding videos with templates?

はい。オンボーディング用の動画テンプレートから始めて、スクリプトを入れ、見た目をカスタマイズできます。無料のオンボーディング動画テンプレートに加え、数分で魅力的なオンボーディング動画を作成できるアニメーション付きプレゼンテーションレイアウトも用意されています。

未経験でも簡単にオンボーディング動画を作成できますか？

はい。HeyGen のプラットフォームなら動画制作がとても簡単なので、誰でもすでに持っているテキストからオンボーディング動画を作成できます。テンプレートをまとめたコンテンツハブと、顔出し不要の動画オプションが用意されているため、撮影クルーなしでも、洗練された動画を手軽に作成できます。

なぜAIオンボーディング動画メーカーを使うべきなのですか？料金はかかりますか？

クレジットカード不要で、主要なツールやテンプレートを試せる無料プランがあります。有料プランは月額約29ドルから利用でき、無制限の動画作成、より多くの音声、AI吹き替え機能が含まれており、新しく採用したメンバー一人ひとりに対してスムーズなオンボーディング体験を提供できます。

このプラットフォームはLMSでのトラッキングとデータプライバシーに対応していますか？

はい。インタラクティブモジュールを使うと、クイズや動画内でのインタラクションを追加でき、教育用動画としてLMS向けにSCORM形式でエクスポートできます。セキュアなログイン、監査ログ、厳格なデータプライバシーにより、すべてのオンボーディング動画があなたのブランドを正確に反映したものになります。

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HeyGenで作成を始めましょう

Transform your scripts and policies into engaging onboarding videos with AI.

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