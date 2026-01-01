シンプルなスクリプトから、数分で洗練されたオンボーディング動画を作成できます。カメラも編集ソフトも不要。テキストを貼り付けてスタイルを選ぶだけで、新入社員や顧客を自社ブランドに合った、分かりやすい動画で出迎えましょう。
オンボーディング動画作成ツールの主な機能
Speech Cleanup for slick, flawless takes
一度録音するだけで、洗練された音声に仕上がります。Speech Cleanup は、AI ビデオエディター内で「えー」「あのー」などのフィラーや気まずい間、言い直しや撮り直し部分を自動で取り除き、すべてのつなぎ目を自然になめらかに整えます。オンボーディング動画が、まるで一発撮りしたかのような完璧な仕上がりに。再撮影も編集スキルも必要ありません。
テキストからオンボーディング動画を作成
Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen helps you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.
AI voiceovers in diverse languages
Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a custom voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.
キャプションや画面上のテキストを自由にカスタマイズ
どこでもわかりやすいオンボーディングコンテンツを提供できます。キャプションは自動生成され、ナレーションに合わせてタイミングが調整されるため、視聴者はミュートの状態でも、騒がしいオフィスでも問題なく視聴できます。字幕ジェネレーターは、デバイスを問わずシームレスに表示される、きれいでカスタマイズ可能なテキストを生成し、幅広い言語をサポートします。
スライドやテンプレートを動画に変換
Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.
オンボーディング動画のアイデアと活用事例
Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.
Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.
Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.
Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.
Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.
Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.
オンボーディング動画作成ツールの仕組み
初稿作成から完成度の高い共有用動画まで、4つの簡単なステップでオンボーディング動画を作成し、今日からチームで視聴できます。
Choose a style and layout built for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colors.
歓迎メッセージや手順、ポリシー文を貼り付けてから、わかりやすくなるように表現や話すペースを整えましょう。
ナレーション、字幕、ブランディングを追加し、「Speech Cleanup」で不要な言葉や無駄な間を自動的に取り除きましょう。
完成したオンボーディング動画をレンダリングし、新入社員や顧客向けにダウンロードまたは共有しましょう。
これは、撮影や編集を一切行わずに、テキスト原稿からオンボーディング動画を作成できるツールです。テキストを貼り付けてスタイルを選ぶだけで、HeyGen がナレーションやタイミングを自動で調整します。AI 動画ジェネレーターにより、動画制作は数回のクリックで完了します。
短く、わかりやすくまとめましょう。プロのコツ：1つのシーンには1つのアイデアだけを盛り込みます。整理されたスクリプト、自然なナレーション、そしてキャプションが、視聴者の注意を引きつける効果的なオンボーディング動画を生み出します。スクリプトから動画を生成するワークフローを土台にすることで、撮り直しなしでエンゲージメントを高めるオンボーディングが実現できます。
はい。オンボーディング用の動画テンプレートから始めて、スクリプトを入れ、見た目をカスタマイズできます。無料のオンボーディング動画テンプレートに加え、数分で魅力的なオンボーディング動画を作成できるアニメーション付きプレゼンテーションレイアウトも用意されています。
はい。HeyGen のプラットフォームなら動画制作がとても簡単なので、誰でもすでに持っているテキストからオンボーディング動画を作成できます。テンプレートをまとめたコンテンツハブと、顔出し不要の動画オプションが用意されているため、撮影クルーなしでも、洗練された動画を手軽に作成できます。
クレジットカード不要で、主要なツールやテンプレートを試せる無料プランがあります。有料プランは月額約29ドルから利用でき、無制限の動画作成、より多くの音声、AI吹き替え機能が含まれており、新しく採用したメンバー一人ひとりに対してスムーズなオンボーディング体験を提供できます。
はい。インタラクティブモジュールを使うと、クイズや動画内でのインタラクションを追加でき、教育用動画としてLMS向けにSCORM形式でエクスポートできます。セキュアなログイン、監査ログ、厳格なデータプライバシーにより、すべてのオンボーディング動画があなたのブランドを正確に反映したものになります。
さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール
Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。
Transform your scripts and policies into engaging onboarding videos with AI.