この企業向け動画メーカーを使えば、どんな台本でも数分で洗練されたコーポレート動画に変換できます。カメラも撮影クルーも編集ソフトも不要。社内向けのお知らせ、トレーニング動画、ブランドストーリーを、すぐに共有できる形で制作できます。
Features of Corporate Video Maker
AI Video Editing, Done Like a Pro
映像をアップロードするだけで、AI 搭載の動画エディターが「えー」「あのー」などのつなぎ言葉や無音の間、言い直しや撮り直し部分を自動でカットします。見えないトランジションが映像のつなぎ目を自然に補完するので、従来の動画編集ツールやタイムライン操作、再撮影を行わなくても、すべてのテイクをきれいに仕上げることができます。
Create Corporate Videos from a Script
スクリプトを貼り付けるだけで、シーン構成、ナレーション、タイミングまで自動で作成された、完成度の高い企業向け動画をすばやく制作できます。テキストから動画へのエンジンが動画制作の全工程を担うため、撮影や絵コンテ作成を一切行わずに、プロ品質の動画、解説動画、各種動画コンテンツを作成できます。
プロフェッショナルなビジネス動画のためのAI音声ナレーション
175以上の言語で、スクリプトから自然なボイスオーバーを生成したり、短い音声サンプルからリーダーの声をクローンしたりできます。AIボイスクローンを使えば、ナレーションを一切録り直すことなく、あらゆる高品質でプロフェッショナルなビジネス動画で、地域をまたいで一貫したトーンを維持できます。
All-in-One Online Video Editor
Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add animation and graphics, and drop in your company logo with simple controls. This all-in-one editor and AI video generator is the online video editor that keeps videos on brand, so anyone can create professional results, with no experience needed.
プロフェッショナルな企業向け動画を翻訳
コンテンツを作り直すことなく、あらゆる拠点にそれぞれの言語で届けましょう。ビデオ翻訳機能を使えば、どんな社内向け動画でも、元の声質を保ったまま正確なリップシンク付きで175以上の言語にローカライズできます。1回の収録から、仕上がった動画を各種動画プラットフォームやあらゆるソーシャルメディアに公開できます。
Corporate video ideas and use cases
Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.
Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.
Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.
Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.
Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.
Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.
How a corporate video maker works
Create a corporate video with HeyGen in four clear steps that take you from a written script to a polished, share-ready video.
スタイルを選び、アスペクト比やカラー、レイアウトを設定してから、ブランドキットを読み込みましょう。
スクリプトを入力または貼り付けて話速を調整すると、システムが自動的にシーンごとに分割します。
Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.
最終動画をHDまたは4Kでレンダリングし、数分でダウンロードするか各チャンネルに公開できます。
You don't have to start from scratch. This intuitive video maker lets you create a video: paste a script to easily create scenes, or create simple updates from a template. With url to video you can build a corporate video online and get a professional-looking result.
はい。出力は、実写のようなプレゼンター、自然なリップシンク、ジェスチャーコントロールとともに、HD または 4K でレンダリングされるため、撮影された映像のように見えます。Avatar IV を使えば、経営陣からのアップデートもスタジオ制作のような仕上がりになり、Speech Cleanup 機能によって、共有前に不要なつなぎ言葉や不自然な間を取り除くことができます。
Yes. Start from ready-made templates built for business, then make each video template your own. Choose a business video template or our customizable video templates, swap colors and your logo, and your corporate video templates and customizable templates stay on brand.
はい。ロイヤリティフリーのストック動画を挿入したり、アニメーションを追加したり、独自の動画クリップをアップロードして、画像から動画への機能を使いながらAIシーンと組み合わせることができます。編集が終わったら、動画をエクスポートして、HDまたは4KのMP4形式でウォーターマークなしの動画として共有できます。
はい。無料のビジネス動画作成ツールとして、HeyGen を使えばクレジットカード不要で企業向け動画をオンラインで作成できます。数分でオンライン動画を無料プランで作成でき、AIダビングを使って175以上の言語へスケールすることが可能です。
どの動画にも明確なCTA（行動喚起）を追加し、キャンペーン全体でコンバージョン向上への効果を計測できます。アクセシビリティ向上のために字幕ジェネレーターを活用し、広告からプロモーション動画まで、さまざまな動画スタイルを試しながら、1つのスクリプトからあらゆるキャンペーンをスケールしましょう。
さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール
Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。
Transform your scripts into professional corporate videos with AI.