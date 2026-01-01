ビジネス向けAI企業動画メーカー

この企業向け動画メーカーを使えば、どんな台本でも数分で洗練されたコーポレート動画に変換できます。カメラも撮影クルーも編集ソフトも不要。社内向けのお知らせ、トレーニング動画、ブランドストーリーを、すぐに共有できる形で制作できます。

AI corporate video maker turning a script into a leadership update video.
141,999,561生成された動画
116,756,600生成されたアバター
19,584,524翻訳された動画
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世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。
Key Features

Features of Corporate Video Maker

AI Video Editing, Done Like a Pro

映像をアップロードするだけで、AI 搭載の動画エディターが「えー」「あのー」などのつなぎ言葉や無音の間、言い直しや撮り直し部分を自動でカットします。見えないトランジションが映像のつなぎ目を自然に補完するので、従来の動画編集ツールやタイムライン操作、再撮影を行わなくても、すべてのテイクをきれいに仕上げることができます。

無料で始める →
AI video editor cleaning up corporate footage automatically.

Create Corporate Videos from a Script

スクリプトを貼り付けるだけで、シーン構成、ナレーション、タイミングまで自動で作成された、完成度の高い企業向け動画をすばやく制作できます。テキストから動画へのエンジンが動画制作の全工程を担うため、撮影や絵コンテ作成を一切行わずに、プロ品質の動画、解説動画、各種動画コンテンツを作成できます。

無料で始める →
Corporate video built automatically from a script with AI.

プロフェッショナルなビジネス動画のためのAI音声ナレーション

175以上の言語で、スクリプトから自然なボイスオーバーを生成したり、短い音声サンプルからリーダーの声をクローンしたりできます。AIボイスクローンを使えば、ナレーションを一切録り直すことなく、あらゆる高品質でプロフェッショナルなビジネス動画で、地域をまたいで一貫したトーンを維持できます。

無料で始める →
AI voiceover studio generating multilingual narration for business video.

All-in-One Online Video Editor

Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add animation and graphics, and drop in your company logo with simple controls. This all-in-one editor and AI video generator is the online video editor that keeps videos on brand, so anyone can create professional results, with no experience needed.

無料で始める →
All-in-one online video editor keeping corporate videos on brand.

プロフェッショナルな企業向け動画を翻訳

コンテンツを作り直すことなく、あらゆる拠点にそれぞれの言語で届けましょう。ビデオ翻訳機能を使えば、どんな社内向け動画でも、元の声質を保ったまま正確なリップシンク付きで175以上の言語にローカライズできます。1回の収録から、仕上がった動画を各種動画プラットフォームやあらゆるソーシャルメディアに公開できます。

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Translating professional corporate videos into 175+ languages.

Corporate video ideas and use cases

Make a Business Video for Updates

Make a Business Video for Updates

Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.

Training Videos and Employee Onboarding

Training Videos and Employee Onboarding

Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.

Product Videos, Demos and Walkthroughs

Product Videos, Demos and Walkthroughs

Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.

マーケティング、プロモーション、ブランド認知向上

マーケティング、プロモーション、ブランド認知向上

Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.

コンプライアンス研修用の動画を作成

コンプライアンス研修用の動画を作成

Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.

Engaging Business Video Messages

Engaging Business Video Messages

Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.

仕組み

How a corporate video maker works

Create a corporate video with HeyGen in four clear steps that take you from a written script to a polished, share-ready video.

Step 1

Choose a Template

スタイルを選び、アスペクト比やカラー、レイアウトを設定してから、ブランドキットを読み込みましょう。

Step 2

スクリプトを追加

スクリプトを入力または貼り付けて話速を調整すると、システムが自動的にシーンごとに分割します。

ステップ3

カスタマイズして整理する

Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.

ステップ4

生成して共有

最終動画をHDまたは4Kでレンダリングし、数分でダウンロードするか各チャンネルに公開できます。

Choosing a corporate video template and loading a brand kit.
Adding a script to a corporate video and splitting it into scenes.
Customizing a corporate video and running Speech Cleanup.
Generating a finished corporate video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

AI動画メーカーを使って、ゼロから動画を作成するにはどうすればいいですか？

You don't have to start from scratch. This intuitive video maker lets you create a video: paste a script to easily create scenes, or create simple updates from a template. With url to video you can build a corporate video online and get a professional-looking result.

AIを使った企業向け動画でも、経営層に見せられるほど十分にプロフェッショナルな仕上がりになりますか？

はい。出力は、実写のようなプレゼンター、自然なリップシンク、ジェスチャーコントロールとともに、HD または 4K でレンダリングされるため、撮影された映像のように見えます。Avatar IV を使えば、経営陣からのアップデートもスタジオ制作のような仕上がりになり、Speech Cleanup 機能によって、共有前に不要なつなぎ言葉や不自然な間を取り除くことができます。

既存の企業向け動画テンプレートを、自社ブランド向けにカスタマイズできますか？

Yes. Start from ready-made templates built for business, then make each video template your own. Choose a business video template or our customizable video templates, swap colors and your logo, and your corporate video templates and customizable templates stay on brand.

ロイヤリティフリーのストック映像を追加して、ウォーターマークなしで書き出すことはできますか？

はい。ロイヤリティフリーのストック動画を挿入したり、アニメーションを追加したり、独自の動画クリップをアップロードして、画像から動画への機能を使いながらAIシーンと組み合わせることができます。編集が終わったら、動画をエクスポートして、HDまたは4KのMP4形式でウォーターマークなしの動画として共有できます。

Is there a free business video maker to make videos in minutes?

はい。無料のビジネス動画作成ツールとして、HeyGen を使えばクレジットカード不要で企業向け動画をオンラインで作成できます。数分でオンライン動画を無料プランで作成でき、AIダビングを使って175以上の言語へスケールすることが可能です。

How do corporate videos boost conversion in marketing?

どの動画にも明確なCTA（行動喚起）を追加し、キャンペーン全体でコンバージョン向上への効果を計測できます。アクセシビリティ向上のために字幕ジェネレーターを活用し、広告からプロモーション動画まで、さまざまな動画スタイルを試しながら、1つのスクリプトからあらゆるキャンペーンをスケールしましょう。

さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール

Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your scripts into professional corporate videos with AI.

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