AI Glossary
HeyGen AI and video glossary
This AI video glossary provides clear, concise definitions of key terms related to AI-generated video, translation, avatar technologies, and use cases. It’s designed to help you quickly understand the tools and concepts shaping the future of video creation and localization.
A
A-roll is the primary footage in a video, typically featuring the main subject, such as a presenter, interviewee, or central narrative. It forms the core of the story and is often supported by B-roll for visual variety and context.
A-roll is the primary footage in a video, typically featuring the main subject, such as a presenter, interviewee, or central narrative. It forms the core of the story and is often supported by B-roll for visual variety and context.
Ads are promotional videos created to persuade viewers to buy a product or service. They are typically short, targeted, and optimized for performance across digital platforms.
Ads are promotional videos created to persuade viewers to buy a product or service. They are typically short, targeted, and optimized for performance across digital platforms.
An AI avatar is a computer-generated digital character that mimics human appearance and behavior. It is commonly used in videos, virtual assistants, and customer service applications.
An AI avatar is a computer-generated digital character that mimics human appearance and behavior. It is commonly used in videos, virtual assistants, and customer service applications.
An AI avatar generator creates lifelike digital characters using artificial intelligence. Users can customize appearance, voice, and expressions to suit their branding or message.
An AI avatar generator creates lifelike digital characters using artificial intelligence. Users can customize appearance, voice, and expressions to suit their branding or message.
This tool combines digital avatars with text-to-speech and video rendering to create videos without filming real people. It's ideal for creating scalable, personalized content quickly.
This tool combines digital avatars with text-to-speech and video rendering to create videos without filming real people. It's ideal for creating scalable, personalized content quickly.
An AI-generated video is created using artificial intelligence technologies that automate elements like scriptwriting, voiceover, animation, or editing. These videos save time and resources in content production.
An AI-generated video is created using artificial intelligence technologies that automate elements like scriptwriting, voiceover, animation, or editing. These videos save time and resources in content production.
An AI generator uses algorithms to produce content such as images, text, or videos based on user input or data patterns. It streamlines creative workflows by automating repetitive tasks.
An AI generator uses algorithms to produce content such as images, text, or videos based on user input or data patterns. It streamlines creative workflows by automating repetitive tasks.
An AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) on a website is a digital agent that greets visitors, qualifies leads, and answers basic questions. It serves as the first point of contact in the sales funnel.
An AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) on a website is a digital agent that greets visitors, qualifies leads, and answers basic questions. It serves as the first point of contact in the sales funnel.
This refers to the use of AI tools to convert a video’s spoken or written language into another language. It typically includes transcription, translation, and voiceover generation.
This refers to the use of AI tools to convert a video’s spoken or written language into another language. It typically includes transcription, translation, and voiceover generation.
An AI translator automatically converts text or speech from one language to another using machine learning and natural language processing. It's commonly used in subtitles, real-time conversations, and customer support.
An AI translator automatically converts text or speech from one language to another using machine learning and natural language processing. It's commonly used in subtitles, real-time conversations, and customer support.
AI tutorials are educational videos that explain how to use artificial intelligence tools and technologies. They are aimed at both beginners and professionals learning about AI.
AI tutorials are educational videos that explain how to use artificial intelligence tools and technologies. They are aimed at both beginners and professionals learning about AI.
An AI video generator creates videos from text, images, or audio using artificial intelligence. It automates production, often eliminating the need for cameras, actors, or studios.
An AI video generator creates videos from text, images, or audio using artificial intelligence. It automates production, often eliminating the need for cameras, actors, or studios.
AI video translation uses automated tools to translate dialogue, subtitles, and voiceovers into different languages. It helps make video content accessible to a global audience.
AI video translation uses automated tools to translate dialogue, subtitles, and voiceovers into different languages. It helps make video content accessible to a global audience.
An AI video translator is a tool that processes and translates video content across languages. It usually combines speech recognition, machine translation, and voice synthesis.
An AI video translator is a tool that processes and translates video content across languages. It usually combines speech recognition, machine translation, and voice synthesis.
Avatar AI uses artificial intelligence to create, animate, and control digital personas. These avatars can be used in videos, games, or interactive applications for human-like interaction.
Avatar AI uses artificial intelligence to create, animate, and control digital personas. These avatars can be used in videos, games, or interactive applications for human-like interaction.
An avatar generator creates a digital representation of a person or character based on user-selected features. It’s often used in gaming, social media, and business video content.
An avatar generator creates a digital representation of a person or character based on user-selected features. It’s often used in gaming, social media, and business video content.
B
B-roll refers to supplemental footage that enhances the main narrative or visuals in a video. It’s often used to provide context, show action, or cover cuts in interviews and voiceovers.
B-roll refers to supplemental footage that enhances the main narrative or visuals in a video. It’s often used to provide context, show action, or cover cuts in interviews and voiceovers.
Brand videos tell the story of a company’s mission, values, and personality. They are often used to establish identity, build trust, and connect emotionally with audiences.
Brand videos tell the story of a company’s mission, values, and personality. They are often used to establish identity, build trust, and connect emotionally with audiences.
C
Compliance training videos educate employees on legal, ethical, and regulatory standards. They help organizations reduce risk and ensure employees follow required policies.
Compliance training videos educate employees on legal, ethical, and regulatory standards. They help organizations reduce risk and ensure employees follow required policies.
Corporate training videos are designed to educate employees on company policies, skills, and processes. They help ensure consistent onboarding and professional development across teams.
Corporate training videos are designed to educate employees on company policies, skills, and processes. They help ensure consistent onboarding and professional development across teams.
D
Deep translate refers to advanced neural machine translation that captures context, idioms, and tone more accurately than traditional methods. It's especially useful for long-form content and video scripts.
Deep translate refers to advanced neural machine translation that captures context, idioms, and tone more accurately than traditional methods. It's especially useful for long-form content and video scripts.
These are long-form videos that explore real-life events, people, or topics through a storytelling lens. They combine factual information with narrative techniques to engage and inform.
These are long-form videos that explore real-life events, people, or topics through a storytelling lens. They combine factual information with narrative techniques to engage and inform.
E
Event marketing videos promote conferences, webinars, product launches, or other live events. They build anticipation and drive attendance through engaging visual content.
Event marketing videos promote conferences, webinars, product launches, or other live events. They build anticipation and drive attendance through engaging visual content.
F
Financial knowledge sharing videos educate viewers about money management, investing, and economic concepts. They help make complex financial topics accessible to broader audiences.
Financial knowledge sharing videos educate viewers about money management, investing, and economic concepts. They help make complex financial topics accessible to broader audiences.
Fortune telling videos provide predictions or spiritual insights based on astrology, tarot, or other traditions. They are often used for entertainment or self-reflection.
Fortune telling videos provide predictions or spiritual insights based on astrology, tarot, or other traditions. They are often used for entertainment or self-reflection.
G
Generative AI video refers to video content created using AI models that learn patterns from data to generate realistic visuals, audio, or scripts. This approach reduces manual effort and speeds up production.
Generative AI video refers to video content created using AI models that learn patterns from data to generate realistic visuals, audio, or scripts. This approach reduces manual effort and speeds up production.
H
Historical storytelling videos recount past events or eras in a narrative format. They are used for education, entertainment, or cultural preservation.
Historical storytelling videos recount past events or eras in a narrative format. They are used for education, entertainment, or cultural preservation.
How-to videos provide step-by-step instructions on completing a task or solving a problem. They are popular in both customer support and educational settings.
How-to videos provide step-by-step instructions on completing a task or solving a problem. They are popular in both customer support and educational settings.
L
Language learning videos teach vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and conversation in a new language. They support learners at all proficiency levels through guided instruction.
Language learning videos teach vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and conversation in a new language. They support learners at all proficiency levels through guided instruction.
Leadership update videos share news, goals, or changes directly from company executives. They foster transparency and alignment across an organization.
Leadership update videos share news, goals, or changes directly from company executives. They foster transparency and alignment across an organization.
Learning courses are structured educational programs that use video to deliver lessons, tutorials, and knowledge assessments. They are widely used in schools, online platforms, and corporate training environments.
Learning courses are structured educational programs that use video to deliver lessons, tutorials, and knowledge assessments. They are widely used in schools, online platforms, and corporate training environments.
M
Medical knowledge sharing videos explain health concepts, treatments, and procedures. They are used by professionals, institutions, and educators to improve public understanding and training.
Medical knowledge sharing videos explain health concepts, treatments, and procedures. They are used by professionals, institutions, and educators to improve public understanding and training.
Motivational videos are designed to inspire, uplift, and energize viewers. They often feature themes of self-improvement, resilience, and personal growth.
Motivational videos are designed to inspire, uplift, and energize viewers. They often feature themes of self-improvement, resilience, and personal growth.
Movie and music review videos offer critiques and analysis of new or classic entertainment. They help audiences decide what to watch or listen to next.
Movie and music review videos offer critiques and analysis of new or classic entertainment. They help audiences decide what to watch or listen to next.
These are creative videos that feature original music or storytelling generated or enhanced by AI. They combine entertainment with innovative technology.
These are creative videos that feature original music or storytelling generated or enhanced by AI. They combine entertainment with innovative technology.
N
News and storytelling videos share current events, human interest pieces, or cultural narratives. They inform and engage viewers through compelling, informative content.
News and storytelling videos share current events, human interest pieces, or cultural narratives. They inform and engage viewers through compelling, informative content.
These are regular updates shared via email or video to keep customers, employees, or communities informed. They include announcements, achievements, and other relevant news.
These are regular updates shared via email or video to keep customers, employees, or communities informed. They include announcements, achievements, and other relevant news.
O
On-demand webinars and podcasts are pre-recorded audio or video sessions available for viewing or listening at any time. They offer flexible access to expert insights, thought leadership, and niche discussions.
On-demand webinars and podcasts are pre-recorded audio or video sessions available for viewing or listening at any time. They offer flexible access to expert insights, thought leadership, and niche discussions.
Onboarding training videos help new employees or users get up to speed on company tools, culture, and expectations. They provide a consistent and welcoming start to the experience.
Onboarding training videos help new employees or users get up to speed on company tools, culture, and expectations. They provide a consistent and welcoming start to the experience.
P
Personal greeting or introduction videos are short messages used to introduce oneself in a friendly and memorable way. They are commonly used in networking, onboarding, or outreach.
Personal greeting or introduction videos are short messages used to introduce oneself in a friendly and memorable way. They are commonly used in networking, onboarding, or outreach.
Personalized sales outreach involves sending tailored messages or videos to potential customers. This approach aims to build rapport, demonstrate relevance, and increase conversion rates.
Personalized sales outreach involves sending tailored messages or videos to potential customers. This approach aims to build rapport, demonstrate relevance, and increase conversion rates.
Post-production is the final phase of video creation where raw footage is edited, color graded, and enhanced with audio, music, graphics, and effects. It’s where the video takes its final shape and is prepared for publishing or distribution.
Post-production is the final phase of video creation where raw footage is edited, color graded, and enhanced with audio, music, graphics, and effects. It’s where the video takes its final shape and is prepared for publishing or distribution.
Pre-production is the planning phase of video creation that includes scripting, storyboarding, casting, location scouting, and scheduling. This stage lays the groundwork for a smooth production and helps ensure creative alignment and logistical readiness.
Pre-production is the planning phase of video creation that includes scripting, storyboarding, casting, location scouting, and scheduling. This stage lays the groundwork for a smooth production and helps ensure creative alignment and logistical readiness.
Product announcement videos introduce new features, services, or product releases to an audience. They are used to create buzz, inform customers, and attract media attention.
Product announcement videos introduce new features, services, or product releases to an audience. They are used to create buzz, inform customers, and attract media attention.
Product explainer videos are short, informative clips that showcase how a product works and its key benefits. They are typically used to educate customers, support sales, and simplify complex features.
Product explainer videos are short, informative clips that showcase how a product works and its key benefits. They are typically used to educate customers, support sales, and simplify complex features.
Product review videos evaluate the features, pros, and cons of a specific product. They guide potential buyers by offering unbiased opinions or user experiences.
Product review videos evaluate the features, pros, and cons of a specific product. They guide potential buyers by offering unbiased opinions or user experiences.
Production, also known as filming, is the phase where all planned footage is captured using cameras, lighting, and sound equipment. It involves executing the creative vision on set or on location, guided by the script and storyboard.
Production, also known as filming, is the phase where all planned footage is captured using cameras, lighting, and sound equipment. It involves executing the creative vision on set or on location, guided by the script and storyboard.
R
Religious videos share teachings, prayers, sermons, or spiritual messages. They help communities stay connected and deepen their faith.
Religious videos share teachings, prayers, sermons, or spiritual messages. They help communities stay connected and deepen their faith.
S
Safety training videos instruct viewers on how to avoid accidents and respond to emergencies. They are essential in high-risk industries and workplace environments.
Safety training videos instruct viewers on how to avoid accidents and respond to emergencies. They are essential in high-risk industries and workplace environments.
Sales presentations are structured pitches that showcase a product, service, or proposal. They are typically used by sales teams to persuade potential buyers or clients.
Sales presentations are structured pitches that showcase a product, service, or proposal. They are typically used by sales teams to persuade potential buyers or clients.
Scriptwriting is the process of creating dialogue, narration, and structure for a video. It serves as the foundation for storytelling and guides the production process.
Scriptwriting is the process of creating dialogue, narration, and structure for a video. It serves as the foundation for storytelling and guides the production process.
Social media videos are short-form content designed for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. They help brands engage audiences, build awareness, and share timely updates or promotions.
Social media videos are short-form content designed for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. They help brands engage audiences, build awareness, and share timely updates or promotions.
These videos highlight positive experiences from customers, clients, or employees. They build trust and credibility through real-world outcomes.
These videos highlight positive experiences from customers, clients, or employees. They build trust and credibility through real-world outcomes.
T
Skill-based training videos teach specific abilities such as software use, machinery operation, or soft skills. They are used to upskill employees or students in targeted areas.
Skill-based training videos teach specific abilities such as software use, machinery operation, or soft skills. They are used to upskill employees or students in targeted areas.
To translate a video means converting the spoken or written language into another language. This can involve subtitling, dubbing, or creating new audio tracks.
To translate a video means converting the spoken or written language into another language. This can involve subtitling, dubbing, or creating new audio tracks.
This process involves converting non-English video content into English using tools like transcription, machine translation, and voiceover. It's commonly used to reach English-speaking audiences.
This process involves converting non-English video content into English using tools like transcription, machine translation, and voiceover. It's commonly used to reach English-speaking audiences.
V
Video AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence in analyzing, editing, enhancing, or generating video content. It powers tools like object recognition, scene detection, and automated video creation.
Video AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence in analyzing, editing, enhancing, or generating video content. It powers tools like object recognition, scene detection, and automated video creation.
A video generator is a software tool that creates videos from text, images, or templates. It can be powered by AI to automate editing and narration.
A video generator is a software tool that creates videos from text, images, or templates. It can be powered by AI to automate editing and narration.
A video translator converts the language in a video to another language, often with subtitles or dubbed audio. AI video translators automate this process with speed and accuracy.
A video translator converts the language in a video to another language, often with subtitles or dubbed audio. AI video translators automate this process with speed and accuracy.
A voiceover is a narration recorded separately and added to a video to explain, guide, or tell a story. It’s commonly used in tutorials, documentaries, and commercials.
A voiceover is a narration recorded separately and added to a video to explain, guide, or tell a story. It’s commonly used in tutorials, documentaries, and commercials.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.