The challenge

A major component of trivago’s marketing strategy is dedicated to creating targeted TV ads.

Jean’s and João’s teams collaborate closely on these projects from the initial concept through production to the final cut. While they worked with production companies in the past, most of their work is done in-house.

Their teams faced a significant challenge in finding a time and cost-efficient way to localize ads in 30 markets, all with different languages and dialects.

To do so, they needed to find one person who could speak multiple languages and appeal to every single market. This process involved costly, time-consuming research and significant time spent in post-production editing the finite details of their accents, which increased overall costs. Despite utilizing voiceover effects, the final product did not effectively convey the message trivago envisioned.

They wanted to keep one person as the trivago brand face across all languages and needed a platform that would simplify this lengthy process.

After testing multiple generative AI platforms, trivago found HeyGen.

The solution

Using HeyGen’s technology, the trivago team abandoned the costly plan of searching for a single actor who could meet all their niche and atypical requirements. Instead, trivago found a one-stop shop software solution that offered everything they needed and more.

In the beginning, the teams faced a fixed deadline for commercial delivery that couldn’t be postponed without incurring additional time and financial costs. Confident in HeyGen’s ability to manage the production, trivago decided to utilize the technology for the first time.

The HeyGen team proved to be responsive and adeptly prioritized all necessary changes, successfully navigating different timezones and facilitating timely submissions.

Despite numerous mid-production adjustments and an extremely tight timeline, the trivago team took a chance on HeyGen, and the outcome was a success.

The results

“We did tests with other companies and HeyGen was always on top for quality. We were very transparent with their team from the start because we were in a high-risk high-reward situation where we were doing this for the first time and were really trusting with them and it paid off entirely," said João.

After using HeyGen for less than a year, the impacts on both cost and time have been significant.

The technology has cut post-production time in half, saving teams an impressive 3-4 months on average.

Advertisements were successfully localized in 15 locations in three months—an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without HeyGen.

Utilizing HeyGen’s text-to-speech feature

Text-to-speech enables trivago to quickly localize content for target markets around the world.

In less than a year of utilizing HeyGen, trivago has amassed TV ads in 30 regions.

“HeyGen gave our team custom solutions, answered our questions quickly, and were open to making the changes that we needed and asked for in a short period of time.” - Jean Pierre Marsala, Motion Designer at trivago