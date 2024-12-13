Changelog

Jun 19th, 2025

Product Placement

Add your product into the scene — no studio, no editing required.

Upload a product photo, pick an avatar, drop in your script, and generate a ready-to-share UGC ad. Powered by Avatar IV’s hyper-realistic gestures and lip-sync, your avatar naturally interacts with your product in the frame.

It’s the fastest way to make scroll-stopping branded videos.

video thumbnail

Jun 5th, 2025

Avatar IV Upgrades

Avatar IV just got smarter.

Now with script-based dynamic gestures, prompt-controlled movement, micro-expressions, and up to 60 seconds in 1080p, your avatar feels more human than ever.

Every blink, shift, and shrug brings your script to life with stunning realism.

video thumbnail

Jun 4th, 2025

AI Studio

Create videos like writing a doc.

AI Studio lets you edit everything — tone, gestures, emotion — all from a single script. No timelines. No manual animation.

It’s storytelling, your way. Fast, flexible, and built for quality at speed.

video thumbnail

May 4th, 2025

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is here: our most advanced model yet.

Just one photo and a script, and your avatar comes alive with precise lip-sync, natural expression, and dynamic motion. It even works for pets, characters, and imagined beings.

This isn’t animation. It’s expressive, photoreal storytelling in seconds.

video thumbnail

Apr 29th, 2025

Voice Mirroring

Your voice. Your delivery. Perfectly matched.

With Voice Mirroring, your avatar doesn’t just sound like you — it speaks exactly like you. Simply record a reference clip, and the avatar will mirror your tone, pacing, and expression.

It’s the easiest way to sound truly authentic in every language and style.

video thumbnail

Apr 24th, 2025

Captions

Seamlessly add captions within HeyGen—no more switching tools or uploading files elsewhere. Generate, edit, and style captions right in the editor to complement your video's tone and branding. Whether you're improving accessibility with video captions or aiming to boost engagement with our AI generated video, creating polished, captioned content has never been easier. Read more about Closed captioning and its benefits to ensure your content reaches a broader audience.

video thumbnail

Mar 31st, 2025

Brand Shuffle

Introducing Brand Shuffle, a novel approach to instantly incorporate your brand’s identity into projects with the leading AI video generator. Select your brand, and all associated colors and fonts will automatically adjust to reflect your unique style. Want a different perspective? Click “Shuffle” to explore new variations within your brand’s palette, maintaining a consistent on-brand message.

video thumbnail

Apr 1st, 2025

Eye contact correction

Ensure natural eye contact—even when following a script. This feature, now included in both video and motion styles, subtly corrects gaze direction to make your videos more personal and engaging. Learn more about the importance of eye contact in communication.

video thumbnail

Mar 31st, 2025

Video Score

Receive instant feedback on your footage before creating an avatar with our AI video maker. We’ll evaluate lighting, backgrounds, framing, and more—enabling you to resolve issues early and achieve optimal results with your video AI generator.

video thumbnail

Mar 31st, 2025

Spotlight Mode

Spotlight Mode enhances motion, lighting, and presentation, creating a more expressive, polished, and camera-ready avatar perfect for impactful video messages and standout content crafted by the best AI video generator.

video thumbnail

Mar 14th, 2025

PDF to Video

Transform any PDF into a dynamic, avatar-led video with our PDF to Video feature. Customize or generate each slide with an avatar—ideal for pitch decks, training content, and more using our AI video maker. Experience it now under Avatar Video → PDF to Video and sign up here to start using it for free.

PDF to video feature demo in HeyGen showing avatar-led video creation from uploaded document slides.PDF to video feature demo in HeyGen showing avatar-led video creation from uploaded document slides.

Mar 3rd, 2025

BrandKit

Generate your brand in seconds with our AI video generator. Enter a URL, and HeyGen will create a complete brand profile, including logo, colors, fonts, and even your brand's tone of voice. Easily switch between different BrandKits and even ensure accurate pronunciation of your brand name. Perfect for creators, teams, and agencies managing multiple brands.

video thumbnail

Feb 28th, 2025

Combined Photo and Video Avatars

Manage all your photo and video avatars in one place. Switch seamlessly between styles for a flexible and streamlined creative experience using our AI video creator.

video thumbnail

Feb 28th, 2025

Voice Design

Create a distinct voice for your avatar—from tone and accent to pace and personality. This feature is ideal for consistent brand narration, character development, or multilingual voiceovers, elevating your project with our AI voice cloning capabilities.

video thumbnail

Jan 19th, 2024

Motion Control

Need an additional avatar slot? Interactive and video avatar add-ons are now accessible across all paid plans for Creator+ users with a single click in your subscriptions tab, making full use of the video AI generator.

video thumbnail

Dec 30th, 2024

Community Avatars

Interact with community avatars! Add-ons for interactive and video avatars are available across all paid plans for Creator+ users with one click in your subscriptions tab.

video thumbnail

Dec 18th, 2024

Avatar Add-Ons

Discover more avatar slots! Interactive and video avatar add-ons are easily available across all paid plans for Creator+ users with a quick subscription tab click.

a screenshot of an app that says " type it tweak it watch it tal makes storytelling efforts "a screenshot of an app that says " type it tweak it watch it tal makes storytelling efforts "

Dec 15th, 2024

Wrapping Up 2024

As the year ends, we're excited to share our final product updates and forecast what's on the horizon for 2025—from more expressive avatars to faster, smarter video creation tools powered by our best AI video generator.

HeyGen 2024 product update collage showcasing avatar add-ons, look packs, sound effects, style options, and terminology updates.HeyGen 2024 product update collage showcasing avatar add-ons, look packs, sound effects, style options, and terminology updates.

Dec 18th, 2024

Add Sound Effects for Photo Avatars

Elevate the realism of your photo avatars. With a simple button tap, include both motion looks and authentic background sounds via our AI video generator. Understand the importance of sound effects in video production to enhance your creations.

video thumbnail

Dec 18th, 2024

Look Packs

Unsure how to achieve that ideal look or output? Our look packs offer a curated array of themed prompts to assist you in creating all necessary assets using our AI creator for your latest video masterpiece.

video thumbnail

Dec 18th, 2024

Style Options for Generated Looks

Express your creativity by crafting diverse avatar styles with our AI video maker. Whether it's Pixar, vintage, or another style—you can do it all.

video thumbnail

Dec 5th, 2024

Share Page with Comments

Collaborate easily by sharing your creations via private links and gathering timeline comments with our AI creator, no HeyGen account required.

a screenshot of a video with a woman 's face and comments .a screenshot of a video with a woman 's face and comments .

Nov 15th, 2024

Prompt. Record. Scale: November Edition

This month, HeyGen speeds up creation with our AI video generator. Create videos of yourself using a text prompt, record your screen with voice-only input, and scale video production using our new API suite.

video thumbnail

Oct 15th, 2024

Create More, Translate Faster: October Edition

HeyGen simplifies video creation with new tools designed to help you craft stunning avatar looks, produce avatars from photos, and translate text across numerous languages efficiently with the video translator.

HeyGen avatar selection grid showcasing diverse characters, outfits, and backgrounds for personalized video creation.HeyGen avatar selection grid showcasing diverse characters, outfits, and backgrounds for personalized video creation.

Sep 30th, 2024

HeyGen Fall 2024: New Features & Pricing Updates

Bring your avatars to life using new AI functionalities designed to inspire your creativity for superior, quicker video creation through our AI video creator.

video thumbnail

Sep 15th, 2024

Now with Feeling: September Edition

At HeyGen, innovation is constant. This month, introducing our most lifelike avatars yet—with emotional expressions—plus smarter voice and translation features, helping you craft more engaging, human-like videos with the aid of our AI voice over.

HeyGen Avatar 3.0 showcase featuring realistic avatars Nik, Candace, and Chad with multiple looks.HeyGen Avatar 3.0 showcase featuring realistic avatars Nik, Candace, and Chad with multiple looks.

Sep 5th, 2024

Avatar 3.0

Avatar 3.0 introduces our most lifelike avatars—with animation and motion reflecting the script's emotion. No more static expressions: these avatars react authentically to dialogue, delivering genuine emotional depth, powered by our AI video generator.

video thumbnail

Aug 15th, 2024

Create Smarter: August Edition

We’ve made video creation even simpler. You can now upload SRT and CSV files in Proofread Studio, create your free Instant Avatar in minutes, and navigate projects faster with our redesigned dashboard.


HeyGen product update visual featuring proofread interface, virtual presenter, and video translation upload screenHeyGen product update visual featuring proofread interface, virtual presenter, and video translation upload screen

FAQs

HeyGen introduces features like captions, Brand Shuffle, eye contact correction, and PDF to video, enhancing creative experiences. Explore these features here.

The Brand Shuffle instantly applies your brand’s identity across projects with automatic updates to colors and fonts. Discover how to use it here.

HeyGen's PDF to Video transforms any PDF into an avatar-led video, ideal for pitch decks and training content. Start utilizing this feature here.

This feature subtly corrects gaze direction, making videos feel more personal and engaging. Experience it firsthand by signing up here.

Yes, using BrandKit, HeyGen auto-generates brand profiles including logos, colors, and fonts from a URL. Begin creating your brand profile here.

