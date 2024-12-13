Changelog
HeyGen Product Updates
Stay ahead with the latest product features in HeyGen, where AI avatar tools and video generation updates are revolutionizing your creative process. Discover how our AI video generator can effortlessly enhance your projects with groundbreaking efficiency.
Jun 19th, 2025
Product Placement
Add your product into the scene — no studio, no editing required.
Upload a product photo, pick an avatar, drop in your script, and generate a ready-to-share UGC ad. Powered by Avatar IV’s hyper-realistic gestures and lip-sync, your avatar naturally interacts with your product in the frame.
It’s the fastest way to make scroll-stopping branded videos.
May 4th, 2025
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is here: our most advanced model yet.
Just one photo and a script, and your avatar comes alive with precise lip-sync, natural expression, and dynamic motion. It even works for pets, characters, and imagined beings.
This isn’t animation. It’s expressive, photoreal storytelling in seconds.
Apr 29th, 2025
Voice Mirroring
Your voice. Your delivery. Perfectly matched.
With Voice Mirroring, your avatar doesn’t just sound like you — it speaks exactly like you. Simply record a reference clip, and the avatar will mirror your tone, pacing, and expression.
It’s the easiest way to sound truly authentic in every language and style.
Apr 24th, 2025
Captions
Seamlessly add captions within HeyGen—no more switching tools or uploading files elsewhere. Generate, edit, and style captions right in the editor to complement your video's tone and branding. Whether you're improving accessibility with video captions or aiming to boost engagement with our AI generated video, creating polished, captioned content has never been easier. Read more about Closed captioning and its benefits to ensure your content reaches a broader audience.
Mar 31st, 2025
Brand Shuffle
Introducing Brand Shuffle, a novel approach to instantly incorporate your brand’s identity into projects with the leading AI video generator. Select your brand, and all associated colors and fonts will automatically adjust to reflect your unique style. Want a different perspective? Click “Shuffle” to explore new variations within your brand’s palette, maintaining a consistent on-brand message.
Apr 1st, 2025
Eye contact correction
Ensure natural eye contact—even when following a script. This feature, now included in both video and motion styles, subtly corrects gaze direction to make your videos more personal and engaging. Learn more about the importance of eye contact in communication.
Mar 31st, 2025
Video Score
Receive instant feedback on your footage before creating an avatar with our AI video maker. We’ll evaluate lighting, backgrounds, framing, and more—enabling you to resolve issues early and achieve optimal results with your video AI generator.
Mar 31st, 2025
Spotlight Mode
Spotlight Mode enhances motion, lighting, and presentation, creating a more expressive, polished, and camera-ready avatar perfect for impactful video messages and standout content crafted by the best AI video generator.
Mar 14th, 2025
PDF to Video
Transform any PDF into a dynamic, avatar-led video with our PDF to Video feature. Customize or generate each slide with an avatar—ideal for pitch decks, training content, and more using our AI video maker. Experience it now under Avatar Video → PDF to Video and sign up here to start using it for free.
Mar 3rd, 2025
BrandKit
Generate your brand in seconds with our AI video generator. Enter a URL, and HeyGen will create a complete brand profile, including logo, colors, fonts, and even your brand's tone of voice. Easily switch between different BrandKits and even ensure accurate pronunciation of your brand name. Perfect for creators, teams, and agencies managing multiple brands.
Feb 28th, 2025
Combined Photo and Video Avatars
Manage all your photo and video avatars in one place. Switch seamlessly between styles for a flexible and streamlined creative experience using our AI video creator.
Feb 28th, 2025
Voice Design
Create a distinct voice for your avatar—from tone and accent to pace and personality. This feature is ideal for consistent brand narration, character development, or multilingual voiceovers, elevating your project with our AI voice cloning capabilities.
Jan 19th, 2024
Motion Control
Need an additional avatar slot? Interactive and video avatar add-ons are now accessible across all paid plans for Creator+ users with a single click in your subscriptions tab, making full use of the video AI generator.
Dec 30th, 2024
Community Avatars
Interact with community avatars! Add-ons for interactive and video avatars are available across all paid plans for Creator+ users with one click in your subscriptions tab.
Dec 18th, 2024
Avatar Add-Ons
Discover more avatar slots! Interactive and video avatar add-ons are easily available across all paid plans for Creator+ users with a quick subscription tab click.
Dec 18th, 2024
Add Sound Effects for Photo Avatars
Elevate the realism of your photo avatars. With a simple button tap, include both motion looks and authentic background sounds via our AI video generator. Understand the importance of sound effects in video production to enhance your creations.
Dec 18th, 2024
Look Packs
Unsure how to achieve that ideal look or output? Our look packs offer a curated array of themed prompts to assist you in creating all necessary assets using our AI creator for your latest video masterpiece.
Dec 18th, 2024
Style Options for Generated Looks
Express your creativity by crafting diverse avatar styles with our AI video maker. Whether it's Pixar, vintage, or another style—you can do it all.
Dec 5th, 2024
Share Page with Comments
Collaborate easily by sharing your creations via private links and gathering timeline comments with our AI creator, no HeyGen account required.
Sep 5th, 2024
Avatar 3.0
Avatar 3.0 introduces our most lifelike avatars—with animation and motion reflecting the script's emotion. No more static expressions: these avatars react authentically to dialogue, delivering genuine emotional depth, powered by our AI video generator.
FAQs
HeyGen introduces features like captions, Brand Shuffle, eye contact correction, and PDF to video, enhancing creative experiences. Explore these features here.
The Brand Shuffle instantly applies your brand’s identity across projects with automatic updates to colors and fonts. Discover how to use it here.
HeyGen's PDF to Video transforms any PDF into an avatar-led video, ideal for pitch decks and training content. Start utilizing this feature here.
This feature subtly corrects gaze direction, making videos feel more personal and engaging. Experience it firsthand by signing up here.
Yes, using BrandKit, HeyGen auto-generates brand profiles including logos, colors, and fonts from a URL. Begin creating your brand profile here.