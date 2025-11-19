Live
—
Total videos generated
—
Total avatars generated
—
Total videos translated
Tell any story with the all-in-one AI video maker
The most lifelike AI avatars on the planet
Indistinguishable from real humans, HeyGen’s AI avatar generator turns photos and videos into digital duplicates. Choose a pre-made avatar for your videos, turn your photos into an avatar, or create your own image, select from 1,000s of stock avatars, or generate from custom prompts to start creating talking photos from any device. Customize expressions, gestures, clothing, backgrounds, and movements to match any style.
Create videos with a text to video AI
Produce complete videos with just a script and text to video AI. Our AI video generator automates and edits the entire process and saves hours of production time. Generate a high-quality video (1080p or 4K) with a voiceover, visuals, and AI avatar. Use it to create content faster for product explainers, sales pitches, onboarding videos, or YouTube. Match your message and audience with different voice styles, languages, and avatars.
Animate visuals with image to video AI
Turn any photo into a video. Upload an image, add your script, and quickly transform a photo or image into a talking video. Add text overlays, background music, and scene transitions with no manual editing required. HeyGen’s image to video AI also enables you to choose multiple AI voices, accents, and languages. Capture tone and emotion in 175+ languages and dialects with lip-sync accuracy and natural speech timing.
Speak any language in a click with AI video translator
Speak 175+ languages and dialects with a click. Upload a video and HeyGen’s AI video translator will translate into another language with natural lip-sync and subtitles that maintains the voice, tone, and pacing of the original speaker. No need to re-record, hire voice actors, or manually sync audio. Just speed, accuracy, and content consistency across any market, in any language.
Easily generate and edit AI videos in the studio editor
Creating a video should be as easy as writing a document. AI Studio, our text-based editor, keeps everything streamlined and easy to manage from first draft to final video. It’s designed for a human-first storytelling experience. No more needing to choose between speed, quality, and authenticity.
Video editing made easy
HeyGen’s user-friendly interface lets you direct, refine, and personalize videos with ease, from beginners to experienced creators to enterprises.
On-brand, all the time
Upload your brand elements like logos, colors, fonts, images, and videos. Maintain consistency across projects by enabling users to easily apply branding to videos.
Collaborate creatively
Collaborate with your team directly on the platform, enabling you to align on brand voice and messaging. Add comments, tag teammates, and edit together live.
Unmatched customization
AI-driven customization features, such as avatar movement, gesture control, templates, and natural voice make video creation accessible, intuitive, and powerful.
Featured customer story
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning Media Designer at Miro
10x
increase in video production speed
5x
increase in video creation
Trusted by 100,000+ teams who rely on our AI video generator for speed and quality
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.
Learning & development
Create tailored training experiences from compliance to employee development and ongoing upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without sacrificing quality or speed.
Marketing
Produce professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content anytime, without breaking your budget.
Sales
Deliver personalized outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. HeyGen helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, accelerate deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.
Integrate AI video generation into creator workflows
Our AI video generator API brings the advantages of AI video directly into your creator workflows, allowing you to enjoy the ease of generating high-quality videos quickly and efficiently without the hassle of switching between tools.
Certified to meet standards
FAQs
What are AI video generators?
AI video generators are AI-powered tools that generate videos from a text prompt, text and images, or scripts. These AI tools act like a smart video editor, turning prompts into stunning, impactful, and realistic AI videos or video clips without needing advanced video editing skills.
What is the best AI video generator?
HeyGen is the best online AI video generator and video creator for professionals and marketers who value ease of use. It helps you create engaging and engaging marketing videos from video templates or text prompts, letting you instantly create videos in any format for social or business use.
How to create an AI video of yourself?
Upload a short clip or reference image, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform will generate a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can animate, adjust format, and make explainer videos or social clips with AI-powered editing tools.
Is HeyGen a free AI video generator?
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan that supports text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced AI-powered video creation, video editor options, and support for multiple formats, depending on the AI product and model you choose.
What types of input can I use to create AI videos in HeyGen?
You can generate AI videos using text and images, stock images, or audio. HeyGen can transform text into explainer or explainer videos with templates that make it easy to create and publish impactful content in multiple formats and styles.
Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?
Yes, you can convert audio to video with HeyGen.
Upload your audio and HeyGen’s AI-powered system will generate videos automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic AI avatars and video clips, ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content that need visual context.
Can I use text to video for business presentations on HeyGen?
Yes. With HeyGen’s text-to-video feature, you can create engaging explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. The AI image generator and video templates help you instantly create and publish videos in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.
Can AI videos replace traditional video production?
Yes. AI videos made with HeyGen can absolutely replace traditional production for most business, marketing, and training needs.
You can animate scenes, add motion, and generate a video that looks polished. It helps creators publish videos faster, keeping all edits within one video workflow, simple, scalable, and cost-effective.
How can I create AI videos without editing experience?
You can create AI videos without any video editing skills using HeyGen’s simple interface. Upload text and images, choose a video template, and let the AI build your AI-powered video automatically. Its ease of use helps anyone make impactful videos quickly.
Can I create AI videos using a reference image with HeyGen?
Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and generate AI videos that look natural. You can use the AI to animate avatars or adjust expressions, creating personalized explainer videos or branded clips with realistic AI motion and audio sync.
Can I make AI videos for TikTok or social media using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen’s online AI video generator lets you create AI videos without editing experience. Choose a video template, add AI voiceovers, and customize your video for engaging marketing videos on TikTok or other platforms. It’s easy to create and publish content instantly.
Is HeyGen’s AI video generator secure and ethical?
Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, allowing you to publish content for marketing or training with confidence, knowing your materials are produced ethically and securely.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.Get started for free