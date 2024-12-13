background image

AI Podcast Generator

HeyGen's Avatar IV AI Podcast Generator lets you create podcasts instantly. Just write or upload your script. No mic needed. Our AI turns text into clear and realistic voices, ready for broadcast.

Perfect for stories, interviews, or discussions.

video thumbnail

Trusted by over

100,000+ customers

Benefits and value

Essential Features of the

Best AI Podcast Generators.

When searching for the best AI podcast generator, specific features help distinguish some tools from others. These capabilities play a crucial role in determining how realistic, versatile, and useful the generated podcasts will be, ensuring high-quality audio production every time with our AI video generator.

Time and Cost Efficiency

Create a polished 30-minute podcast in mere minutes, without spending countless hours on scripting, recording, and editing thanks to our AI podcast generator. HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive microphones, acoustic treatments, and studio rentals. You save valuable time and cut production costs while still delivering outstanding, high-quality audio content.

Realistic AI Voices That Engage Listeners

HeyGen offers natural-sounding AI voice cloning that expresses tone, emotion, and emphasis clearly. These voices keep your audience engaged, bypassing the need for professional voice actors or lengthy recording sessions. The quality remains consistent across long-form episodes, ensuring your podcasts sound as natural as human voices.

Multi-language Support for Global Reach

HeyGen allows you to generate podcast episodes in various languages from a single script using our AI video maker. This feature enables consistent messaging while seamlessly expanding into international markets without needing translators or voice actors. The ability to localize at scale helps you enter new regions faster and more efficiently with our AI voice over capabilities.

How Our AI Podcast Generator Works?

Making an AI generated podcast is easier than traditional recording methods. You can produce professional audio content effortlessly without speaking into a microphone or editing sound files. Here's how to create a podcast with AI in four simple steps.

Step 1

Upload Your Photo

Choose a high-quality image where the face is clearly visible. Supported formats include PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP (up to 200MB).

video thumbnail

Step 2

Choose and Prepare Your Script

Start with a script, blog post, article, meeting notes, or even a PDF. Ensure the text is clear, conversational, and devoid of visuals or formatting unsuitable for audio. Break long paragraphs into shorter, spoken-friendly segments for better flow and engagement.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Select the Right AI Voice

Choose a voice that matches your content's tone, with options for gender, age, accent, and delivery style. Platforms like HeyGen allow you to preview samples and adjust pitch, pace, and tone to align with your brand or subject matter.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Generate with AI Avatar and Finalize Delivery

Enhance your podcast by pairing the audio with a realistic AI avatar for a video version. Customize the speaking pace, expressions, and background for a polished, lifelike presentation. Preview the results, make any final tweaks, and then export in video or audio format for distribution.

video thumbnail

Use cases

Effortlessly fuel full funnel

campaigns with AI videos

Create professional-quality videos without stress. From brand consistency to customizable templates and dynamic camera angles, HeyGen’s AI-driven features allow every video to be engaging, polished, and on-brand—no technical skills required.

How-to content

Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge through professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and best practice tutorials created with an AI video creator.

altalt

Customer stories

Discover How Leading Marketing

Teams Scale Video Creation

video thumbnail
KellyKelly

“It’s not just the time savings. It’s the fact that by not having to spend that time on the ad, I can think more about bigger projects like documentaries or campaigns I wouldn’t have even conceptualized before having this tool."

Kelly Peters, VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io,Tomorrow.io

Resources

Explore Tools and Insights

To Elevate Your Video Marketing

The Ultimate AI Video Tech Stack

Learn how to build a high-performing AI video tech stack that streamlines efficiency, scales production, and increases engagement.

App integrations

Integrate HeyGen Into

Your Existing Workflows

Seamlessly integrate with your workflow to optimize your processes. HeyGen connects smoothly to top platforms, allowing you to create, share, and scale engaging videos without missing a beat.

ChatGPT

Transform text into production-ready visuals. With HeyGen and ChatGPT, change AI text responses into high-quality AI videos.

The Highest Trust & Safety Standards

HeyGen adheres to global standards, providing peace of mind for your organization’s compliance needs. Our dedicated Trust and Safety Standards and detailed documentation that you can find here ensure your data is secure and that our AI is utilized ethically.

an aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black backgroundan aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black background
a logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticitya logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticity
a sign that says committed to the general data protection regulationa sign that says committed to the general data protection regulation

FAQs About the AI Podcast Generator?

HeyGen’s Podcast Generator is an AI tool that turns text, audio, or images into ready to share podcast videos. It uses AI voice cloning to create natural-sounding voices and lifelike avatars. You don not need a mic or voice actor. It’s fast, supports many languages, and saves time and money.

Yes, several AI tools create podcasts. HeyGen’s Podcast Generator turns text or audio into video podcasts using AI voice cloning and avatars. It works without a mic or voice actor.

Most AI podcast generators accept TXT, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and HTML files, converting the text into audio while preserving structure and readability.

Pricing can vary widely depending on features, but generally ranges from free to premium plans that can cost between $15 to $50 per month. Start exploring the HeyGen platform for free here.

Yes, AI podcast generators support multiple languages, making it easy to generate content in various languages with voice and accent customization. Experience this feature on HeyGen here.

A 2,000-word script can typically be generated in under five minutes, especially when paired with advanced features like AI Avatars.

Yes, you can adjust pitch, speed, emotion, and emphasis to suit your podcast’s tone and style. Try out these features on HeyGen here.

Podcasts can be exported for popular audio platforms or visually enhanced with AI avatars for distribution on video platforms.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoAI Voice ActorAI Voice GeneratorLip Sync AIAI Caption GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Youtube Video MakerDeepfake MakerAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo AvatarAI UGCText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to Video
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo