AI Video Creation
Want to Transform Your Written Content into Professional Videos Without Filming?
HeyGen’s AI-powered Text-to-Video tool makes video creation easier than ever.
Just type in your script, pick an AI avatar and voice, and you’ll have a high-quality video ready in minutes. No cameras, actors, or editing software required.
Accessibility: Anyone can create a video from text. No filming skills or special tools needed.
Efficiency: Turn your blog posts, presentations, or scripts into videos quickly using AI.
Variety: Pick from over 300 avatars, 175 languages, and 400 templates to fit your message and audience.
Cost-effectiveness: Cut out expensive production while still creating polished, professional videos at scale.
AI Video Creation
Best Practices for Converting Text to Video
To make the most of HeyGen’s AI Text to Video Online tool, aim to tailor your content strategically to engage viewers:
- Write Clear, Concise Scripts – Keep your text structured for smooth narration.
- Choose the Right AI Avatar & Voice – Pick from 300+ avatars and 300+ voices for the perfect tone.
- Use Engaging Visuals & Animations – Enhance your video with graphics, subtitles, and transitions.
- Translate for Global Reach – Automatically convert your text into multiple languages for international audiences.
AI Video Creation
Boost Engagement with AI-Generated Video Content
While text-based content might not always capture attention, videos hold that captivating power. With HeyGen’s AI video maker, transform your written information into eye-catching, shareable videos helping you increase audience engagement, retention, and conversions. HeyGen’s AI text to video generator free tool isn’t just an auto-converter—it offers customizable video creation features including lip-synced avatars and professional templates. Whether creating content for social media, training, or marketing, HeyGen simplifies video production, making it scalable.
How It works?
How to Create a Video from Text with HeyGen
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
FAQs About Text to Video AI Technology
What is HeyGen?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that allows users to create high-quality videos effortlessly. From lifelike AI avatars to multilingual voice cloning, HeyGen empowers businesses and creators to scale content production with ease.
Recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen is transforming how videos are made for marketing, sales, and training.
What does the Text to Video AI tool do?
HeyGen’s Text to Video tool transforms written content such as scripts, blogs, or announcements into high-quality videos using AI avatars, realistic voiceovers, and dynamic visuals in just minutes.
Is HeyGen a free AI Text to video generator?
Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows users to create videos with basic features at no cost. For advanced customization, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, users can upgrade to a premium plan.
Who is the Text-to-Video tool best suited for?
HeyGen’s Text-to-Video tool is perfect for marketers, educators, HR teams, content creators, and customer support professionals who want to scale video production without filming or editing. It enables fast, professional-quality videos using AI avatars and voiceovers, all from simple text input.
How do I create a video using just text?
Simply paste your script into the tool, choose from a wide range of avatars and voice options, customize the background and visuals, then generate your video with one click.
What kind of avatars and voices are available?
HeyGen offers over 300 photorealistic AI avatars and 300+ voice styles across multiple tones, accents, and languages. You can select the one that best represents your brand or audience.
Can I use text to video for business presentations?
Absolutely. Text-to-video AI allows businesses to turn scripts into professional presentations. It is ideal for training materials, product demos, and explainer videos without requiring filming equipment or a production team.
Can I customize the visual elements in my video?
Absolutely. You can personalize your video with branded templates, subtitles, background images, music, and even upload your own media to match your brand’s identity.
Is it possible to generate videos in high resolution?
Yes. Export options include HD (1080p) and 4K resolution, ensuring your videos are suitable for professional and public use across platforms.
How do AI avatars improve text-to-video content?
AI avatars bring a personal touch to videos by mimicking human speech and expressions. They eliminate the need for on-camera appearances while ensuring a professional and engaging presentation for marketing, education, and entertainment.
Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?
Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio into video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.
How accurate is AI voice cloning in video translation?
AI voice cloning replicates a speaker’s tone and style, ensuring translated videos maintain authenticity. Advanced AI models adjust pronunciation and emotional tone to match the original voice as closely as possible.
Can AI-generated text to videos replace traditional video production?
AI-generated videos significantly reduce production time and costs, making content creation more efficient. While they may not fully replace high-budget film productions, they are an excellent alternative for marketing, training, and social media content.
Is AI text to video generation secure and ethical?
Leading AI video platforms prioritize security, ensuring that avatars and generated content comply with ethical guidelines. Transparency, user consent, and responsible AI development are key factors in maintaining ethical AI video generation.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.