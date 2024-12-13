What is HeyGen?
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that enables users to instantly and efficiently create high-quality videos at scale in over 170 languages and dialects. Whether you're creating content for marketing, training, e-learning, or sales, HeyGen makes video production fast, scalable, and accessible.
Making video storytelling accessible
HeyGen was founded on a simple belief: video creation should be effortless and accessible. Traditional video production is too costly, slow, and intimidating. Our founder, Joshua Xu, saw that removing the camera through AI could unlock creativity for everyone. Now, with just a script, anyone can generate high-quality videos without filming, editing, or budget barriers.
Your partner in AI video creation
HeyGen’s AI video platform is designed to meet the needs of modern storytelling at scale. From avatar-led video creation to real-time interactivity, translation, and personalization, each product is built to help you engage your audience with speed, precision, and ease.
Avatar Video
Accelerate your content creation engine by creating professional videos at scale without needing to be on camera. Choose from a library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson. Then, use source-to-video to turn any content into an engaging video with lifelike avatars, natural voices, gestures, and expressions.
Video Translation
Easily localize new or existing videos for global audiences with seamless end-to-end video translation. Instantly translate your video into 170+ languages and dialects with realistic voice dubbing, accurate lip sync, and script editing. Reach new markets without re-recording or hiring voice actors. Just upload, translate, and share.
Personalized Video
Tailor video content for each viewer using custom data and CRM integrations. Automatically insert names, company details, and more to create unique, relevant personalized messages at scale. It’s the smart way to boost engagement and drive results with truly personalized video communication.
Interactive Avatar
Create AI-powered virtual presenters that can engage consumers in real time. Connect your LLM or create a knowledge base, and your avatar can answer questions, guide users, or deliver dynamic content on demand. It’s a powerful way to turn static video into personalized, two-way experiences.
No more fragmented AI video tools
HeyGen’s suite of state-of-the-art AI products bring everything under one roof for a streamlined user experience. Designed for scale and storytelling, HeyGen eliminates the friction of fragmented tools while quietly meeting the invisible quality threshold your audience expects. It’s a powerful, intuitive alternative that sets a new bar for what AI video can do.
|Platform
|All-in-one platform
|Ease-of-use
|User-friendly interface
|Avatar quality
|Customizable & lifelike
|Delivery sync
|Natural gestures & voice
|Brand polish
|External-ready polish
|Production speed
|Speed, quality, & scale
|API access
|API access for every product
|Customer support
|Support & onboarding
One platform, unlimited use cases
Video ads
Create eye-catching ads in a fraction of the time and scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Social media
Stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective on any platform, including LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
Learning courses
Skip lengthy production cycles and generate high-quality learning courses in minutes, whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or step-by-step guide.
Skills-based training
Easily create AI videos that make skills-based training more interactive, engaging, and effective, leading to better completion rates and outcomes.
Sales presentations
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Sales outreach
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that enables you to instantly generate high-quality videos at scale. No camera, crew, or editing experience required. It supports over 170 languages and dialects and is designed for use cases across marketing, learning and development, sales, and more.
HeyGen is an all-in-one platform that combines scripting, avatars, editing, and localization in one seamless workflow. Unlike fragmented tools or platforms with steep learning curves, HeyGen is intuitive, fast, and built for external-grade content that scales with your needs.
Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to create polished, professional videos in just a few clicks.
Yes. You can choose from a wide library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson to match your brand. You’ll have full control over voice tone, gestures, and delivery style.
With HeyGen’s built-in video translation, you can translate your content into 170+ languages and dialects with realistic dubbing, accurate lip sync, and editable scripts. It’s a cost-effective way to localize video without re-recording or hiring voice actors.
Personalized video lets you create unique videos for each viewer using CRM data or other variables, such as name, company, or location. It’s a powerful tool for increasing engagement in marketing, outreach, onboarding, and customer success.
Interactive avatars are AI-powered virtual presenters that can engage viewers in real time. They can answer questions, guide users, or deliver dynamic content by connecting to scripts or knowledge bases, turning static content into two-way experiences.
Over 85,000 companies—from startups to enterprise brands—use HeyGen across departments including marketing, L&D, customer support, and sales. Notable users include OpenAI, Pepsico, Samsung, HubSpot, Shopify, trivago, Ogilvy, and more.
On average, users report a 50% reduction in post-production time, save 3 hours per video, and cut translation costs by 80%. Use our ROI calculator to estimate your team’s potential savings.
Yes. HeyGen offers integrations with popular platforms, CRMs, and learning systems to help you streamline workflows and personalize content at scale.