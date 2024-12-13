What is HeyGen?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that enables users to instantly and efficiently create high-quality videos at scale in over 170 languages and dialects. Whether you're creating content for marketing, training, e-learning, or sales, HeyGen makes video production fast, scalable, and accessible.

37M+ videos created on HeyGen. Growing every minute.
15M+
HeyGen users
17M+
Photo avatars created
1.2M+
Instant avatars created

Making video storytelling accessible

HeyGen was founded on a simple belief: video creation should be effortless and accessible. Traditional video production is too costly, slow, and intimidating. Our founder, Joshua Xu, saw that removing the camera through AI could unlock creativity for everyone. Now, with just a script, anyone can generate high-quality videos without filming, editing, or budget barriers.

50%
Less time in post-production
3 hrs
Saved per video
80%
Reduction in translation costs

Your partner in AI video creation

HeyGen’s AI video platform is designed to meet the needs of modern storytelling at scale. From avatar-led video creation to real-time interactivity, translation, and personalization, each product is built to help you engage your audience with speed, precision, and ease.

Avatar Video

Accelerate your content creation engine by creating professional videos at scale without needing to be on camera. Choose from a library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson. Then, use source-to-video to turn any content into an engaging video with lifelike avatars, natural voices, gestures, and expressions.

No more fragmented AI video tools

HeyGen’s suite of state-of-the-art AI products bring everything under one roof for a streamlined user experience. Designed for scale and storytelling, HeyGen eliminates the friction of fragmented tools while quietly meeting the invisible quality threshold your audience expects. It’s a powerful, intuitive alternative that sets a new bar for what AI video can do.

PlatformAll-in-one platform
Ease-of-useUser-friendly interface
Avatar qualityCustomizable & lifelike
Delivery syncNatural gestures & voice
Brand polishExternal-ready polish
Production speedSpeed, quality, & scale
API accessAPI access for every product
Customer supportSupport & onboarding

See how customers use HeyGen

One platform, unlimited use cases

Marketing

HeyGen gives marketers the freedom to create professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content anytime, without breaking your budget.

How-to content

Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and best practice tutorials.

Learning & Development

HeyGen empowers teams to create tailored training experiences from compliance to employee development and ongoing upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without sacrificing quality or speed.

Corporate training

Turn any text-based courses into high-quality corporate training videos that improve comprehension and knowledge retention without expensive production teams.

Sales

HeyGen enables sales teams to deliver personalized outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. Our AI video platform helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, accelerate deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.

AI SDRs

HeyGen’s interactive AI avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7.

See how much HeyGen can save you

Discover how much time and budget your team can save with HeyGen’s AI video platform by quantifying cost reductions, production efficiency, and revenue potential.

Integrate with your existing apps

HeyGen seamlessly integrates with popular apps to bring AI video creation directly into your existing workflows. Generate high-quality videos quickly and efficiently without switching between tools.

FAQ

HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that enables you to instantly generate high-quality videos at scale. No camera, crew, or editing experience required. It supports over 170 languages and dialects and is designed for use cases across marketing, learning and development, sales, and more.

HeyGen is an all-in-one platform that combines scripting, avatars, editing, and localization in one seamless workflow. Unlike fragmented tools or platforms with steep learning curves, HeyGen is intuitive, fast, and built for external-grade content that scales with your needs.

Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to create polished, professional videos in just a few clicks.

Yes. You can choose from a wide library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson to match your brand. You’ll have full control over voice tone, gestures, and delivery style.

With HeyGen’s built-in video translation, you can translate your content into 170+ languages and dialects with realistic dubbing, accurate lip sync, and editable scripts. It’s a cost-effective way to localize video without re-recording or hiring voice actors.

Personalized video lets you create unique videos for each viewer using CRM data or other variables, such as name, company, or location. It’s a powerful tool for increasing engagement in marketing, outreach, onboarding, and customer success.

Interactive avatars are AI-powered virtual presenters that can engage viewers in real time. They can answer questions, guide users, or deliver dynamic content by connecting to scripts or knowledge bases, turning static content into two-way experiences.

Over 85,000 companies—from startups to enterprise brands—use HeyGen across departments including marketing, L&D, customer support, and sales. Notable users include OpenAI, Pepsico, Samsung, HubSpot, Shopify, trivago, Ogilvy, and more.

On average, users report a 50% reduction in post-production time, save 3 hours per video, and cut translation costs by 80%. Use our ROI calculator to estimate your team’s potential savings.

Yes. HeyGen offers integrations with popular platforms, CRMs, and learning systems to help you streamline workflows and personalize content at scale.

