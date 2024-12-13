How-To Videos - Use Case

Make knowledge sharing easy with how-to and tutorial videos

Visual instructions are easier to follow, but tutorial video production is often slow and costly. With HeyGen, you can create professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and how to use HeyGen for how-to videos in minutes without needing a production team. Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with a global audience.

video thumbnail

Benefits and value

Produce how-to videos faster, no video skills needed

Make complex instructions and products easy to follow

People learn better with video. HeyGen helps you create how-to videos in minutes with HeyGen by turning text-heavy instructions into clear, engaging step-by-step tutorial videos so your audience can see and understand exactly what to do, whether it’s a how-to demonstration, an onboarding guide, or a troubleshooting walkthrough.

a woman wearing glasses is being shown on a screen that says export & use web animations in your site buildera woman wearing glasses is being shown on a screen that says export & use web animations in your site builder

Create professional videos without a production team

You don’t need expensive video equipment or editing skills to make great how-to content. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, voiceovers, and easy templates, you can learn how to create and edit videos in HeyGen to produce polished. You can even upload a PDF or deck and turn it into a video in just a few clicks.

a man is talking in front of a screen that says scripta man is talking in front of a screen that says script

Scale training and support across any audience

Need to train teams in multiple locations? Support global viewers? HeyGen lets you translate and localize your videos instantly, so your tutorial video content is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what language they speak.

a woman stands in front of a screen that says step 2 identify the problem and determine how to solve ita woman stands in front of a screen that says step 2 identify the problem and determine how to solve it

Customer stories

Discover how businesses scale how-to content

How to
create how-to videos with HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional-quality how-to videos in minutes—no video editing experience or production team needed.

Select from customizable templates designed for step-by-step tutorials, training guides, and best practice videos. Need full creative control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit with one click for a seamless, on-brand experience.

Learn how to write and use video scripts in HeyGen to upload your instructional script and choose from 250+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your video. Want a personal touch? Use your own digital twin to make your content more engaging and relatable.

Use HeyGen’s simple drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, product screenshots, or workflow visuals to ensure clarity and brand consistency.

Incorporate images, icons, and animations from HeyGen’s media library to break down complex steps and keep your audience engaged. Highlight key takeaways, call out important actions, and make learning more interactive.

Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across email, social media, websites, or internal training platforms—wherever your audience needs it.

video thumbnail

FAQ

A how-to video is a step-by-step guide that visually explains how to complete a task, use a product, or follow best practices. Video is more engaging and easier to follow than text-based guides, making it an effective tool for training, onboarding, and customer education.

HeyGen makes it easy to create professional how-to videos without editing skills. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your video with visuals. HeyGen handles the rest—no production team required.

Yes! HeyGen is perfect for creating internal training videos, onboarding guides, and instructional content for employees. With AI avatars and easy-to-use templates, you can standardize training materials across teams and locations.

Absolutely. Many businesses use HeyGen to create FAQ videos, troubleshooting guides, and product walkthroughs to reduce support tickets and improve customer experience.

Yes! HeyGen allows you to add your brand colors, fonts, logos, and custom visuals to ensure your how-to videos are consistent with your company’s branding.

The ideal length depends on the topic, but most effective how-to videos are 1-3 minutes long for quick tutorials and 5-10 minutes for in-depth training. HeyGen makes it easy to create concise, engaging content that keeps viewers' attention.

Yes! HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and voice cloning, allowing you to create multilingual how-to videos without additional production time. This is perfect for global teams and international customers.

HeyGen is used across industries including SaaS, e-learning, customer support, healthcare, manufacturing, HR, and marketing to create engaging, scalable training and instructional videos.

HeyGen videos can be shared across company websites, help centers, YouTube, LinkedIn, internal training portals, email campaigns, and social media to maximize reach and engagement.

You can create a polished how-to video in minutes, not hours. HeyGen’s AI avatars and templates eliminate the need for lengthy video shoots and editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content faster than traditional methods.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoVideo AvatarAI UGCText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoVideo ResizerScreen RecorderVideo Sharing
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo