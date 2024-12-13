How-To Videos - Use Case
Make knowledge sharing easy with how-to and tutorial videos
Visual instructions are easier to follow, but tutorial video production is often slow and costly. With HeyGen, you can create professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and how to use HeyGen for how-to videos in minutes without needing a production team. Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with a global audience.
Benefits and value
Produce how-to videos faster, no video skills needed
Make complex instructions and products easy to follow
People learn better with video. HeyGen helps you create how-to videos in minutes with HeyGen by turning text-heavy instructions into clear, engaging step-by-step tutorial videos so your audience can see and understand exactly what to do, whether it’s a how-to demonstration, an onboarding guide, or a troubleshooting walkthrough.
Create professional videos without a production team
You don’t need expensive video equipment or editing skills to make great how-to content. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, voiceovers, and easy templates, you can learn how to create and edit videos in HeyGen to produce polished. You can even upload a PDF or deck and turn it into a video in just a few clicks.
Scale training and support across any audience
Need to train teams in multiple locations? Support global viewers? HeyGen lets you translate and localize your videos instantly, so your tutorial video content is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what language they speak.
How to
create how-to videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional-quality how-to videos in minutes—no video editing experience or production team needed.
Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional-quality how-to videos in minutes—no video editing experience or production team needed.
Select from customizable templates designed for step-by-step tutorials, training guides, and best practice videos. Need full creative control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit with one click for a seamless, on-brand experience.
Select from customizable templates designed for step-by-step tutorials, training guides, and best practice videos. Need full creative control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit with one click for a seamless, on-brand experience.
Learn how to write and use video scripts in HeyGen to upload your instructional script and choose from 250+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your video. Want a personal touch? Use your own digital twin to make your content more engaging and relatable.
Learn how to write and use video scripts in HeyGen to upload your instructional script and choose from 250+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your video. Want a personal touch? Use your own digital twin to make your content more engaging and relatable.
Use HeyGen's simple drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, product screenshots, or workflow visuals to ensure clarity and brand consistency.
Use HeyGen’s simple drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, product screenshots, or workflow visuals to ensure clarity and brand consistency.
Incorporate images, icons, and animations from HeyGen's media library to break down complex steps and keep your audience engaged. Highlight key takeaways, call out important actions, and make learning more interactive.
Incorporate images, icons, and animations from HeyGen’s media library to break down complex steps and keep your audience engaged. Highlight key takeaways, call out important actions, and make learning more interactive.
Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across email, social media, websites, or internal training platforms—wherever your audience needs it.
Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across email, social media, websites, or internal training platforms—wherever your audience needs it.
FAQ
A how-to video is a step-by-step guide that visually explains how to complete a task, use a product, or follow best practices. Video is more engaging and easier to follow than text-based guides, making it an effective tool for training, onboarding, and customer education.
HeyGen makes it easy to create professional how-to videos without editing skills. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your video with visuals. HeyGen handles the rest—no production team required.
Yes! HeyGen is perfect for creating internal training videos, onboarding guides, and instructional content for employees. With AI avatars and easy-to-use templates, you can standardize training materials across teams and locations.
Absolutely. Many businesses use HeyGen to create FAQ videos, troubleshooting guides, and product walkthroughs to reduce support tickets and improve customer experience.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to add your brand colors, fonts, logos, and custom visuals to ensure your how-to videos are consistent with your company’s branding.
The ideal length depends on the topic, but most effective how-to videos are 1-3 minutes long for quick tutorials and 5-10 minutes for in-depth training. HeyGen makes it easy to create concise, engaging content that keeps viewers' attention.
Yes! HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and voice cloning, allowing you to create multilingual how-to videos without additional production time. This is perfect for global teams and international customers.
HeyGen is used across industries including SaaS, e-learning, customer support, healthcare, manufacturing, HR, and marketing to create engaging, scalable training and instructional videos.
HeyGen videos can be shared across company websites, help centers, YouTube, LinkedIn, internal training portals, email campaigns, and social media to maximize reach and engagement.
You can create a polished how-to video in minutes, not hours. HeyGen’s AI avatars and templates eliminate the need for lengthy video shoots and editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content faster than traditional methods.
