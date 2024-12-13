Combine Two Videos into a Seamless Storyline

Whether you are creating a multi-part presentation, combining an intro with a demo, or merging interviews from various sources, HeyGen’s AI video creator allows you to combine two videos easily. Upload your clips and assign each to a separate scene with our user-friendly video maker AI, and then customize transitions, subtitles, or background visuals as needed. This tool is ideal for marketers, educators, and content creators who want to merge videos online quickly and efficiently—without using traditional editing software. Learn more about how to create engaging social media videos.