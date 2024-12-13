AI Video Creation

Combine Two Videos into One with HeyGen

Merge video clips into one seamless project using HeyGen’s AI Studio. With this powerful video AI generator, you can assign different footage to virtual scenes and customize the flow, creating professional videos without complex editing.

Combine Two Videos into a Seamless Storyline

Whether you are creating a multi-part presentation, combining an intro with a demo, or merging interviews from various sources, HeyGen’s AI video creator allows you to combine two videos easily. Upload your clips and assign each to a separate scene with our user-friendly video maker AI, and then customize transitions, subtitles, or background visuals as needed. This tool is ideal for marketers, educators, and content creators who want to merge videos online quickly and efficiently—without using traditional editing software. Learn more about how to create engaging social media videos.

a phone with a picture of a girl with a microphone on it

Best Practices for Combining Videos with HeyGen

To maximize the potential of HeyGen’s video combining tool, follow these best practices:

  • Gather your clips together: Ensure you have all your footage ready.
  • Utilize features of the AI video generator tools: Take advantage of features that streamline the editing process.
  • Maintain good pacing: Ensure the story flows naturally.

With these tips, your combined videos will look professional and keep your audience engaged from start to finish.

a screenshot of a website with a cat on it

Why Combine Videos with HeyGen’s AI Studio?

Combining video clips is crucial when creating structured, story-driven content. With HeyGen, you can:

  • Build compelling social content.
  • Produce engaging explainer videos.
  • Enhance internal updates.

Whether you are using the AI video creation for business or personal projects, HeyGen’s tool provides the speed and flexibility you need to combine two videos without a hassle.

a picture of a man and a woman with the words combine and share below them

How It works?

How to Combine Two Videos in HeyGen

Combining two videos is as easy as uploading, arranging scenes, and exporting within HeyGen’s AI Studio.

Step 1

Prepare Your Clips

Record or collect the video clips you want to combine. These could include AI avatar recordings, real footage, or both.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Upload to Media

Upload your clips into the HeyGen Studio. All your assets will be neatly organized in the Media Library.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Arrange & Edit Scenes

Assign clips to individual scenes, customize backgrounds, add subtitles or overlays, and adjust the timing as needed.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Submit & Export the Video

Generate a single, seamless video combining all your scenes. Export and share your creation instantly.

video thumbnail

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Combine Two Videos FAQs

What's the Combine‑Two‑Videos tool?

It allows users to seamlessly merge two video clips into a single, cohesive video.

Is there a limit on video length or file size?

The tool supports common formats like MP4, MOV, and AVI.

Can I customize the transition between videos?

Yes, the tool offers options to add transition effects for smoother merging.

Is there a way to reorder videos before merging?

Yes, you can select and arrange the videos in your preferred order before combining.

What should I do if I encounter an error during the merge?

Check your file formats and sizes, and ensure a stable internet connection; if issues persist, contact support.

