The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as easy as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion all in one seamless platform. It’s all about AI generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. No more needing to choose between speed and quality.
The only AI video maker that gives full creative control
AI Studio integrates innovative AI-driven features, such as avatar movement, gesture control technology, and natural voice customization. This unique blend of advancement and ease makes video creation accessible, intuitive, and powerful. Here are a few of the key features:
Voice Director
Get detailed with how your scripts are delivered. With AI voice cloning technology, you can control the emphasis and intonation of individual words and phrases, allowing you to craft a distinctive and impactful vocal performance for your AI avatar that no other AI video generator can match.
Voice Mirroring
Bring authenticity to your AI-generated video with voice mirroring (speech-to-speech). Upload a recording of yourself to control your digital twin's pacing, emotion, and tone, ensuring it sounds natural and aligned with your personality.
Gesture Control
Make avatars feel more human with our AI video maker. Emotionless, lifeless avatars don’t cut it anymore. With Gesture Control, map natural movements to the script—from hand gestures to facial expressions—ensuring that your AI-generated videos feel dynamic and engaging.
Realistic Previews
Have confidence before submitting. One of the biggest pain points in AI video creation is not knowing how the final video will look until it’s generated. Realistic previews solve this by showing avatar movement within the preview, letting you tweak before rendering.
Ensure teams stay aligned
With AI Studio, you can collaborate with your team directly in the platform, enabling you to align on brand voice and messaging. Discover the advantages of advanced team collaboration tools in digital media. Publish more AI generated videos—at higher quality—with the team you already have.
Comments
Add comments directly within the platform to collaborate smoothly with your team, ensuring feedback is captured and incorporated in real-time.
Tagging
Tag users in AI videos, making collaboration easy and ensuring team members are aligned and notified about critical updates and feedback.
Multi-User Editing
Multi-user editing allows teams to work together, share ideas, make adjustments, and refine AI videos collectively.
All of your video needs in one place
Go from first draft to final AI-generated video in just minutes. Juggling multiple tools is a hassle. Ensure your content is polished, consistent, and professional every time.
Auto Captions
Automatically add stylized captions with customizable fonts, sizes, and colors to enhance engagement. Captions are pulled directly from your script in AI Studio, giving you full command over timing and text accuracy.
Brand Kit
Upload your brand’s essential elements like logos, colors, fonts, images, and videos. Maintain consistency across your projects by enabling account users to apply your branding to AI videos easily.
B-Roll Elements
Inject a premium feel to your videos with built-in b-roll elements. Create high-quality videos from start to finish without jumping between different tools. The new editor includes features like scene transitions, stock images from Getty, background music, and more.
How to
create videos with AI Studio
Open AI Studio in HeyGen and follow how-to videos in HeyGen Academy to start producing compelling AI-generated videos in just minutes.
Pick from customizable templates designed for any application. Want full control? Start with a blank canvas and use your brand kit for a seamless experience.
This is where your story begins with AI Studio. Type directly into the panel, upload an audio file, or record your voice inside HeyGen.
Once your script is in, click to preview it. Highlight any word to adjust pronunciations or click to add natural breaks.
Choose from 700+ lifelike AI avatars to present your content. Want a personal touch? Create your own digital twin for a more engaging experience.
Use the toolbar to add text overlays, images, videos, music, icons, or even captions for accessibility. Each asset can be animated with the animation markers in your script panel. Control when assets enter and exit a scene or even add smooth transitions.
Once finalized, preview your AI video generator output and export your AI-powered video in your preferred format to distribute on various channels.
AI Studio FAQs
AI Studio offers features like avatar movement, gesture control, and natural voice customization for an intuitive, powerful video creation experience. Explore these features and more to see how AI Studio can transform your video projects.
With Voice Mirroring, you can upload a recording to match your digital twin's pacing, emotion, and tone to your own.
Gesture Control allows you to map natural movements, such as hand gestures and facial expressions, to your script for more expressive videos.
AI Studio enables team collaboration with features like comments, tagging, and multi-user editing for seamless communication and feedback. Discover how these team collaboration tools in digital media can enhance productivity and creativity.
Yes, you can add auto captions with customizable fonts, sizes, and colors directly from your script in AI Studio, providing flexibility and creativity in your video projects.
