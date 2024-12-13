Need your videos to fit perfectly on any platform?

HeyGen’s resize video tool allows you to adjust your video dimensions effortlessly to fit the requirements of various social media platforms, websites, and devices. Whether you want to prepare a vertical video for Instagram or a landscape format for YouTube, resizing has never been simpler.

With HeyGen, your videos maintain their quality while adapting seamlessly to the size you need. This ensures you deliver consistent and professional content across multiple platforms and channels by matching the video aspect ratios used by major social media platforms.