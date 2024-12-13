AI Video Creation

Resize Video

Easily resize your videos for any platform or device while keeping the quality sharp and the content centered. Whether for TikTok, YouTube, or other channels, our tool ensures your videos stand out.

AI Video Creation

Need your videos to fit perfectly on any platform?

HeyGen’s resize video tool allows you to adjust your video dimensions effortlessly to fit the requirements of various social media platforms, websites, and devices. Whether you want to prepare a vertical video for Instagram or a landscape format for YouTube, resizing has never been simpler.

With HeyGen, your videos maintain their quality while adapting seamlessly to the size you need. This ensures you deliver consistent and professional content across multiple platforms and channels by matching the video aspect ratios used by major social media platforms.

weekly report learn a language timeline week 5 week 6 week 7weekly report learn a language timeline week 5 week 6 week 7

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Resizing Videos

For the best results from your resized videos, follow these tips:

  • Know Platform Requirements: Research the optimal dimensions for each platform (e.g., 9:16 for TikTok or 16:9 for YouTube).
  • Maintain Aspect Ratio: Preserve the original aspect ratio or use cropping strategically to avoid distorting your video.
  • Preview Before Posting: Check the resized video on the intended platform to ensure it looks as expected.
  • Consider Content Framing: Ensure important elements are within the “safe zone” to avoid cutting off key visuals.
a screen that says create new voice on ita screen that says create new voice on it

AI Video Creation

Improving Reach with Resized Videos

Resizing videos allows your content to become versatile and suitable for various platforms, increasing visibility and engagement potential. With the right size and format, your videos can reach a broader audience and look polished wherever they are shared.

HeyGen’s resize video tool simplifies resizing while preserving video quality. By adapting content to fit platform-specific formats, you enhance versatility and engagement. With our intuitive platform, you can adapt your videos to fit any platform or purpose quickly and easily.

a phone screen that says avatar video on ita phone screen that says avatar video on it

How It works?

Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps

Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content.

Step 1

Find Instant Highlight in HeyGen Labs

Go to HeyGen Labs and open the Instant Highlight tool. This tool helps you instantly identify the most valuable and engaging moments in any video.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Upload Your Video or Paste a Link

Import your long-form video by uploading a file or pasting a public URL. The tool supports common video formats and links, making it easy to get started.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Get AI-Generated Highlights

HeyGen trims your video into clips based on moment, length, or platform, giving you ready-to-share content for reels, shorts, teasers, and more.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Share or Repurpose Instantly

Download, resize, or directly share your clips across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more—with polished transitions and formats. Discover the benefits of using AI for video editing, enhancing your productivity and content quality.

video thumbnail

Discover More AI Tools

Turn text into lifelike avatar videos with natural voice and expression.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Resize Video FAQs

What does the HeyGen Resize Video tool do?

It allows you to adjust your video aspect ratio to fit different platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook without compromising quality. Try it yourself by signing up to HeyGen.

Which video dimensions can I resize to?

HeyGen supports popular aspect ratios like 1:1 (square), 9:16 (vertical), 16:9 (landscape), and 4:5 (portrait) to match social platform requirements. Discover more about the video aspect ratios used by major social media platforms.

Will resizing affect video quality?

No. HeyGen maintains HD quality while resizing. The platform uses smart scaling to ensure visuals remain crisp and clear across all formats. Experience the quality yourself and start resizing videos today.

Can I reposition or crop the video during resizing?

Yes, you can manually adjust the crop area or reposition the frame to ensure your subject stays in focus after resizing. Start experimenting with these features by creating a HeyGen account.

Can I add padding or background color when resizing?

Yes, the tool lets you add blurred or solid-color backgrounds to fill empty space, especially useful when converting horizontal videos to vertical. Explore this feature with a free trial at HeyGen.

Is it suitable for resizing videos for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts?

Absolutely. The tool is optimized for short-form video formats, making it ideal for converting standard videos to vertical 9:16 layout. Begin enhancing your videos with HeyGen by registering here.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoScreen RecorderVideo SharingAI TransitionAI Video CompressorAI Video TemplateVideo Avatar
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo