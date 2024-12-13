AI Video Creation
Need your videos to fit perfectly on any platform?
HeyGen’s resize video tool allows you to adjust your video dimensions effortlessly to fit the requirements of various social media platforms, websites, and devices. Whether you want to prepare a vertical video for Instagram or a landscape format for YouTube, resizing has never been simpler.
With HeyGen, your videos maintain their quality while adapting seamlessly to the size you need. This ensures you deliver consistent and professional content across multiple platforms and channels by matching the video aspect ratios used by major social media platforms.
AI Video Creation
Best Practices for Resizing Videos
For the best results from your resized videos, follow these tips:
- Know Platform Requirements: Research the optimal dimensions for each platform (e.g., 9:16 for TikTok or 16:9 for YouTube).
- Maintain Aspect Ratio: Preserve the original aspect ratio or use cropping strategically to avoid distorting your video.
- Preview Before Posting: Check the resized video on the intended platform to ensure it looks as expected.
- Consider Content Framing: Ensure important elements are within the “safe zone” to avoid cutting off key visuals.
AI Video Creation
Improving Reach with Resized Videos
Resizing videos allows your content to become versatile and suitable for various platforms, increasing visibility and engagement potential. With the right size and format, your videos can reach a broader audience and look polished wherever they are shared.
HeyGen’s resize video tool simplifies resizing while preserving video quality. By adapting content to fit platform-specific formats, you enhance versatility and engagement. With our intuitive platform, you can adapt your videos to fit any platform or purpose quickly and easily.
How It works?
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps
Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content.
Step 4
Share or Repurpose Instantly
Download, resize, or directly share your clips across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more—with polished transitions and formats. Discover the benefits of using AI for video editing, enhancing your productivity and content quality.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
Resize Video FAQs
What does the HeyGen Resize Video tool do?
It allows you to adjust your video aspect ratio to fit different platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook without compromising quality. Try it yourself by signing up to HeyGen.
Which video dimensions can I resize to?
HeyGen supports popular aspect ratios like 1:1 (square), 9:16 (vertical), 16:9 (landscape), and 4:5 (portrait) to match social platform requirements. Discover more about the video aspect ratios used by major social media platforms.
Will resizing affect video quality?
No. HeyGen maintains HD quality while resizing. The platform uses smart scaling to ensure visuals remain crisp and clear across all formats. Experience the quality yourself and start resizing videos today.
Can I reposition or crop the video during resizing?
Yes, you can manually adjust the crop area or reposition the frame to ensure your subject stays in focus after resizing. Start experimenting with these features by creating a HeyGen account.
Can I add padding or background color when resizing?
Yes, the tool lets you add blurred or solid-color backgrounds to fill empty space, especially useful when converting horizontal videos to vertical. Explore this feature with a free trial at HeyGen.
Is it suitable for resizing videos for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts?
Absolutely. The tool is optimized for short-form video formats, making it ideal for converting standard videos to vertical 9:16 layout. Begin enhancing your videos with HeyGen by registering here.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.