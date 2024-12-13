Product Explainers - Use Case

Instantly create product videos to educate audiences

Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without a production team or complex editing.

video thumbnail

Benefits and value

Explain complex features with engaging product videos

Create product videos without the bottlenecks

Your products deserve an elevated first impression. Traditional video production is expensive and time-intensive. HeyGen automates the process, enabling teams to produce high-quality product videos faster and at a fraction of the cost.

a man is standing in front of a phone that says product demoa man is standing in front of a phone that says product demo

Elevate your how-to guides with engaging visual templates

Turn dry, technical manuals into captivating how-to guides by learning how to use HeyGen for how-to videos. Use the most lifelike avatars in the market, motion graphics, and crisp narration to simplify learning and ensure your audience quickly grasps even the most intricate processes.

a thesis defense presentation is displayed on a purple backgrounda thesis defense presentation is displayed on a purple background

Iterate, scale, and translate videos faster than ever before

Quickly update messaging, swap visuals, and personalize your product videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered platform. Test, optimize, and tailor content for any audience in over 170 languages and dialec without reshoots or expensive edits.

a woman 's face is shown in front of a purple background that says " buenos dias julia "a woman 's face is shown in front of a purple background that says " buenos dias julia "

Customer stories

Discover how marketing teams educate users

KellyKelly

“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also, given our size, be especially scrappy. That’s why we heavily leaned into and embraced AI versus passively reacting.

Kelly Peters, VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io,Tomorrow.io

How to
create product videos with HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create stunning, professional-quality product videos in minutes by learning how to create a product explainer video.

Browse a variety of customizable product video templates to match different styles, tones, and needs. Choose one that fits your product and message—then apply your brand kit instantly with a single click.

Use HeyGen’s screen recorder (or any screen recording tool) to capture your product in action for your product video. Or, upload the recording in HeyGen.

Upload your script and select a lifelike AI avatar to narrate your product video. Want a personal touch? Create digital twins of your executive team to make your videos more authentic and engaging.

Make the product video your own by editing text, fonts, and colors with HeyGen’s simple drag-and-drop tools. Add branding elements and fine-tune your content to fit your exact needs.

Incorporate images, graphics, or animations from HeyGen’s extensive library. Use these elements to simplify complex ideas and make your video visually engaging.

Once your product video is ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across your platforms.

video thumbnail

FAQ

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that creates professional, customizable videos using AI avatars. It simplifies the creation process for product explainer videos by allowing you to craft engaging and informative content without needing a full production team.

HeyGen uses AI avatars, eliminating the need for live actors, complex equipment, or lengthy production cycles. The platform enables rapid video creation, easy updates, and localization for global audiences.

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize avatars to reflect your brand’s personality. You can choose from a variety of avatars, adjust their appearance, and script their dialogue to align with your messaging.

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to create explainer videos that cater to diverse markets. You can provide localized content with high-quality voiceovers in the language of your choice.

Updating videos with HeyGen is fast and straightforward. Simply modify the script or visuals on the platform, and your updated video will be ready in minutes.

Yes, HeyGen product videos are versatile and can be optimized for use on websites, social media, email campaigns, or internal training platforms.

With HeyGen, you can create a professional-quality product video in as little as a few hours, depending on the complexity of your script and visual needs.

Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface is designed for marketers, educators, and businesses without technical expertise. The platform guides you through the video creation process step-by-step.

HeyGen is ideal for industries like SaaS, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and more—anywhere clear product communication and customer engagement are priorities.

Getting started is simple! Sign up for HeyGen, explore its video creation tools, and start building your first AI-powered product video today.

