Looking to record your screen for tutorials, presentations, or detailed walkthroughs?

HeyGen's Screen Recorder extension is your go-to solution. It’s built to effortlessly handle tasks from software demonstrations to engaging video content creation, ensuring each capture is crystal-clear. The diverse applications make it perfect for sharing knowledge or showcasing products.

Enhance your recording experience with screen recording software features like audio integration, on-screen annotations, and flexible settings tailored to your needs.