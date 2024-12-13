About Us
HeyGen Leading the Future
of AI Video Generation
At HeyGen, our mission revolves around empowering individuals through accessible AI video generation. We believe that everyone should be able to express their creativity without the need for advanced equipment or unlimited resources to bring their ideas to life.
From Idea to
Innovation
HeyGen began with a straightforward concept—simplifying AI video creation. Today, we are revolutionizing storytelling through our AI video generation tools, enabling anyone to craft high-quality AI-generated videos effortlessly.
We live in a video-first world.
Every day, over 1 billion hours of videos are enjoyed on YouTube, and the average person consumes 17 hours of video each week. Consequently, any business aiming to engage customers must utilize AI videos. However, creating these videos often requires cameras, actors, locations, and extensive editing software. This can lead to finished videos costing $1,000 per minute or more.
And then AI came along.
People are drawn to video content, but many dislike being in front of the camera. This is a key insight that founder Joshua Xu discovered during his role as an engineer at Snap, where he developed features for Snapchat Ads and the AI camera. Thanks to AI video generation, anyone can now express their storytelling potential involving AI in storytelling. Removing the need for a physical camera opens up new possibilities for creativity and freedom in video creation. This is how HeyGen was born.
Now you only need a script.
With HeyGen, businesses can easily draft a script and generate their AI video. No need for a camera, no budget constraints, and no stress involved. We have supported over 45,000 companies and countless individuals in creating, localizing, and personalizing AI videos at scale — and we are just getting started.
As we set the standard for the ethical use of AI video generation tools, we are excited to lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey.
Our Offices
Our global offices unite the brightest minds dedicated to shaping the future of AI-powered video creation.
This is HeyGen
Our core values reflect our identity and aspirations. They are fundamental to our culture, so if these values resonate with you, we invite you to talk to us.
01. Gennovators move fast.
We are committed to speed, which drives value and innovation. In the fast-paced world of AI, we understand that agility and rapid iteration are essential for success.
02. Gennovators take ownership.
We embrace ownership of challenges and opportunities, proactively driving solutions and shaping our future with intent and determination. Our successes are collective endeavors.
03. Gennovators are intense and scrappy.
We strive for excellence without compromise, focusing on practicality and efficiency while welcoming innovative ideas, no matter their source.
04. Gennovators put customers first.
Understanding our customers’ needs is crucial as we aim to exceed expectations. With our AI video creation solutions, we build lasting relationships through every interaction.
05. Gennovators are creative.
Creativity is the backbone of innovation. We nurture an environment where imaginative thinking thrives.
Let's work together
This could mark the beginning of something exceptional. Discover more about careers at HeyGen.
HeyGen in the News
Stay updated with the latest news about HeyGen from prominent media outlets like Bloomberg, Forbes, and more—covering our innovations, growth, and impact on AI video generation.
FAQs
HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform enabling effortless creation of high-quality videos. Start exploring it for free!
Users can create lifelike talking AI avatars from photos or generate new ones that mimic expressions and gestures. Discover the possibilities with a free trial!
HeyGen offers an API for integrating its tools into workflows with features similar to the web application. Check our API access details to begin your journey.
HeyGen supports content creation for creators and marketers with video production capabilities that don't require filming. Start creating now and see the difference.
HeyGen converts text into video within minutes, utilizing AI avatars that can be customized with facial expressions and movements. Experience it yourself with a free account.