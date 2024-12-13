With HeyGen, businesses can easily draft a script and generate their AI video. No need for a camera, no budget constraints, and no stress involved. We have supported over 45,000 companies and countless individuals in creating, localizing, and personalizing AI videos at scale — and we are just getting started.

As we set the standard for the ethical use of AI video generation tools, we are excited to lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey.