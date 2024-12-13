Sales Presentations - Use Case
Create engaging sales pitches with AI videos that sell 24/7
Sales demos shouldn’t feel like a chore for you or your buyers. Standardize your pitch, ensure consistency across reps, and engage prospects with always-on video demos. HeyGen lets you create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Benefits and value
Sell smarter with always-on sales presentations
Educate buyers ahead of time and streamline calls
Far too many sales calls begin with repetitive questions that could have been addressed beforehand. By leveraging HeyGen, you can create an avatar of yourself and provide pre-call videos 24/7 that walk prospects through your pitch or demo, ensuring they’re fully informed and prepared to move forward.
Scale personalized outreach without repeating yourself
Reps frequently spend hours repeating the same discovery pitch. With HeyGen, you can create one engaging video presentation and reuse it for every prospect, preserving both personalization and impact without repetitive work.
Accelerate conversations and keep deals moving
Buyers often feel inundated by text-heavy emails and traditional slide decks. HeyGen can transform your sales presentations into a concise, engaging video that grabs attention, holds interest, and accelerates deal progression. Use as a leave-behind for stakeholders and the buying groups to review.
Customer stories
Discover how businesses scale sales presentations
How to
create sales presentations with HeyGen
Start creating high-impact video sales pitches and demos in minutes—no video production team or editing skills required.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables sales and revenue teams to create engaging, always-on sales presentations and demos in minutes. Instead of repeating the same pitch on every call, sales reps can send a high-quality video presentation ahead of time, so prospects are already informed before they meet.
HeyGen helps standardize and scale your sales presentations by turning pitches and demos into professional videos. This allows your sales team to:
- Save time by automating repetitive presentations
- Ensure consistency across all reps and regions
- Engage prospects before the call to focus on closing, not educating
HeyGen is ideal for creating:
- Sales pitches – Personalized outreach videos for new prospects
- Product demos – Engaging walk-throughs of features and benefits
- Follow-up presentations – Recap and reinforce key takeaways after a call
- Competitive differentiation – Show why your solution is better than the competition
HeyGen allows reps to create customized video presentations that feel personal—without the need to re-record every time. Reps can quickly adjust messaging, swap visuals, or translate the video into different languages to match each prospect’s needs.
Yes! HeyGen lets you customize videos with your brand colors, fonts, logos, and visuals so every sales presentation aligns with your company’s identity.
HeyGen videos can be embedded in emails, shared on LinkedIn, added to CRM platforms, or sent via direct link. This ensures your pitch reaches prospects before the sales call, so they arrive informed and ready to move forward.
Absolutely. HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and lip-syncing, allowing you to instantly create sales videos in multiple languages—without reshooting or hiring translators.
With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality sales video in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your branding—without the need for expensive production.
Traditional video production is expensive, time-consuming, and hard to update. HeyGen eliminates the need for filming, voiceovers, and post-production, allowing sales teams to quickly create and update video presentations at a fraction of the cost.
Updating content is simple with HeyGen—just edit the script, update visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no delays, no costly edits.
