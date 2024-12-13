Newsletters and Community - Use Case
Turn newsletters and community updates into engaging videos
People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.
Benefits and value
Visually appealing updates your audience will actually watch
Save time by creating updates in minutes
Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.
Boost engagement by converting text into video
Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.
Personalize and scale updates effortlessly
Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.
How to
create newsletters and community updates with HeyGen
Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing skills required.
Choose from customizable AI templates designed for company updates, content roundups, and industry news. Need full control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit for a cohesive, on-brand video experience.
Upload your text or update script and pick from 700+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your video. Prefer a personal flair? Generate your own digital twin for a more authentic and memorable audience experience.
Employ HeyGen’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor to modify text, fonts, and colors in your AI-generated video. Incorporate logos, headlines, graphics, or featured content clips to reinforce core messages while maintaining brand unity.
Translate and lip-sync your video newsletter or community update into multiple languages in seconds using AI-driven localization, so your updates reach a worldwide audience—minus the extra production overhead.
When your video newsletter or community update is complete, export it in your chosen format for seamless sharing across email, social media, community platforms, internal portals, or YouTube—wherever your audience likes to stay updated.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programs quickly and efficiently.
Traditional newsletters and company updates often get overlooked or ignored, while video content is proven to capture attention and increase engagement. HeyGen makes it easy to turn static emails into dynamic videos that audiences are more likely to watch, remember, and act on.
HeyGen is perfect for creating a variety of newsletter and community update videos, including:
- Company announcements – leadership updates, quarterly reviews, employee spotlights
- Content roundups – summarizing blog posts, industry reports, or social media highlights
- Industry news & trends – breaking down market insights and emerging trends for your audience
- Community updates – engaging members with upcoming events, milestones, or exclusive content
With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your visuals—without the need for filming, voiceovers, or post-production.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand’s colors, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure relevance.
HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared via:
- Email newsletters (embed or link directly)
- Social media platforms (LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)
- Community platforms (Slack, Discord, private forums)
- Internal communication channels (company intranet, HR portals, team updates)
Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach a global audience with minimal extra effort.
HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.
Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complex edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.
