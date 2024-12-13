Newsletters and Community - Use Case

Turn newsletters and community updates into engaging videos

People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.

video thumbnail

Benefits and value

Visually appealing updates your audience will actually watch

Save time by creating updates in minutes

Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.


A digital interface featuring an AI-generated avatar of a woman in a white blazer presenting a market trends update A digital interface featuring an AI-generated avatar of a woman in a white blazer presenting a market trends update

Boost engagement by converting text into video

Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.



a man is standing in front of a screen that says generate videoa man is standing in front of a screen that says generate video

Personalize and scale updates effortlessly

Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.


a man in a suit sits at a desk in front of a screen that says real estate updatea man in a suit sits at a desk in front of a screen that says real estate update

How to
create newsletters and community updates with HeyGen

Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing skills required.


Choose from customizable AI templates designed for company updates, content roundups, and industry news. Need full control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit for a cohesive, on-brand video experience.



Upload your text or update script and pick from 700+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your video. Prefer a personal flair? Generate your own digital twin for a more authentic and memorable audience experience.

Employ HeyGen’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor to modify text, fonts, and colors in your AI-generated video. Incorporate logos, headlines, graphics, or featured content clips to reinforce core messages while maintaining brand unity.

Translate and lip-sync your video newsletter or community update into multiple languages in seconds using AI-driven localization, so your updates reach a worldwide audience—minus the extra production overhead.


When your video newsletter or community update is complete, export it in your chosen format for seamless sharing across email, social media, community platforms, internal portals, or YouTube—wherever your audience likes to stay updated.


video thumbnail

FAQ

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programs quickly and efficiently.

Traditional newsletters and company updates often get overlooked or ignored, while video content is proven to capture attention and increase engagement. HeyGen makes it easy to turn static emails into dynamic videos that audiences are more likely to watch, remember, and act on.

HeyGen is perfect for creating a variety of newsletter and community update videos, including:

  • Company announcements – leadership updates, quarterly reviews, employee spotlights
  • Content roundups – summarizing blog posts, industry reports, or social media highlights
  • Industry news & trends – breaking down market insights and emerging trends for your audience
  • Community updates – engaging members with upcoming events, milestones, or exclusive content

With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your visuals—without the need for filming, voiceovers, or post-production.

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand’s colors, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure relevance.

HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared via:

  • Email newsletters (embed or link directly)
  • Social media platforms (LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)
  • Community platforms (Slack, Discord, private forums)
  • Internal communication channels (company intranet, HR portals, team updates)

Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach a global audience with minimal extra effort.

HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.

Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complex edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoVideo AvatarAI UGCText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoVideo ResizerScreen RecorderVideo Sharing
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo