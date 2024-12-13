Customer Stories

How trivago used HeyGen to localize TV ads in 30 markets

Trivago used HeyGen to slash production time, cut costs, and localize ads in 30 markets faster than ever, all while keeping a consistent brand face worldwide.

video thumbnail

E-LearningVideo Translation

World Economic Forum

Discover how the World Economic Forum utilized HeyGen's AI to deliver multilingual speeches, transcending language barriers and reaching a global audience.

MarketingAvatar Video

STUDIO 47

STUDIO 4 German news broadcaster, transformed its newsroom with HeyGen AI avatars, achieving 80% faster production and 60% cost savings while scaling content.

Internal CommsPersonalized Video

Publicis Groupe

Learn how Publicis Groupe leveraged HeyGen's AI-powered video tools to enhance their digital communication and streamline content creation for their campaigns.

MarketingAvatar Video

Ogilvy

Discover how Ogilvy leverages HeyGen AI-powered personalized video marketing to create engaging, customized content that drives audience engagement and results.

Internal CommsVideo Translation

Würth Group

With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in 10+ languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.

MarketingAvatar Video

Tomorrow.io

Explore how Tomorrow.io leveraged HeyGen AI technology for weather data visualization, enhancing their user engagement and forecasting capabilities. Visit our website.

