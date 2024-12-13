AI Video Creation

AI Dubbing for Easy Video Localization

Dub your videos with AI-powered voiceovers in any language to connect with a global audience. Our voice dubbing service helps you enhance engagement in multiple languages and makes your content more relatable.

Need AI Dubbing to create voiceovers and translate videos?

HeyGen’s Voice Dubber uses advanced AI technology to match audio to your visuals with precision and ease, creating the best AI voice over experience. Whether you're reaching a global audience or enhancing storytelling, this tool simplifies voice dubbing like never before. With HeyGen, bring a new dimension to your videos by adding polished voice dubbing and professional dubs that resonate deeply with viewers.

a woman in a white shirt is surrounded by flags from different countriesa woman in a white shirt is surrounded by flags from different countries

Best Practices for Using a AI dubbing tool

Maximize your dubbing experience with these effective tips:

  • Choose the Right Voice: Select a voice that aligns with your video’s tone and audience preferences.
  • Match Lip Sync: Use AI-assisted synchronization for seamless alignment with on-screen speech.
  • Focus on Pronunciation: Ensure the dubbed voice accurately reflects the content’s meaning and emotion.
  • Test Different Languages: Expand your reach by creating multilingual versions of your videos.
a yellow background with the words your voice reimagineda yellow background with the words your voice reimagined

Enhancing Communication with AI dubbing

Voice dubbing opens up opportunities for engaging diverse audiences. Whether it’s a marketing message or a story, accurate and clear dubbing ensures your content feels natural and engaging in every language. This AI voice translation capability transforms the way content is delivered.

HeyGen offers a cutting-edge voice dubbing solution powered by AI, trusted by professionals worldwide. Our intuitive platform guarantees high-quality results, allowing for the creation of impactful localized video content with our audio dubber.

a man in a suit sits in a chair with a pink background that says efficient communicationa man in a suit sits in a chair with a pink background that says efficient communication

How Does HeyGen's AI Dubbing Work?

Create multilingual, lip-synced videos with AI in just minutes.

Step 1

Input Text or Upload Audio

Begin with a clean audio file or type your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech options for the best AI voice over for video experience.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Select an Avatar

Choose a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery, enhancing your dubbing results.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from over 300 voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, utilizing AI voice cloning for excellent synchronization.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export your video and share it almost instantly, maximizing your reach as a video translator free option.

video thumbnail

Create AI Lip Sync Videos

Perfect Lip Syncing for Any Video with AI.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

FAQs About HeyGen's AI Dubbing Tool

HeyGen’s Voice Dubber automatically replaces the original audio in a video with high-quality AI-generated voiceovers in multiple languages. It also preserves lip sync and tone.

Yes, Heygen supports multilingual dubbing. You can upload a video in one language and generate voiceovers in several other languages using AI technology.

Heygen uses advanced facial animation and voice alignment technology to ensure the dubbed voice syncs naturally with the speaker's lip movements.

Heygen’s voice dubbing uses ultra-realistic AI voices that sound natural, expressive, and professional—ideal for commercial, educational, and social content.

Yes, Heygen offers a variety of male and female voices in different accents and languages, allowing you to match the tone and style of your video.

No. The platform is beginner-friendly. Simply upload your video, select the target language and voice, and Heygen handles the rest automatically.

What Customers Say About Us

