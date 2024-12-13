Onboarding Training - Use Case
Welcome new hires with engaging AI onboarding videos
A strong onboarding process sets employees up for success. Whether introducing company culture, explaining processes, or guiding team-specific training, HeyGen enables HR teams to create onboarding videos quickly without the need for a full production crew.
Benefits and value
Onboard employees faster with engaging video experiences
Automate onboarding training with AI-powered videos
Traditional onboarding videos can be resource-intensive. HeyGen revolutionizes the process, allowing HR professionals and team leaders to create onboarding videos efficiently and at scale.
Generate consistent and professional onboarding with AI avatars
Use AI avatars to deliver orientation content consistently and professionally. Incorporate step-by-step explanations, motion graphics, and interactive elements to help new hires retain key details about company policies, expectations, and workflows.
Adapt and translate onboarding training for global workforces
With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can swiftly update onboarding materials, personalize content for specific teams, and translate videos into multiple languages. Ensure every new hire experiences seamless, up-to-date training without costly reshoots.
How to
create onboarding videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI-generated onboarding training videos in just minutes.
Explore a variety of ready-to-use templates designed for new hire orientations, company policies, workplace culture, and role-specific training. Select a template that aligns with your onboarding process and instantly apply your brand kit for a professional and cohesive look.
Upload your onboarding script and choose a realistic AI avatar (or create your own) to guide new employees through key information in an engaging and welcoming way. Include b-roll footage, company visuals, and workplace scenarios to make the training more immersive.
Use HeyGen’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, color schemes, fonts, and layouts. Add company branding, mission statements, and interactive elements like quizzes or checkpoints to reinforce key learning points.
Make onboarding more engaging with animations, infographics, and transition effects from HeyGen’s asset library. Use callouts, highlights, and step-by-step guides to help new hires retain information effectively.
Once your video is complete, export it in your preferred format and distribute it via your company’s LMS, internal portal, or email. Ensure all new hires have access to structured and engaging onboarding materials that set them up for success.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that helps companies create onboarding videos quickly. It streamlines new-hire training by providing scalable, dynamic video content.
HeyGen removes the need for expensive production, on-camera presenters, and lengthy edits. An AI avatar delivers orientation content professionally, reducing production time and improving overall training efficiency.
Absolutely. HeyGen lets you customize your virtual host to align with specific branding. Change its appearance, tone, and script to maintain consistency in your onboarding experience.
Definitely. HeyGen helps organizations tailor create onboarding videos for specific teams, roles, or departments so new hires receive relevant training content.
HeyGen makes it quick and simple to edit videos. Change scripts or visuals and re-generate the content in minutes—no reshoots required.
Yes, you can optimize HeyGen videos for HR portals, learning platforms, or intranets. This ensures new hires have easy access to training from anywhere.
Depending on content and customization, HeyGen can help you produce onboarding videos within a few hours, drastically cutting typical production times.
Not at all. Thanks to HeyGen’s beginner-friendly design, HR personnel, managers, and trainers can easily create onboarding videos without advanced technical skills.
Ideal for new-hire orientation, culture-building, role-specific walkthroughs, or compliance training. Essentially, wherever you need clear, engaging content for new employees, HeyGen has you covered.
Sign up for HeyGen, harness its AI-driven video capabilities, and begin creating impactful onboarding videos for your workforce right away.
