background image

HeyGen App Integrations

Unlock the power of AI

video creation with

app integrations

HeyGen's App Partner Ecosystem connects seamlessly with popular apps, bringing advantages of AI video production directly into your workflows. Enjoy the ease of generating high-quality AI videos quickly and efficiently, without the hassle of switching between tools. Transform your content with effective AI video generation today.

video thumbnail

Trusted by over

100,000+ customers

Connect and create

Explore HeyGen's App Partner Ecosystem

altalt

L&D

Mindstamp

Bring interactive elements to your videos! With HeyGen and Mindstamp, you can add quizzes, forms, and more to enhance audience engagement and participation.

Partner with HeyGen

Build. Earn. Create

Scale video, streamline workflows, and boost engagement using HeyGen's innovative AI video creation tools.

App Partners

Want to enhance your app with HeyGen's powerful video generation tools? Integrate HeyGen’s video APIs to let your users create engaging AI-generated videos directly inside your application.

altalt

Affiliate Partners

Looking to earn money by promoting HeyGen? Share HeyGen and earn rewards when your audience signs up. This opportunity is perfect for marketers and influencers alike.

altalt

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

FAQs

HeyGen's App Partner Ecosystem integrates seamlessly with popular apps to streamline AI video creation within your existing workflows.

HeyGen and Zapier collaborate to create AI videos in multiple languages and automate workflows with numerous connected applications.

Yes, HeyGen allows you to translate YouTube videos into multiple languages directly without needing to download and reupload content.

HeyGen and Canva together transform static designs into dynamic AI-driven videos, simplifying video production.

HeyGen and HubSpot enable users to swiftly convert blog posts into AI video summaries, enhancing content strategy for social media.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo