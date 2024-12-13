Create AI Face Swap Videos with Realistic Results

Create hyper-realistic face swap videos in minutes using HeyGen’s AI-powered tool. No editing skills required.

It's perfect for content creators, marketers, and entertainment teams.

video thumbnail

AI Face Swap

Want to transform your videos with seamless face swap technology?

HeyGen’s AI-powered face swap video tool lets you replace faces in videos with unmatched precision and realism. Whether for content creation, entertainment, or marketing, HeyGen makes it effortless to swap faces while maintaining natural expressions, lighting, and details.

With our deepfake maker, you can generate stunning deepfake-style video swaps in just a few clicks—no complex editing required. Simply upload a video, select the face you want to swap, and let AI handle the rest. Learn more about deepfake threats across various domains.

HeyGen face swap avatars with multiple female AI actors in colored cards.HeyGen face swap avatars with multiple female AI actors in colored cards.

AI Face Swap

Best Practices for Creating Face Swap Videos

Make the most of AI-powered face swapping by following these tips:

  • Choose High-Quality Source Footage: Clear, well-lit videos produce the best face swap results.
  • Ensure Facial Alignment: Use images that match the angles and expressions of the target video.
  • Leverage HeyGen’s AI Avatars – Swap faces onto 300+ AI avatars for unique video content.
  • Enhance with Voice Cloning – Pair face swaps with AI voice cloning for a fully immersive experience.
  • Customize with Generative Outfits – Make face swaps even more engaging by adjusting outfits with AI-generated fashion.
  • Refine for Realism: Adjust lighting and skin tone for a seamless integration.
HeyGen face swap avatar June HR role with tips for AI video creation.HeyGen face swap avatar June HR role with tips for AI video creation.

AI Face Swap

Enhance Creativity with AI-Powered Face Swaps

AI-driven face swap technology opens new possibilities for entertainment, personalization, and branding. From fun social media clips to professional-grade deepfake video marketing, this technology enhances engagement and brings fresh storytelling techniques to your content.

With HeyGen, you have more than just a deepfake app free; it’s a comprehensive AI video creation suite. With 400+ customizable video templates, AI avatars, and voice cloning, HeyGen ensures your face-swapped videos appear natural and professional.

HeyGen face swap editor with demo faces and layout options in edit looks UI.HeyGen face swap editor with demo faces and layout options in edit looks UI.

How to Create AI Face Swap Videos Online?

Become the face of your own digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements while enhancing engagement alongside understanding ethical considerations for AI face-swapping.

Step 1

Create Your Video Avatar

Start by generating a personalized AI avatar using our deepfake image generator. It will become the face of your deepfake, designed for seamless interaction.

Step 1 create your video avatar with natural movement and voiceStep 1 create your video avatar with natural movement and voice

Step 2

Click “Edit Look” to Access FaceSwap

In the Avatar Editor, select FaceSwap to replace your avatar’s appearance with any face you choose. It's as simple as a few clicks.

FaceSwap interface with edit look option and face upload feature.FaceSwap interface with edit look option and face upload feature.

Step 3

Save Your New Avatar

Once your deepfake face swap video avatar is ready, save it to your library for future deepfake collaborations or personal projects.

Save as new AI avatar female front-facing neutral expression.Save as new AI avatar female front-facing neutral expression.

Step 4

Create & Share Your Deepfake Video

Leverage your updated avatar to generate deepfake videos that look and sound just like the real thing. Sharable with one click.

a video of a woman with a play button on her facea video of a woman with a play button on her face

Discover More AI Tools

Turn your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos with voiceovers and animations.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

FAQs About AI Face Swap Videos

What is an AI face swap video?

An AI face swap video is a type of deepfake that uses artificial intelligence to replace one person’s face with another in a video, creating realistic but digitally altered content. This is commonly used for entertainment, parody, or marketing, but can also be misused to spread misinformation.

How do I create a AI face swap video with HeyGen?

You can create an AI face swap video by uploading your video on HeyGen and selecting the face you want to swap, with AI ensuring natural expressions and lighting.

Why choose HeyGen's AI face swap tool?

HeyGen's AI face swap tool offers unmatched precision and realism, making it effortless to create deepfake-style face swaps without complex editing.

Are deepfake technologies ethical?

Deepfakes raise ethical concerns due to potential misuse, such as spreading misinformation or violating privacy, but tools like HeyGen label AI-generated content, promoting transparency. Discover more by signing up for free.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

