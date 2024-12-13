Trusted by over
Benefits and value
On-demand video creation
for every marketing team
HeyGen gives marketers the freedom to create professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content anytime, without breaking your budget. Discover how to maximize your marketing budget with AI video.
Speed to market
Produce campaign-ready video content from existing marketing assets in minutes. With AI avatars and instant voiceovers, you can react to trends, test messaging, and launch faster than ever. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.
Personalization at scale
Tailor messaging by segment, persona, or geography without duplicating effort. HeyGen makes it easy to customize videos with names, roles, and local languages across channels.
Enterprise-grade control
Keep every asset on-brand with consistent templates, approved avatars, and easy collaboration tools. Update content globally in 170 languages and dialects.
Use cases
Effortlessly fuel full funnel
campaigns with AI videos
Create professional-quality videos without the hassle. From brand consistency to customizable templates and dynamic camera angles, HeyGen’s AI-driven features make every video engaging, polished, and on-brand—no technical skills required.
Video ads
Create eye-catching ads in a fraction of the time and scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Social media
Stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective on any platform, including LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
“It’s not just the time savings. It’s the fact that by not having to spend that time on the ad, I can think more about bigger projects like documentaries or campaigns I wouldn’t have even conceptualized before having this tool."
How it works
Turn marketing ideation
into instant content creation
Creating high-quality marketing videos has never been easier. Choose a template, customize with HeyGen’s AI video platform, and generate stunning marketing content in minutes. Learn how to build the ultimate video marketing tech stack.
Create or choose an
avatar and voice
Pick from a diverse range of AI avatars and voices, or generate custom ones that fit your brand and message.
Write your script
(or let AI help)
Craft your message with ease, or let AI generate a compelling script tailored to your audience. Craft your message with ease, or let AI generate a compelling script tailored to your audience. Explore how to write winning video scripts with AI.
Share, embed, or download
your videos in 4k
Publish your video instantly—download in ultra-high resolution, embed on your site, or share across platforms.
Boost revenue with BOFU videos
In this e-book, we break down how BOFU videos can transform your marketing and sales outcomes when powered by AI.
Maximize your marketing budget
Discover five powerful applications for AI video that help marketers cut costs, scale content, and boost engagement—without sacrificing quality
Clay
Automate video storytelling at scale. With HeyGen and Clay, create personalized sales and marketing videos that captivate your audience.
Tolstoy
With HeyGen and Tolstoy, you can use AI avatars to showcase products, guide viewers, and drive sales directly from your e-commerce site.
Repurpose.io
With HeyGen and Repurpose.io, you can create and distribute engaging AI videos across all major social media platforms, keeping content optimized and consistent.
Mindstamp
With HeyGen and Mindstamp, you can add quizzes, forms, and more to videos to engage your audience and boost participation.
Hubspot
With HeyGen and HubSpot, you can publish a blog post and instantly turn it into an influencer-style AI video summary, which is perfect for social media.
Zapier
With HeyGen and Zapier, you can create AI-powered videos in 175+ languages and automate workflow by linking with thousands of apps.
Canva
Turn static designs into AI-driven videos. With HeyGen and Canva, you can bring your visuals to life by converting Canva design visuals into dynamic video content.
Adobe Express
Convert stunning images into video narratives. With HeyGen and Adobe Express, you can turn images into dynamic visual storytelling.
The highest Trust & Safety standards
HeyGen adheres to global standards and provides peace of mind for your organization’s compliance requirements. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.
Marketing FAQs
AI-powered video creation automates content production by using AI-driven avatars, script generation, and voice synthesis, making it easy to create engaging videos without professional video editing skills.
Yes! With multilingual video creation, you can generate localized content in various languages without manual translation or voice dubbing.
AI avatars provide a human-like presence for brand storytelling, making AI digital marketing videos more engaging and interactive.
You can produce personalized video marketing campaigns, explainer videos, product demos, how-to guides, and more—all tailored to your audience.
AI-driven tools speed up content creation, allowing you to generate dynamic video content creation in minutes instead of weeks.
Yes! AI eliminates the need for expensive production teams and reshoots, making video creation more affordable and scalable.
Absolutely. With advanced AI avatars for marketing, you can adjust voice tone, pitch, and speed to align with your brand.
AI-generated videos are more interactive, customizable, and scalable, ensuring better retention and conversion rates.