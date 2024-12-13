background image

Marketing

Scale your marketing videos

without stretching your budget

HeyGen is a powerful AI video platform designed to help marketing teams create, scale, and localize content with ease and impact, whether you're launching a new product, boosting campaign performance, or personalizing outreach.

video thumbnail

Trusted by over

100,000+ customers

Benefits and value

On-demand video creation

for every marketing team

HeyGen gives marketers the freedom to create professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content anytime, without breaking your budget. Discover how to maximize your marketing budget with AI video.

Speed to market

Produce campaign-ready video content from existing marketing assets in minutes. With AI avatars and instant voiceovers, you can react to trends, test messaging, and launch faster than ever. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.

Personalization at scale

Tailor messaging by segment, persona, or geography without duplicating effort. HeyGen makes it easy to customize videos with names, roles, and local languages across channels.

Enterprise-grade control

Keep every asset on-brand with consistent templates, approved avatars, and easy collaboration tools. Update content globally in 170 languages and dialects.

Use cases

Effortlessly fuel full funnel

campaigns with AI videos

Create professional-quality videos without the hassle. From brand consistency to customizable templates and dynamic camera angles, HeyGen’s AI-driven features make every video engaging, polished, and on-brand—no technical skills required.

How-to content

Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and best practice tutorials.

altalt

Customer stories

See how leading marketing

teams scale video creation

video thumbnail
KellyKelly

“It’s not just the time savings. It’s the fact that by not having to spend that time on the ad, I can think more about bigger projects like documentaries or campaigns I wouldn’t have even conceptualized before having this tool."

Kelly Peters, VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io,Tomorrow.io

How it works

Turn marketing ideation

into instant content creation

Creating high-quality marketing videos has never been easier. Choose a template, customize with HeyGen’s AI video platform, and generate stunning marketing content in minutes. Learn how to build the ultimate video marketing tech stack.

a woman stands in front of a screen that says heygena woman stands in front of a screen that says heygen

Create or choose an
avatar and voice

Pick from a diverse range of AI avatars and voices, or generate custom ones that fit your brand and message.

Write your script
(or let AI help)

Craft your message with ease, or let AI generate a compelling script tailored to your audience. Craft your message with ease, or let AI generate a compelling script tailored to your audience. Explore how to write winning video scripts with AI.

Share, embed, or download
your videos in 4k

Publish your video instantly—download in ultra-high resolution, embed on your site, or share across platforms.

Resources

Explore tools and insights

to elevate your video marketing

The ultimate AI video tech stack

Learn to build a high-performing AI video tech stack that enhances efficiency, scales production, and boosts engagement.

App integrations

Integrate HeyGen into

your existing workflows

Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your process. HeyGen connects effortlessly to top platforms so you can create, share, and scale videos without skipping a beat.

ChatGPT

Take text and turn it into production-ready visuals. With HeyGen and ChatGPT, you can transform AI text responses into high-quality AI videos.

The highest Trust & Safety standards

HeyGen adheres to global standards and provides peace of mind for your organization’s compliance requirements. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.

an aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black backgroundan aicpa soc 2 type 2 compliant logo on a black background
a logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticitya logo for the coalition for content provenance and authenticity
a sign that says committed to the general data protection regulationa sign that says committed to the general data protection regulation

Companies using HeyGen achieve:

3 hrs
saved per video
80%
less translation costs
50%
less production time
4x
faster time to value

Marketing FAQs

AI-powered video creation automates content production by using AI-driven avatars, script generation, and voice synthesis, making it easy to create engaging videos without professional video editing skills.

Yes! With multilingual video creation, you can generate localized content in various languages without manual translation or voice dubbing.

AI avatars provide a human-like presence for brand storytelling, making AI digital marketing videos more engaging and interactive.

You can produce personalized video marketing campaigns, explainer videos, product demos, how-to guides, and more—all tailored to your audience.

AI-driven tools speed up content creation, allowing you to generate dynamic video content creation in minutes instead of weeks.

Yes! AI eliminates the need for expensive production teams and reshoots, making video creation more affordable and scalable.

Absolutely. With advanced AI avatars for marketing, you can adjust voice tone, pitch, and speed to align with your brand.

AI-generated videos are more interactive, customizable, and scalable, ensuring better retention and conversion rates.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo