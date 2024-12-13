API Pricing
Find the Best API Pricing Plans
for Your Needs
Over 85,000 businesses create engaging content with HeyGen's AI video tools and platforms—no camera or crew necessary. Our diverse API pricing plans and benefits ensure that you find the perfect fit for your project needs.
Free
$0/mo
Try the HeyGen API for free with zero commitment, making it an ideal start for anyone exploring AI video creation technology.
- Create avatar with photos
- Create video from scratch
- Create video from templates
- Fetch avatar, voice, template lists
- Stream with Interactive Avatar
- Watermark included
Pro
$99/mo
For products with average usage and custom branding, our Pro plan is perfect for businesses utilizing our video API pricing efficiently.
- Everything in Free
- Watermark Removed
- 1-min of generated avatar video
- or 5-min of Interactive Avatar streaming
- or 10 seconds of Avatar IV API
Scale
$330/mo
For products that require more international reach and scaling growth, our Scale plan provides robust functionality tailored for AI video generation innovations.
- Everything in Pro
- Video Translation API
- Proofread API
- Auto-renew
- 20-second Video Translation
- Same as Pro on other products
Enterprise
Let’s Talk
For products that need customized usage and high-performance services, our Enterprise option is designed to cater to all requirements seamlessly. Discover the benefits of using AI in video production.
- Everything in Scale
- Customized scalability
- Dedicated developer support
- Video avatar creation API
API Pricing FAQs
The Free plan offers 10 credits for HeyGen’s AI video tools, video generation, translation, and avatar access, ideal for testing the platform. Start exploring the HeyGen platform for free and see the transformative possibilities.
Credits can generate AI videos and avatars: Pro offers 100 credits/month, Scale gives 660, and Enterprise plans are custom. Discover more about choosing the right plan here.
In Pro, $99 for 100 credits = $0.99 per credit; Scale: $330 for 660 credits = $0.50 per credit. Take advantage of these competitive pricing options with HeyGen.
Choose Pro for mid-scale projects or occasional branding; Scale suits regular content creation; Enterprise is for advanced needs. Learn more about which plan meets your needs here.
Yes, you can upgrade anytime to gain more credits, lower costs, and advanced features like concurrency by exploring your different plan options.
Scale includes email support and discounts; Enterprise offers premium support, SLAs, and custom avatars. Read about the benefits of using AI in video production for these plans.
Free: Developer portal; Pro: Basic support; Scale: Email support; Enterprise: Premium Slack support and SLAs. Ensure you choose a plan that provides the support you require.
Yes, higher plans reduce per-credit costs and provide access to valuable features. Optimize your budget by selecting a plan that enhances value and functionality.
No, credits reset monthly, so choose the plan that matches your usage. Plan wisely to maximize your credits each month.
Enterprise provides custom avatars, SLAs, API concurrency, and critical content generation support. Find out more through a consultation to determine if Enterprise suits your innovation needs.