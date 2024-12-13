API Pricing

Find the Best API Pricing Plans

for Your Needs

Over 85,000 businesses create engaging content with HeyGen's AI video tools and platforms—no camera or crew necessary. Our diverse API pricing plans and benefits ensure that you find the perfect fit for your project needs.

Free

$0/mo

Try the HeyGen API for free with zero commitment, making it an ideal start for anyone exploring AI video creation technology.

10 Freecredits / mo
Basic API Scope
  • Create avatar with photos
  • Create video from scratch
  • Create video from templates
  • Fetch avatar, voice, template lists
  • Stream with Interactive Avatar
  • Watermark included

Pro

$99/mo

For products with average usage and custom branding, our Pro plan is perfect for businesses utilizing our video API pricing efficiently.

100credits
Includes
  • Everything in Free
  • Watermark Removed
1 credit equals:
  • 1-min of generated avatar video
  • or 5-min of Interactive Avatar streaming
  • or 10 seconds of Avatar IV API

Scale

$330/mo

For products that require more international reach and scaling growth, our Scale plan provides robust functionality tailored for AI video generation innovations.

660credits
Includes
  • Everything in Pro
  • Video Translation API
  • Proofread API
  • Auto-renew
1 credit equals:
  • 20-second Video Translation
  • Same as Pro on other products

Enterprise

Let’s Talk

For products that need customized usage and high-performance services, our Enterprise option is designed to cater to all requirements seamlessly. Discover the benefits of using AI in video production.

Custom
Includes
  • Everything in Scale
  • Customized scalability
  • Dedicated developer support
  • Video avatar creation API

Case Study: Trivago Key Results

-50%Post-production Time
3-4Months Saved

“We did tests with other companies, and HeyGen’s AI video generator was always on top for quality. We communicated transparently, trusting their team throughout our high-risk, high-reward situation, and it entirely paid off.” - João Laureano, Creative Director

João Laureano, Creative Director

PLANS

Compare API Pricing Plans

And Features.

Free
Pro
Scale
Enterprise
Video Generation API Access
Video Translation API Access
Interactive Avatar API Access
Developer Portal
Best-in-class AI Avatar models
ElevenLabs AI Voice Clone Import
Email Support
Auto-Renew
Volume Discounts
Enterprise Grade Security & Compliance
Private Slack Channel Support
Custom API Concurrency

Don’t Just Take Our Word...

From Creators To Filmmakers. Everyone Loves HeyGen.

Take your photo and reimagine yourself in any scenario with HeyGen’s AI video creator. HeyGen avatars fit your vision, whether in a professional office, a luxury vacation, or a creative fantasy world. With lifelike gestures, natural motion, and custom styles, your avatar can adapt to any setting you need.

API Pricing FAQs

The Free plan offers 10 credits for HeyGen’s AI video tools, video generation, translation, and avatar access, ideal for testing the platform. Start exploring the HeyGen platform for free and see the transformative possibilities.

Credits can generate AI videos and avatars: Pro offers 100 credits/month, Scale gives 660, and Enterprise plans are custom. Discover more about choosing the right plan here.

In Pro, $99 for 100 credits = $0.99 per credit; Scale: $330 for 660 credits = $0.50 per credit. Take advantage of these competitive pricing options with HeyGen.

Choose Pro for mid-scale projects or occasional branding; Scale suits regular content creation; Enterprise is for advanced needs. Learn more about which plan meets your needs here.

Yes, you can upgrade anytime to gain more credits, lower costs, and advanced features like concurrency by exploring your different plan options.

Scale includes email support and discounts; Enterprise offers premium support, SLAs, and custom avatars. Read about the benefits of using AI in video production for these plans.

Free: Developer portal; Pro: Basic support; Scale: Email support; Enterprise: Premium Slack support and SLAs. Ensure you choose a plan that provides the support you require.

Yes, higher plans reduce per-credit costs and provide access to valuable features. Optimize your budget by selecting a plan that enhances value and functionality.

No, credits reset monthly, so choose the plan that matches your usage. Plan wisely to maximize your credits each month.

Enterprise provides custom avatars, SLAs, API concurrency, and critical content generation support. Find out more through a consultation to determine if Enterprise suits your innovation needs.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

