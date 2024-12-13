AI Video Creation

PPT to Video AI That Makes PowerPoint Presentations Effortless

Transform your PowerPoint presentations into polished videos with animations, voiceovers, and music. HeyGen makes it easy to convert PowerPoint to video and create engaging, professional content for any audience.

Want to turn your PowerPoint into engaging videos?

HeyGen's PPT to Video converter tool allows you to convert PowerPoint to video online, turning static slides into captivating videos that grab attention and effectively communicate your message.

Whether for business, education, or creative projects, converting your PowerPoint to video has never been simpler.

With HeyGen, you can add animations, voiceovers, and music, breathing life into your slides and delivering a polished, professional result using our PowerPoint to video AI.

Best Practices for Using AI to Convert PPTs to Videos

Ensure your converted videos make the best impression with these tips:

  • Refine Your Slides: Please make the content concise and visually appealing before you convert.
  • Add Narration: Include a voiceover to guide viewers through the presentation.
  • Incorporate Transitions: Use smooth animations between slides to enhance the flow of your video.
  • Optimize for Platform: Tailor video resolution and format to suit your intended platform or audience.
Enhancing Content with PPT to Video Conversion

Turning presentations into videos helps you reach broader audiences while maintaining engagement. According to explainer videos simplify complex concepts, videos simplify complex information and offer a dynamic alternative to traditional slide decks. Furthermore, video content for engagement demonstrates its efficiency in capturing attention and retaining viewer interest.

HeyGen's PPT to Video tool provides an intuitive, efficient solution for turning PowerPoint presentations into professional-quality videos. From animations to custom voiceovers, our platform offers everything you need to create standout content.

How It works?

Convert PPT to Video Online in 4 Easy Steps

Bring your static slides to life with AI avatars, voiceovers, and seamless animations.

Step 1

Upload Your PPT or PDF File

Import your presentation slides directly into HeyGen to start transforming them into dynamic video content with our PPT to video converter.

Step 2

Select an AI Avatar

Choose an avatar to present your slides, giving your content a personal, engaging touch. The PPT to video AI will enhance your presentation's quality.

Step 3

Input Your Script

Write or paste the narration you want the avatar to deliver alongside your slides, using our video maker AI features.

Step 4

Submit & Share Your Video

Let HeyGen generate your video automatically. Review, export, and share your polished presentation anywhere.

FAQs about PPT to Video AI

What is the PowerPoint to Video tool by HeyGen?

HeyGen's PowerPoint to Video tool converts your PPT or PPTX slides into engaging AI-generated videos with voiceovers, animations, and avatars—all online.

Can I add voice narration or an AI presenter to my PowerPoint video?

Yes. Once your PowerPoint is uploaded, you can choose an AI avatar and voice to present your content, making your video look professional and dynamic. This functionality is part of HeyGen’s AI video generator platform that turns static slides into fully narrated video experiences.

Do I need to convert my PowerPoint to another format first?

No. HeyGen supports direct upload of standard PowerPoint formats (.ppt and .pptx). The platform automatically processes the slides for video conversion.

Will my animations and transitions from PowerPoint be preserved?

Basic transitions may be supported, but HeyGen allows you to enhance your video with custom transitions, scene-based editing, and dynamic visuals using its built-in tools.

Is it possible to add background music or subtitles to the video?

Yes. You can enhance your converted PowerPoint video with background music, subtitle overlays, and even custom branding elements.

What kind of videos can I create from PowerPoint presentations?

You can create explainer videos, training content, business pitches, educational tutorials, and marketing presentations using our PowerPoint to Video tool. You can also start with HeyGen’s text to video or image to video features if you’re not using slides at all.

