Online Video Trimmer
Trim your videos quickly and precisely with HeyGen’s AI-powered online video trimmer. Whether you’re cutting out mistakes, shortening content, or repurposing clips for different platforms, creating clean, professional results in minutes is easy with our online video trimmer.
Need to cut unwanted parts from your video quickly?
HeyGen’s AI-powered online video trimmer helps you precisely trim, cut, and refine videos in just a few clicks. Whether you’re editing social media clips, presentations, or tutorials, this online video trimmer ensures clean, professional cuts without compromising quality. Learn how video editing on audience engagement can enhance your reach with HeyGen.
With frame-accurate trimming and real-time previews, HeyGen makes video editing seamless, ensuring your content is polished and engaging.
Best Practices for Trimming Videos
To create well-edited and impactful videos using our online video trimmer, explore some Best Practices for Trimming Videos.
- Define the Key Moments – Identify the most engaging and relevant parts of your video before trimming.
- Use AI-Powered Precision – Automatically detect and remove unnecessary pauses, silences, or mistakes with HeyGen’s intelligent trimming tool.
- Maintain Smooth Transitions – Ensure a seamless flow by cutting at natural pauses and avoiding abrupt jumps.
- Optimize for Different Platforms – Trim videos to fit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and more for maximum engagement.
How It works?
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps
Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to find and share the best parts of your content—fast with our online video translator and AI video generator tools.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
Online Video Trimmer FAQs
What does video trimmer tool do?
It lets you easily cut out unwanted parts of your video—like the beginning, middle, or end—right in your web browser. No software needed!
How is it different from other trimmers?
HeyGen uses AI to help spot silent moments or boring parts so you can trim smarter and faster.
Can I trim videos for TikTok, Reels, or YouTube Shorts?
Yes! You can crop or resize your video for social media formats—like 9:16 for Reels or 1:1 for Instagram.
What kind of video files can I upload?
You can upload popular formats like MP4, MOV, or WebM. You can even paste a video URL to start trimming online.
Will there be a watermark on my video?
No watermarks are added. You get a clean, professional-looking final video.
