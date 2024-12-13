AI Video Creation

Online Video Trimmer

Trim your videos quickly and precisely with HeyGen’s AI-powered online video trimmer. Whether you’re cutting out mistakes, shortening content, or repurposing clips for different platforms, creating clean, professional results in minutes is easy with our online video trimmer.

Need to cut unwanted parts from your video quickly?

HeyGen’s AI-powered online video trimmer helps you precisely trim, cut, and refine videos in just a few clicks. Whether you’re editing social media clips, presentations, or tutorials, this online video trimmer ensures clean, professional cuts without compromising quality. Learn how video editing on audience engagement can enhance your reach with HeyGen.

With frame-accurate trimming and real-time previews, HeyGen makes video editing seamless, ensuring your content is polished and engaging.

Best Practices for Trimming Videos

To create well-edited and impactful videos using our online video trimmer, explore some Best Practices for Trimming Videos.

  • Define the Key Moments – Identify the most engaging and relevant parts of your video before trimming.
  • Use AI-Powered Precision – Automatically detect and remove unnecessary pauses, silences, or mistakes with HeyGen’s intelligent trimming tool.
  • Maintain Smooth Transitions – Ensure a seamless flow by cutting at natural pauses and avoiding abrupt jumps.
  • Optimize for Different Platforms – Trim videos to fit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and more for maximum engagement.
Enhancing Content with AI Trimming

A well-trimmed video holds audience attention, removes distractions, and delivers a clear message. HeyGen’s online video trimmer makes it easy to edit content with precision, whether you're shortening long footage or fine-tuning a promotional clip.

How It works?

Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps

Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to find and share the best parts of your content—fast with our online video translator and AI video generator tools.

Step 1

Find Instant Highlight in HeyGen Labs

Go to HeyGen Labs and open the Instant Highlight tool. It helps you instantly identify the most valuable and engaging moments in any video.

Step 2

Upload Your Video or Paste a Link

Import your long-form video by uploading a file or pasting a public URL. The tool supports common video formats and links.

Step 3

Get AI-Generated Highlights

Let HeyGen automatically trim your video into multiple clips—organized by moment, length, or platform. Perfect for reels, shorts, teasers, or recap content.

Step 4

Share or Repurpose Instantly

Download, resize, or directly share your clips across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more—with polished transitions and formats.

Online Video Trimmer FAQs

What does video trimmer tool do?

It lets you easily cut out unwanted parts of your video—like the beginning, middle, or end—right in your web browser. No software needed!

How is it different from other trimmers?

HeyGen uses AI to help spot silent moments or boring parts so you can trim smarter and faster.

Can I trim videos for TikTok, Reels, or YouTube Shorts?

Yes! You can crop or resize your video for social media formats—like 9:16 for Reels or 1:1 for Instagram.

What kind of video files can I upload?

You can upload popular formats like MP4, MOV, or WebM. You can even paste a video URL to start trimming online.

Will there be a watermark on my video?

No watermarks are added. You get a clean, professional-looking final video.

