AI Avatar Generator
AI UGC Video Generator - Create Viral UGC in Minutes
Stop waiting on production teams. With HeyGen’s AI UGC Avatars, you can create multiple ad variations without filming anything. Test hooks, iterate angles, and scale ad campaigns faster than ever with real human avatars powered by AI.
Write your script -> Pick an avatar -> Generate UGC video
Scale Your UGC Ads With AI
Build creator-style video ads easily using AI UGC avatars. Upload scripts and generate engaging UGC that performs on platforms like TikTok, Reels, and YouTube with our AI video maker.
Test Infinite Scripts
A/B test your scripts with different voices and styles. Optimize your messaging across many AI-generated video avatar variations quickly by using our AI video creator, exploring the impact of AI on content creation.
Stock Avatar Templates
Create AI UGC Videos in Minutes
Choose from a diverse collection of AI avatars or create a custom avatar that resembles you. This is ideal for content creators, businesses, and educators who need a powerful AI video generator to produce dynamic videos without appearing on camera.
Versatile AI Avatar Library
Browse over 500 realistic avatars, each crafted to suit industries, audiences, and creative ambitions. Your perfect AI avatar maker match is waiting for you.
Industry-Specific Options
We provide bespoke designs tailored to various industries, including AI applications in various industries such as healthcare, retail, corporate, and creative sectors.
Time-Saving Solution
Why start from scratch when you can jump straight to perfection? Our ready-made AI avatars save you hours of design time and shooting.
Start With Your Avatar
Upload a photo for the best accuracy, or skip the step and let your imagination take charge by generating an avatar with a text prompt.
Generate with Text Prompts
When your ideas exceed the presets, use text prompts to craft something uniquely yours. Describe the outfit, environment, or atmosphere you envision, and HeyGen will take care of the rest, showcasing generative AI's role in creative solutions.
Browse Look Packs
Tap into a curated library of preset styles, from bold business attire to mythical adventurers. Look Packs give you immediate access to polished Looks targeting specific themes and occasions.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
FAQs About the AI UGC Video Generator
An AI UGC Generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC Generator lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, eliminating the need for cameras or on-screen actors.
HeyGen's AI Avatar Generator allows you to upload a script, select an avatar, and create a video with lifelike AI avatars quickly and efficiently. Try it for free by signing up on HeyGen.
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore its versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.
Yes, HeyGen AI Talking Avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.
Yes, HeyGen’s video translator lets you create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip sync for seamless, native quality localization.
HeyGen AI Avatars are highly customizable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customize your avatar today for free by signing up here.
HeyGen AI Avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to produce user-style testimonial videos without relying on real customers or creators.
It’s ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and drives engagement across platforms.
Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial style and TikTok style videos using AI avatars, customizable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions quickly.
You can add motion to your HeyGen AI Avatar by using the platform's tools to animate expressions and gestures within your video script. Explore these features free by signing up with HeyGen.
Pre-designed AI Avatar styles are available in HeyGen's extensive library, offering a range of options to fit different industries and uses. Access them for free by signing up on HeyGen.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.