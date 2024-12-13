On-Demand Webinars and Podcasts - Use Case
Effortlessly produce on-demand webinars and podcasts
Webinars and podcasts drive engagement, but production is often time-intensive and costly. HeyGen streamlines the process, letting you create professional on-demand content in minutes. No production team or camera needed.
Benefits and value
Scale your on-demand webinars and podcasts with high-quality videos
Create webinars and podcasts with AI video
Traditional webinar and podcast production is time-intensive and requires a full team. With HeyGen, you can generate high-quality, on-demand content using AI avatars and automated voiceovers so you can focus on delivering value, not coordinating video production.
Promote your content with engaging video clips
Drive more views with eye-catching promotional videos. Turn long-form webinars or podcasts into bite-sized, shareable clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages without extra editing.
Repurpose content at scale for different audiences
Easily localize your webinar and podcast content with automatic AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. Create versions in multiple languages to expand your reach without additional production time.
How to
create on-demand webinars and podcasts with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create high-quality, on-demand webinar recordings, video podcasts, and promotional content in minutes—without a production team.
Pick from customizable templates designed for webinars, podcast episodes, and promotional clips. Need full control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit in one click for a seamless, on-brand look.
Upload your webinar script, podcast intro, or promo copy, and choose a lifelike AI avatar to deliver your message. Use your own digital twin or select from over 250+ AI avatars to create a professional, engaging video that feels truly personalized.
Use HeyGen’s drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, brand visuals, and key messages to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your brand’s style and voice.
Incorporate images, icons, and animations from HeyGen’s media library to highlight key features, reinforce your value proposition, and make complex concepts clear in your AI-generated content.
Once your video is polished and ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across email, social media, landing pages, or internal channels—wherever your audience is.
FAQ
An on-demand webinar is a pre-recorded video presentation that audiences can watch anytime, unlike live webinars. With HeyGen, you can easily create professional on-demand webinars using AI avatars, customizable templates, and automated voiceovers—no video production team required.
HeyGen allows you to turn your podcast content into engaging video podcasts by adding AI avatars, captions, and visual elements. Simply upload your script or audio, select an avatar, and generate a dynamic video podcast that can be shared across platforms.
Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to create short, engaging promotional videos to drive webinar registrations or podcast listens. You can extract key moments, add branded visuals, and create teaser clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages, all powered by AI.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, not video editors. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools let you create high-quality webinar and podcast content without technical skills or expensive software.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize your video with brand colors, fonts, logos, and overlays, ensuring your content stays visually consistent across all platforms.
With HeyGen, you can easily break down long-form content into short, shareable clips. Highlight key takeaways, add subtitles, and format videos for different channels—such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and email marketing campaigns.
Yes! HeyGen offers AI-powered video translation, voice cloning, and lip-syncing, allowing you to quickly localize webinars and podcasts in multiple languages—without additional production costs.
HeyGen is used by B2B marketers, content creators, sales teams, and educators to produce and scale webinars, video podcasts, and promotional content efficiently—often leveraging our AI podcast creation features.
You can export your videos in various formats and share them across platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, email campaigns, company websites, and internal communications tools. Customers also use Zapier to automate the upload process.
With HeyGen, you can create a fully polished on-demand webinar or podcast video in minutes, not weeks. Just choose a template, upload your script, select an avatar, and export your final video—ready to share.
