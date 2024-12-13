AI Video Creation

Add Text to Video

Add clear, engaging text overlays and subtitles to your videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered tools. Make your content accessible, boost viewer engagement, and improve search discoverability without complex editing.

AI Video Creation

Easily Add Text and Subtitles to Your Videos

With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker allows you to create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can make your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.

By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by those with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in various languages, you can go global without hefty production costs, perfect for diverse audiences and regions.

Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you enhance your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.

a woman sits on a couch with the words welcome to heygena woman sits on a couch with the words welcome to heygen

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Adding Text to Videos

To maximize the effectiveness of your text overlays, follow these best practices:

  • Ensure high-quality audio for accurate transcription if needed.
  • Maintain the original tone and context by using AI tools effectively.
  • Review translations for cultural nuances that may require adjustments to resonate better with diverse audiences.
a screen shows tips for converting text to videoa screen shows tips for converting text to video

AI Video Creation

Boosting Engagement with Text-Enhanced Videos

Using our AI text to video generator, adding text can significantly boost engagement. When viewers can read while they watch, they connect better with the material. This leads to higher interaction rates and improved viewer retention. Engaging videos that feature multilingual subtitles create inclusive experiences for various cultural groups, enhancing their accessibility and enjoyment.

HeyGen leads the way in AI-powered video creation and is trusted by businesses globally to enhance their communication through personalized video solutions. Whether for media, education, or corporate communication, our AI video creator empowers you to craft captivating content that resonates widely.

a video that says boost engagement on ita video that says boost engagement on it

How It works?

Add Text and Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Enhance your videos with styled text overlays, captions, and subtitles powered by AI.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Start by pasting your content such as a blog post or announcement into the editor to begin your journey with our text to video AI generator free.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

From our extensive library, select from over 300 avatars and voices to align with your tone and audience. This AI video maker removes the need for actors or studios.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Add Text or Captions

Overlay text or subtitles on your video. Choose from a variety of fonts, sizes, colors, and caption designs that perfectly match your message and visual style. Our video AI generator enables you to create professional-quality videos effortlessly.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Video

Allow HeyGen to process your video with seamless text enhancements. Downloading and publishing your content takes just minutes—ready to increase your video's accessibility and engagement.

video thumbnail

Discover More AI Tools

Turn text into lifelike avatar videos with natural voice and expression.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Add Text to Video FAQs

What is the HeyGen Add Text to Video tool?

HeyGen’s Add Text to Video tool allows you to insert text, captions, and titles into your videos directly in your browser. It’s designed to be simple and effective, even if you have no video editing experience.

How do I add text to a video online using HeyGen?

Upload your video to the HeyGen platform, choose the text option, and then customize the font, color, size, and placement. You can add multiple text elements, adjust their timing, and preview changes instantly.

Can I use different fonts and styles for my text?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of fonts, colors, and text styles. You can also animate your text, adjust alignment, and place it anywhere on the screen.

Is it free to add text to videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers both free and premium plans. Basic text editing features may be available in the free version, while more advanced tools and export options are included in paid plans.

Can I preview my changes before exporting the video?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to preview text placement and style in real-time so you can make adjustments before finalizing your video.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoVideo ResizerScreen RecorderVideo SharingAI TransitionAI Video CompressorAI Video TemplateVideo Avatar
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo