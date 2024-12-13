AI Video Creation
Easily Add Text and Subtitles to Your Videos
With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker allows you to create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can make your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.
By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by those with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in various languages, you can go global without hefty production costs, perfect for diverse audiences and regions.
Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you enhance your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.
AI Video Creation
Best Practices for Adding Text to Videos
To maximize the effectiveness of your text overlays, follow these best practices:
- Ensure high-quality audio for accurate transcription if needed.
- Maintain the original tone and context by using AI tools effectively.
- Review translations for cultural nuances that may require adjustments to resonate better with diverse audiences.
AI Video Creation
Boosting Engagement with Text-Enhanced Videos
Using our AI text to video generator, adding text can significantly boost engagement. When viewers can read while they watch, they connect better with the material. This leads to higher interaction rates and improved viewer retention. Engaging videos that feature multilingual subtitles create inclusive experiences for various cultural groups, enhancing their accessibility and enjoyment.
HeyGen leads the way in AI-powered video creation and is trusted by businesses globally to enhance their communication through personalized video solutions. Whether for media, education, or corporate communication, our AI video creator empowers you to craft captivating content that resonates widely.
How It works?
Add Text and Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps
Enhance your videos with styled text overlays, captions, and subtitles powered by AI.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
Add Text to Video FAQs
What is the HeyGen Add Text to Video tool?
HeyGen’s Add Text to Video tool allows you to insert text, captions, and titles into your videos directly in your browser. It’s designed to be simple and effective, even if you have no video editing experience.
How do I add text to a video online using HeyGen?
Upload your video to the HeyGen platform, choose the text option, and then customize the font, color, size, and placement. You can add multiple text elements, adjust their timing, and preview changes instantly.
Can I use different fonts and styles for my text?
Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of fonts, colors, and text styles. You can also animate your text, adjust alignment, and place it anywhere on the screen.
Is it free to add text to videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers both free and premium plans. Basic text editing features may be available in the free version, while more advanced tools and export options are included in paid plans.
Can I preview my changes before exporting the video?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to preview text placement and style in real-time so you can make adjustments before finalizing your video.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.