HeyGen's innovative avatar looks and generative AI tools let you reimagine your avatar’s style, environment, and personality in real-time. Think it. Generate it. Now you can easily visualize your story, enhancing the AI must serve human creativity, not replace it narrative. This is the only tool that can scale your imagination—AI avatar looks.

AI Avatar Creation Tools

Meet Avatar Looks.
Unlimited Backgrounds, Outfits, and Scenes.

Step into a fully customizable digital world with our easy-to-use avatar creator app. Our AI-driven avatars not only mirror gestures and expressions but also evolve into unique characters shaped by your imagination, further supported by insights into AI and Creativity: A Pedagogy of Wonder. Express yourself freely with this tool specifically designed to enhance creativity and storytelling without limits.

Start With Your Avatar

Upload a photo for the best accuracy, or skip it and let your imagination lead by generating an avatar with a text prompt.

Generate with Text Prompts

When your imagination exceeds the presets, use text prompts to craft something uniquely yours. Describe the outfit, environment, or atmosphere you envision with our realistic avatar creator, and HeyGen will handle it all for you, aligning with the impact of AI on creativity and storytelling.

Browse Avatar Looks Packs

Tap into a curated library of preset styles, from bold business attire to mythical adventures. Look Packs give you instant access to polished looks tailored to specific themes and occasions, perfectly suited for any project.

Creative Freedom

Look = Character + Scene.

Your digital persona can be tailored to any scene, outfit, or theme you can envision. Define your avatar’s look, personality, and atmosphere effortlessly.

Unmatched Avatar Customization

Imagine it, and HeyGen brings it to life. With text prompts or pre-designed look packs, you can style your avatar looks and surroundings in ways that no other avatar generator from a photo offers.

Generate AI Avatars with Text Prompts

Simply describe your desired scene, outfit, or pose with text prompts. HeyGen’s AI can change your photo into realistic AI images of yourself. Choose any setup—be it business, casual, themed, or more.

Effortless Avatar Customization

Forget fiddling with details. With a click, your avatar transforms into the perfect look for any scene, purpose, or mood.

Avatar Look Packs

Unlock Creativity.

With Pre-Designed Look Packs.

HeyGen avatar looks packs serve as your avatar’s ultimate wardrobe. From sharp business looks to mythical adventures, these pre-designed packs unlock endless possibilities for every project, mood, or masterpiece.

Look Pack 1
Look Pack 2
Look Pack 3
How It works?

Create Your HeyGen Avatar In 4 Easy Steps

Become the hero of your content universe with your digital twin. Your avatar doesn’t just replicate your gestures, expressions, and personality—it amplifies them. You, enhanced, possess superpowers to create, engage, and inspire—without needing a coffee break!

Step 1

Upload Your Photo

Provide a clear photo of yourself or use the free avatar option. The more shots you upload, the better the AI can capture every detail of your digital twin.

Step 2

Train The Model

HeyGen’s AI will learn your facial expressions, gestures, and unique features to create an ultra-realistic avatar.

Step 3

Generate Looks

Customize your avatar’s style with various avatar looks packs. Choose outfits, accessories, and vibes that match your brand or personality.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

AI Avatar Looks FAQs

HeyGen’s AI Avatar Creation Tools allow you to reimagine your avatar's style, environment, and personality in real-time with generative AI. Start exploring the endless possibilities of personalization and creativity that HeyGen provides by signing up now.


You can customize your AI avatar with text prompts or use pre-designed Look Packs for specific themes and occasions. Experience intuitive customization by creating your first avatar with HeyGen.

Yes, HeyGen allows you to generate AI avatars for various moods, themes, and scenarios using Look Packs or text prompts. Start your avatar journey today with HeyGen.

Look Packs are a curated library of preset styles, enabling instant access to polished Looks tailored to specific themes and occasions. Discover the vast array of Look Packs HeyGen has to offer by signing up.

AI-driven customization enhances creativity and storytelling without limits, offering unique styles and environments unavailable in traditional methods. Unleash your creativity with HeyGen today.

