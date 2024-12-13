video thumbnail

Translate your videos into 70+ languages and 175+ dialects with our AI voice translator. No voice actors or dubbing needed. Your voice is cloned and lip-synced for every audience.

Supported languages include English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Japanese, Korean, and more.

Video Translator with Your Voice in Over 70+ Languages

Discover advanced AI voice translation that ensures natural language processing and perfect translations into multiple dialects.

AI Lip-Sync That Feels Real

To create videos that sound natural, AI lip-sync technology ensures that your translated voice aligns seamlessly with your original, professional tone, maintaining audience engagement thanks to our AI-driven voice cloning.

Your Voice in 70+ Languages & 175+ Dialects

Maintain your unique voice and personality while communicating, even across different languages and dialects. Explore the powerful flexibility of our AI voice over tool.

Ready for Any Platform

Our video services deliver perfectly formatted content for various platforms, from engaging TikToks to detailed employee training videos.

Translate Videos with Perfect Voice Cloning & Lip Sync

Forget dubbing and awkward mismatches. HeyGen’s AI video generator translates and preserves your tone, delivery, and personality, turning your videos into native-level content in any language and ensuring effective AI voice translation.

Give Old Videos a New Audience with AI-Powered Localization.

Revitalize your existing content by transforming old videos into fresh, multilingual versions with AI-driven translation and lip-sync technology.

Create TikToks, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels in multiple languages with precise lip-sync, making your content feel native to every audience.

175+ Languages and Dialects.

Deliver key messages seamlessly across 175+ languages and dialects with AI-driven video translation that ensures accuracy and cultural relevance. Our advanced AI lip-sync technology aligns speech with natural facial movements, making every video feel authentic and engaging.

Customize Translation Settings for Perfect Localization.

Maintain control over your video translations with advanced customization options that ensure clarity, accuracy, and cultural relevance. Our AI voice translation technology allows you to add subtitles, refine tone, and adjust speech settings to align with your brand's voice.

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

FAQs About AI Video Translators

A Video translator converts the audio or voiceover in a video into another language, helping content reach a wider audience. It’s useful for content creators, businesses, and organizations wanting to connect with viewers who speak different languages.

These video translation tools can help with transcription, subtitles, voiceover, dubbing, and even voice cloning, enabling you to create multilingual content easily.

Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan that allows you to translate up to 3 videos per month, each up to 3 minutes long. This includes features like AI-generated subtitles, voiceovers, and lip-syncing in over 70 languages and 175 dialects.

HeyGen is considered one of the best video translator in 2025. It translates accurately with voice cloning, lip-syncing, and supports a wide range of languages. Plus, it's quick and easy to use, making it a great choice for content creators and businesses.

Using HeyGen's video translator is straightforward:

  1. Upload Your Video: Choose a video file from your device or provide a YouTube URL.
  2. Select Languages: Specify the original and target languages.
  3. Customize Settings: Adjust options like the number of speakers and voice selection.
  4. Generate Translation: Click 'Submit' to process your video.
  5. Review & Download: Once processing is complete, review the translated video and download it.

Our AI video translator transforms any video into 70+ languages and 175+ dialects with seamless lip-sync and natural speech. Unlike traditional video translation tools, our AI ensures that your voice sounds authentic in every language; no robotic text-to-speech, no pre-recorded dubbing.

It uses advanced voice cloning to recreate your voice and make your multilingual content more engaging.

Yes! We offer a free AI video translator option for users who want to experience AI translation firsthand. For those looking for higher accuracy, more language options, and enhanced features, our premium plans provide advanced customization and superior voice synthesis.

AI video translation differs from subtitles because it does not just show translated text on the screen. Instead, it translates your voice into another language, recreates your voice with voice cloning, and syncs it with the video.

This creates a fully immersive experience, allowing your audience to feel like you are speaking their native language naturally, compared to the more passive experience of just using subtitles.

AI avatars improve video translation by creating a digital version of you that mirrors your gestures, expressions, and speech patterns. Whether you are presenting, storytelling, or teaching, your avatar makes multilingual content feel personal and engaging without the need for additional recordings, voiceover, or dubbing.

Creators, educators, businesses, and global brands use our AI video language translator to scale their content effortlessly. Whether you are producing educational videos, marketing campaigns, product demos, or social media content, AI video translation helps you reach global audiences instantly without expensive production costs.

We have developed advanced lip sync technology that ensures your translated voice matches facial movements accurately. Unlike basic text to speech tools, our system adjusts articulation and timing to make multilingual video content feel as natural as your original video, whether it’s voiceover or dubbing.

Our AI video translator supports 70+ languages and 175+ dialects, with ongoing improvements to expand accuracy and pronunciation. Whether you need Spanish, French, Mandarin, or regional accents, our AI adapts to deliver the most authentic multilingual experience.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

