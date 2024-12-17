Find your community
Join a community group to connect with peers innovating with AI video.
Get more involved with
The Community
FAQs
The HeyGen Community Hub is an online space where users connect to learn, collaborate, and share their experiences with HeyGen’s video tools. Find tutorials, attend live events, and connect with the HeyGen team.
Visit community.heygen.com and sign in with your HeyGen account. Once logged in, you can participate in forums, attend events, and message other members.
- Forums: Ask questions, share tips, and discuss ideas.
- Events: Join webinars, product demos, and meetups.
- Resources: Access tutorials, guides, and best practices.
- Groups: Connect with others in your field or region.
Yes! HeyGen hosts in-person and virtual meetups in various cities. Check the Meetups page for upcoming gatherings and learn how to host your own.
You can publish your custom AI-generated avatar to the community library for others to use in their videos. From your dashboard, select your avatar, click the three dots menu, and choose “Publish.” Your submission will be reviewed before it's available to others.
The Resources section offers step-by-step guides on creating videos, using avatars, translating content, and more.
For support, email [email protected] or use the support chat in the HeyGen app. Visit the Troubleshooting forum to seek assistance from other community members.
Attend the monthly product update webinars listed on the Events page. These sessions showcase the latest tools and enhancements. Visit the HeyGen Updates forum to see the latest posts.
Yes. Join groups tailored to you such as Marketing, Learning & Development, Creative Agencies, Content Creators or Small Businesses to connect with peers and access relevant content.
Engage actively by sharing your knowledge, hosting events, or contributing resources. Express your interest to the HeyGen Community & Education team during events or via the meetup host interest form.