Bring your avatars to life with the new AI video generator capabilities designed to ignite your creativity for faster video creation.

AI Avatar

Discover four new powers for AI avatars

HeyGen has been rapidly updating its platform, introducing over 50 new digital actors and interactive avatars. The AI video generator now allows you to create avatars magically, providing endless possibilities for video creation.

AI Avatar

A new cast of AI actors, poised for your direction

We’ve traveled globally to capture a diverse range of actors in various real-time settings. With over 500 AI avatars and their 400+ customizable looks, your video creation journey is about to get more exciting. Explore how this ties into the digital trends in media.

Generate Looks

‍Create any avatar from just a prompt

Create virtually any avatar by simply providing a prompt. Our advanced AI video generator can bring your ideas to life quickly—no camera is needed.

a man wearing a yellow jacket on top of a mountaina man wearing a yellow jacket on top of a mountain

Chrome Extension

Turn voice recordings into video

Transform your voice recordings into impressive videos. Upload your voice-only recordings to HeyGen, and our reliable AI video generator will enrich them with an avatar-powered video experience.

FaceSwap interface with edit look option and face upload feature.FaceSwap interface with edit look option and face upload feature.

Avatar 3.0

Our most realistic tech yet

Experience our most advanced AI video generator yet with avatars that react to emotions in your script. This technology adds depth and natural movements to your messaging.

a woman in a white shirt is next to a man in a black sweater and a woman in a yellow shirta woman in a white shirt is next to a man in a black sweater and a woman in a yellow shirt

Unlimited Looks

Endless variety and possibilities

We've broadened the possibilities. With a single verification, you can upload unlimited footage. Change backgrounds, outfits, and camera angles with ease using the AI video creation tools.

a man in a suit sits in front of an apple laptopa man in a suit sits in front of an apple laptop

Interactive Avatar

Converse with your Interactive Avatar

Wish your avatar could engage in conversation? What was once a dream is now a reality. These avatars can function as support agents, product experts, or even join your Zoom calls, thanks to the latest AI video maker advancements. Discover how the growing influence of AI in journalism has impacted these advancements.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

