Avatars with unlimited looks
With the best AI video generator, you will find avatars that offer a wide range of appearances. Explore limitless customization, as this tool allows you to adjust their looks exactly as you wish.
Avatars created from prompts
Our video AI generator allows users to create avatars from simple text prompts. The AI video creator takes your description and generates stunning visuals within seconds.
AI Avatar
A new cast of AI actors, poised for your direction
We’ve traveled globally to capture a diverse range of actors in various real-time settings. With over 500 AI avatars and their 400+ customizable looks, your video creation journey is about to get more exciting. Explore how this ties into the digital trends in media.
Interactive Avatar
Converse with your Interactive Avatar
Wish your avatar could engage in conversation? What was once a dream is now a reality. These avatars can function as support agents, product experts, or even join your Zoom calls, thanks to the latest AI video maker advancements. Discover how the growing influence of AI in journalism has impacted these advancements.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.