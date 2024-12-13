Video Ads - Use Case
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
When it comes to ad campaigns, speed and quality can be the difference between success and missed opportunities. With HeyGen, marketers can create professional, eye-catching ads for multiple platforms in a fraction of the time. Learn more about how to create effective ads using HeyGen. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Benefits and value
Achieve more with AI video ads you can rely on
Produce stunning ads in minutes with zero hassle
Skip the long production cycles and high costs of traditional ad creation. HeyGen’s AI ad generator empowers you to produce stunning, on-brand ads in a fraction of the time, letting you beat tight deadlines and keep your campaigns ahead of the curve.
Maximize ROI with dynamic, personalized ads
Get more value from every ad dollar by creating videos that truly resonate with your audience, while saving time and scaling what works. With HeyGen’s AI video tools and powerful API, you can personalize ads dynamically for millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and match scripts to the content they’re watching. Explore how to create AI UGC ads with HeyGen.
Effortless ad testing and optimization for maximum impact
Quickly generate variations of your ads to test multiple messages, calls-to-action, or visuals. With HeyGen’s AI, you can gather insights and optimize campaigns faster, ensuring data-driven decisions boost performance at every turn. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.
Customer stories
Discover how top brands scale ad creation
Trivago saves 3-4 months and localizes ads for 30 markets
Discover how trivago’s creative team used HeyGen to cut post-production time by 50% and streamline global ad localization, all while maintaining their brand’s consistency.
Tomorrow.io scales personalized video content
Discover how Tomorrow.io’s lean marketing team used HeyGen to create personalized, scalable videos in hours, boosting engagement and driving content strategy.
"We did tests with other personalized video platforms, and HeyGen was on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning due to the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it."
How to
create video ads with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and begin crafting eye-catching AI-generated ads in just minutes. You can also generate a video ad from a link using URL-to-Video.
Discover a wide variety of ready-to-use ad templates. Whether it’s a product launch, service update, or brand awareness push, select a template that aligns with your vision. Instantly apply your brand kit for cohesive branding.
Upload your script and choose a realistic AI avatar (or create your own) to give your ad a relatable, human element. Learn how to write winning video scripts with AI. Include b-roll footage, product images, or bold visuals to highlight unique selling points.
Upload your script and select a lifelike AI avatar to narrate your product video. Want a personal touch? Create digital twins of your executive team to make your videos more authentic and engaging.
Use HeyGen’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor to tweak text, color schemes, fonts, and layouts. Incorporate logos or taglines to keep everything on-brand.
Elevate your videos with animations, graphics, and special effects from HeyGen’s asset library to give your ad that extra punch.
Once satisfied, export your AI-powered video ad in your preferred format and distribute it on whichever channels you choose.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI-powered video generation platform that simplifies creating professional ads. It helps marketers quickly produce video ads for social media, display, or retargeting—without expensive production or long turnaround times.
By replacing traditional production workflows with AI. You can pick templates, drop in your script, brand elements, and a lifelike AI avatar to produce final ads in minutes instead of days or weeks.
Absolutely! HeyGen supports creating ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Adjust aspect ratio and length to match each channel’s specs.
You can customize each ad’s messaging, visuals, or voiceover for different audiences or languages, making it ideal for retargeting, localizing, or ABM campaigns.
Yes. HeyGen’s translation tools allow you to generate ads in over 170 languages and dialects, with accurate lip-sync for realistic voiceovers. It’s ideal for global campaigns that need to maintain authenticity across different regions.
No. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor make advanced editing accessible to anyone, regardless of experience.
HeyGen eliminates the need for full production teams, expensive shoots, and advanced post-production. The AI-driven approach drastically lowers the cost of creating high-quality ads in-house.
You can quickly update or localize old ad content, adapt the format for different platforms, incorporate new branding, or swap out messaging, effectively recycling existing videos for fresh campaigns. This maximizes your content’s value while saving you time.
HeyGen stands out with its lifelike AI avatars, advanced localization capabilities, and streamlined video creation process. It’s built for marketers who need to create high-quality, scalable content quickly, making it ideal for modern ad campaigns.
HeyGen simplifies global ad campaigns by offering translation, localization, and personalization features all in one platform. You can quickly produce ads for multiple regions, ensuring consistency and authenticity across different markets without additional complexity.
Getting started is easy. Sign up for a free account, explore the platform’s templates and features, and create your first ad in just minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools make it simple to produce engaging ads, whether you’re running a local campaign or launching globally.
Yes! HeyGen is designed to help teams of all sizes create impactful ads without needing a big budget or extensive resources. Its affordable pricing and time-saving tools make it perfect for lean marketing teams looking to maximize their output.
HeyGen easily fits into your existing workflow. Once you create your videos, you can download and upload them to your preferred ad platforms, CRMs, or content management tools for seamless distribution.
HeyGen is versatile and supports a wide range of ad types, including social media ads, retargeting videos, explainer ads, and localized campaigns. Its tools are designed to help you produce content that stands out and drives results.