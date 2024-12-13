AI Research
Transforming AI Video Generation with Innovative Technology
We are developing technology that feels remarkably human, deeply connects, and enhances storytelling—bringing cutting-edge AI video generation to a rapidly changing digital landscape with AI video generation technologies. Our goal is to provide the best AI video generator that adds life to your content.
Fidato da oltre
Oltre 100.000 clienti
AI Video Generation that Connects, Adapts, and Inspires
At HeyGen, our commitment to AI video generation is fueled by the mission of making visual storytelling through an AI video maker accessible for everyone. We harness the power of AI voice cloning technology and generative AI video to elevate your storytelling efforts.
Meet Our AI Leaders
Shedding light on innovation at the crossroads of creativity, communication, and advanced technology.
Charly Hong
Head of AI Research
Charly Hong has over a decade's experience in computer vision and AI, focusing on human modeling and video generation. He has over 60 publications and patents that emphasize his dedication to innovation and impactful solutions in AI video generation. At HeyGen, Charly leads advancements in AI technology that seamlessly integrate research with product objectives.
Rong Yan
Chief Technology Officer
Rong Yan is the CTO at HeyGen, aiming to make visual storytelling through our AI video generator available for all. Prior to this, he was VP of Engineering at HubSpot, where he directed Data and Intelligence products. His impressive background includes roles at renowned companies like Snapchat and Facebook, and he holds a Master's and Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon. With over 60 publications and 35 patents, Rong specializes in AI, data mining, and computer vision.
Joshua Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Xu, co-founder and CEO of HeyGen, is dedicated to transforming visual storytelling with our AI video maker and AI generated video technologies. Before founding HeyGen, he was a lead engineer at Snapchat from 2014 to 2020, where he pioneered innovations in ads ranking and machine learning. With a Master's in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon, Joshua brings expertise in generative AI and computer vision.
Jun-Yan Zhu
Advisor
Jun-Yan Zhu serves as the Michael B. Donohue Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University, leading the Generative Intelligence Lab. His research targets generative models, computer vision, and graphics, empowering creators with groundbreaking generative AI video tools. His accolades include the Samsung AI Researcher of the Year award and the Packard Fellowship, underscoring his impactful contributions in the field.
Our Research Pillars: Shaping Tomorrow's AI Video Generation
Redefining Digital Identity with Precision and Quality
We concentrate on avatar generation through our AI video generator, focusing on controllability, consistency, and unmatched quality. By advancing AI-driven creation, we empower avatars to reflect human expressions and behaviors seamlessly, effectively bridging the gap between reality and the digital environment with a breakthrough initiative involving AI avatars.
Breaking Language Barriers with Multimodal Solutions
Using our AI video maker and video translator capabilities, we aim to enhance global communication accessibility. By strategically fusing text, voice, and visuals, we transform videos into universally understandable content, promoting cross-cultural connection through AI voice over solutions.
Real-Time Engagement through Multimodal Innovation
Enabled by real-time rendering and advanced AI tools in journalism applications, our interactive avatars breathe life into conversations. These AI generated video avatars not only dynamically engage but also redefine user interaction, making technology more relatable and human-like.
"We are engineering AI video generation that is not just powerful but also reliable and user-friendly. Our mission is to reshape what can be achieved with AI-generated videos, ensuring they are essential for businesses while providing delight to users."
"We’re engineering AI that is not only powerful but also trustworthy and easy to use. Our goal is to redefine what’s possible with AI video generation, making it indispensable for businesses and delightful for users."
FAQs
HeyGen's AI technology focuses on making visual storytelling accessible, using AI for video generation with realistic avatars. To start creating your own stories with AI, check out the HeyGen platform.
HeyGen enhances video creation by allowing users to turn text into engaging videos quickly and easily. You can begin transforming text to video at the HeyGen platform.
Charly Hong, Rong Yan, Joshua Xu, and Jun-Yan Zhu are the primary leaders driving HeyGen's AI research and innovations.
HeyGen focuses on avatar generation, breaking language barriers, and real-time engagement in their AI research. Explore HeyGen's innovative tools by visiting the platform.
HeyGen uses advanced AI techniques to make avatars mirror human expressions and behaviors seamlessly, bringing greater authenticity to your digital interactions.