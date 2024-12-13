Enabled by real-time rendering and advanced AI tools in journalism applications, our interactive avatars breathe life into conversations. These AI generated video avatars not only dynamically engage but also redefine user interaction, making technology more relatable and human-like.

"We are engineering AI video generation that is not just powerful but also reliable and user-friendly. Our mission is to reshape what can be achieved with AI-generated videos, ensuring they are essential for businesses while providing delight to users."